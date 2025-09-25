Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Teleport Kubernetes Operator Resource Reference Guides

  • TeleportAccessList: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportAccessList resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportAppV3: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportAppV3 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportAutoupdateConfigV1: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportAutoupdateConfigV1 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportAutoupdateVersionV1: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportAutoupdateVersionV1 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportBotV1: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportBotV1 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportDatabaseV3: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportDatabaseV3 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportGithubConnector: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportGithubConnector resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportLoginRule: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportLoginRule resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportOIDCConnector: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportOIDCConnector resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportOktaImportRule: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportOktaImportRule resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportOpenSSHEICEServerV2: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportOpenSSHEICEServerV2 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportOpenSSHServerV2: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportOpenSSHServerV2 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportProvisionToken: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportProvisionToken resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportRole: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportRole resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportRoleV6: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportRoleV6 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportRoleV7: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportRoleV7 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportRoleV8: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportRoleV8 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportSAMLConnector: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportSAMLConnector resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportTrustedClusterV2: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportTrustedClusterV2 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportUser: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportUser resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator
  • TeleportWorkloadIdentityV1: Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportWorkloadIdentityV1 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator