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Version: 18.x

TeleportScopedRoleAssignmentV1

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This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the TeleportScopedRoleAssignmentV1 resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.

resources.teleport.dev/v1

apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1

FieldTypeDescription
apiVersionstringAPIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
kindstringKind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
metadataobject
scopestringScope is the scope of the role assignment resource.
specobjectScopedRoleAssignment resource definition v1 from Teleport

spec

FieldTypeDescription
assignments[]objectAssignments is a list of individual role @ scope assignments.
bot_namestringName of the Bot to whom all contained assignments apply. Mutually exclusive with user.
bot_scopestringScope of the Bot to whom all contained assignments apply. Required if bot_name is set. If specified, assignment scopes must be equal or descendent of this scope.
userstringUser is the user to whom all contained assignments apply. Mutually exclusive with bot_name.

spec.assignments items

FieldTypeDescription
rolestringRoles is the name of the role that is assigned by this assignment.
scopestringScope is the scope to which the role is assigned. This must be a member/child of the scope of the [ScopedRoleAssignment] in which this assignment is contained.