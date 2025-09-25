TeleportTrustedClusterV2

enabled boolean Enabled is a bool that indicates if the TrustedCluster is enabled or disabled. Setting Enabled to false has a side effect of deleting the user and host certificate authority (CA).

role_map []object RoleMap specifies role mappings to remote roles.

token string Token is the authorization token provided by another cluster needed by this cluster to join. This field supports secret lookup. See the operator documentation for more details.

tunnel_addr string ReverseTunnelAddress is the address of the SSH proxy server of the cluster to join. If not set, it is derived from <metadata.name>:<default reverse tunnel port> .