TeleportLockV2

access_request string AccessRequest specifies the UUID of an Access Request.

bot_instance_id string BotInstanceID is the bot instance ID if this is a bot identity and is ignored otherwise.

device string Device is the device ID of a trusted device. Requires Teleport Enterprise.

join_token string JoinToken is the name of the join token used when this identity originally joined. This is only valid for bot identities, and cannot be used to target token -joined bots.

login string Login specifies the name of a local UNIX user.

mfa_device string MFADevice specifies the UUID of a user MFA device.

role string Role specifies the name of an RBAC role known to the root cluster. In remote clusters, this constraint is evaluated before translating to local roles.

server_id string ServerID is the host id of the Teleport instance.

user string User specifies the name of a Teleport user.