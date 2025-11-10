Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Machine & Workload Identity Use Cases

  • Agentic AI: Use Machine & Workload Identity to securely grant agentic AI access to infrastructure.
  • CI/CD: Use Machine & Workload Identity to replace static secrets in CI/CD pipelines for accessing servers, databases, Kubernetes clusters and applications.
  • Hybrid & Multi-Cloud: Use Machine & Workload Identity to streamline the management of identity and access for machines and workloads across cloud providers and on-prem environments.
  • Infrastructure-as-Code: Use Machine & Workload Identity to replace the use of static secrets in Infrastructure-as-Code workflows.
  • Service to Service mTLS: Use Machine & Workload Identity to issue flexible, short-lived cryptographic identity documents for service to service authentication.