TeleportScopedRoleAssignmentV1
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This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the
TeleportScopedRoleAssignmentV1
resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.
resources.teleport.dev/v1
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
|Field
|Type
|Description
|apiVersion
|string
|APIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
|kind
|string
|Kind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
|metadata
|object
|scope
|string
|Scope is the scope of the role assignment resource.
|spec
|object
|ScopedRoleAssignment resource definition v1 from Teleport
spec
|Field
|Type
|Description
|assignments
|[]object
|Assignments is a list of individual role @ scope assignments.
|bot_name
|string
|Name of the Bot to whom all contained assignments apply. Mutually exclusive with
user.
|bot_scope
|string
|Scope of the Bot to whom all contained assignments apply. Required if
bot_name is set. If specified, assignment scopes must be equal or descendent of this scope.
|user
|string
|User is the user to whom all contained assignments apply. Mutually exclusive with
bot_name.
spec.assignments items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|role
|string
|Roles is the name of the role that is assigned by this assignment.
|scope
|string
|Scope is the scope to which the role is assigned. This must be a member/child of the scope of the [ScopedRoleAssignment] in which this assignment is contained.
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