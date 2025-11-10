Machine & Workload Identity Use Cases

- Agentic AI: Use Machine & Workload Identity to securely grant agentic AI access to infrastructure.
- CI/CD: Use Machine & Workload Identity to replace static secrets in CI/CD pipelines for accessing servers, databases, Kubernetes clusters and applications.
- Hybrid & Multi-Cloud: Use Machine & Workload Identity to streamline the management of identity and access for machines and workloads across cloud providers and on-prem environments.
- Infrastructure-as-Code: Use Machine & Workload Identity to replace the use of static secrets in Infrastructure-as-Code workflows.
- Service to Service mTLS: Use Machine & Workload Identity to issue flexible, short-lived cryptographic identity documents for service to service authentication.