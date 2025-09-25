WorkloadIdentity Resource
The WorkloadIdentity resource is used to define the structure of an identity credentials that can be issued to workloads and the rules around what workloads it can be issued to.
It supports templating using attributes of the workload, such as the name of the Kubernetes namespace or service account, which allows the WorkloadIdentity resource to be used in a generic way for multiple distinct workloads.
Configuration
kind: workload_identity
version: v1
metadata:
# The name of the WorkloadIdentity resource. This can be used to directly
# request the issuance of a credential for this identity.
name: my-workload
# Key-value labels that can be used to group and filter WorkloadIdentity
# resources when requesting issuance.
labels:
example: foo
spec:
# Configuration relevant to issuing SPIFFE-compatible workload identity
# credentials.
spiffe:
# The path element of the SPIFFE ID that will be included in credentials
# issued for this identity.
#
# This must be prefixed with a forward-slash (`/`).
#
# Required. Supports templating.
id: /foo/bar/{{ join.kubernetes.pod.name }}/{{ join.kubernetes.service_account.name }}
# The hint field allows a string to be passed to workloads along with a
# credential issued for this identity. This can be used to help workloads
# differentiate between multiple identities that they may have
# (e.g `internal` vs `external`).
#
# Optional. Supports templating.
hint: An example hint
# Grouped configuration for X.509 credentials.
x509:
# The DNS Subject Alternative Names (SANs) that should be included in any
# X509-SVID issued using this WorkloadIdentity.
#
# Each individual element of this list supports templating and after
# templating must be a valid DNS name.
#
# Optional, if not provided then no DNS SANs will be included in the X.509
# credential.
dns_sans:
- example.com
# Controls the subject distinguished name of an X509 workload identity
# credential issued using this identity. If unspecified, a blank subject
# will be used.
#
# In most circumstances, it is recommended to prefer relying on the
# SPIFFE ID encoded in the URI SAN. However, the Subject DN may be needed
# to support legacy systems designed for X.509 and not SPIFFE/WIMSE.
subject_template:
# The common name (CN - 2.5.4.3) of the subject distinguished name.
# Supports templating. If not provided, the common name will be omitted.
common_name: my-common-name
# The organization (O - 2.5.4.10) of the subject distinguished name.
# Supports templating. If not provided, the organization will be omitted.
organization: my-organization
# The organizational unit (OU - 2.5.4.11) of the subject distinguished
# name. Supports templating. If not provided, the organizational unit
# will be omitted.
organizational_unit: my-organizational-unit
# Controls the maximum TTL of X509-SVIDs issued using this
# WorkloadIdentity. Specified in seconds with 's' suffix.
#
# If a X509-SVID is requested with a TTL greater than this value, then the
# return X509-SVID will have a TTL of this value.
#
# Defaults to 24 hours (86400s). Maximum value is 14 days (1209600s).
maximum_ttl: 3600s
# Grouped configuration for JWT credentials.
jwt:
# Optional extra claims that will be added to the JWT-SVID. It's an
# arbitrary object where all of the string values, including those in
# sub-objects or arrays, support templating.
extra_claims:
message: "Hello, {{strings.upper(user.name)}}!"
foo:
bar: ["baz", 1234, "{{user.bot_instance_id}}", true]
# Controls the maximum TTL of JWT-SVIDs issued using this
# WorkloadIdentity. Specified in seconds with 's' suffix.
#
# If a JWT-SVID is requested with a TTL greater than this value, then the
# return JWT-SVID will have a TTL of this value.
#
# Defaults to 24 hours (86400s). Maximum value is 24 hours (86400s).
maximum_ttl: 300s
# The rules control when this WorkloadIdentity can be used to issue a
# credential.
rules:
# When allow rules are specified, at least one must pass in order for the
# WorkloadIdentity to be used to issue a credential. This effectively
# creates an OR relationship between the rules.
#
# If no allow rules are specified, then the WorkloadIdentity can be issued
# to any workload with the correct workload_identity_labels within their
# role set.
allow:
# Each rule consists of a set of conditions. All conditions must pass in
# order for the rule to be considered a match. This effectively creates an
# AND relationship between the conditions.
#
# A more detailed explanation of the available operators can be found under
# the "Rules" section of this page.
- conditions:
- attribute: join.kubernetes.pod.name
eq:
value: my-pod
- attribute: join.kubernetes.namespace
not_eq:
value: kube-system
Templating
The WorkloadIdentity resource supports templating in certain fields, this allows you to customize elements of the workload identity credential issued to workloads with attested attributes.
For example, you can use templating to insert the name of the Kubernetes namespace and service account into the SPIFFE ID of the workload identity credential:
kind: workload_identity
version: v1
metadata:
name: my-kubernetes-workload
spec:
spiffe:
id: /k8s/{{ workload.kubernetes.namespace }}/{{ workload.kubernetes.service_account }}
Would result in a SPIFFE ID of
spiffe://example.teleport.sh/k8s/default/foo
for a workload running in the
default namespace with the service account
foo.
When an attribute is specified in a template, this value must be present in the
attributes of the workload in order for the workload identity credential to be
issued. For example, if
workload.kubernetes.namespace is used in a template,
then a workload that is not running in Kubernetes would not be issued a
credential.
The following fields within the WorkloadIdentity resource support templating:
spec.spiffe.id
spec.spiffe.hint
spec.spiffe.x509.dns_sans
spec.spiffe.x509.subject_template.common_name
spec.spiffe.x509.subject_template.organization
spec.spiffe.x509.subject_template.organizational_unit
spec.spiffe.jwt.extra_claims
You can find a full list of the supported attributes on the Attributes reference page.
The WorkloadIdentity resource's fields use Teleport's
Predicate Language for templating, allowing you to
apply text manipulation functions like
strings.lower and
regex.replace.
Rules
By default, a WorkloadIdentity resource can be used to issue a credential by any
User or Bot that holds a role that with
workload_identity_labels that match
the labels on the WorkloadIdentity resource.
However, you can further restrict the issuance of credentials based on the attributes of the workload using the rules mechanism.
Each rule consists of either a Predicate Language expression or a set of conditions. When using the conditions form, all conditions within that rule must pass in order for the rule to be considered a pass. If you specify multiple rules, then at least one rule must pass in order for the WorkloadIdentity to be allowed to be issued.
For example, to restrict the issuance of a credential to only workloads running
in the
default namespace with the service account
foo:
kind: workload_identity
version: v1
metadata:
name: rules-example
spec:
spiffe:
id: /my-awesome-workload
rules:
allow:
- expression: workload.kubernetes.namespace == "default" && workload.kubernetes.service_account == "foo"
Here's the same rule expressed using the conditions form:
kind: workload_identity
version: v1
metadata:
name: rules-example
spec:
spiffe:
id: /my-awesome-workload
rules:
allow:
- conditions:
- attribute: workload.kubernetes.namespace
eq:
value: default
- attribute: workload.kubernetes.service_account
eq:
value: foo
Condition Operators
eq
eq (equals) checks that the specified attribute equals the specified value:
kind: workload_identity
version: v1
metadata:
name: rules-example
spec:
spiffe:
id: /my-awesome-workload
rules:
allow:
- conditions:
- attribute: workload.kubernetes.namespace
eq:
value: default
not_eq
not_eq (not equals) checks that the specified attribute does not equal the
specified value:
kind: workload_identity
version: v1
metadata:
name: rules-example
spec:
spiffe:
id: /my-awesome-workload
rules:
allow:
- conditions:
- attribute: workload.kubernetes.namespace
not_eq:
value: default
in
in (includes) checks that the specified attribute equals one of the specified
values:
kind: workload_identity
version: v1
metadata:
name: rules-example
spec:
spiffe:
id: /my-awesome-workload
rules:
allow:
- conditions:
- attribute: workload.kubernetes.namespace
in:
values: [default, kube-system]
not_in
not_in (not includes) checks that the specified attribute does not equal any
of the specified values:
kind: workload_identity
version: v1
metadata:
name: rules-example
spec:
spiffe:
id: /my-awesome-workload
rules:
allow:
- conditions:
- attribute: workload.kubernetes.namespace
not_in:
values: [foo, bar]
Casting
When using the conditions form and comparing attributes which are not strings (e.g. a boolean or number), the attribute values will be converted to a string representation.
When using the Predicate Language, the attribute values will be compared as-is.
Infrastructure as Code
In addition to the YAML representation which can be managed with
tctl, the
WorkloadIdentity resource can also be managed using Infrastructure as Code
tools.
