TeleportLockV2
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This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the
TeleportLockV2
resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.
resources.teleport.dev/v1
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
|Field
|Type
|Description
|apiVersion
|string
|APIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
|kind
|string
|Kind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
|metadata
|object
|spec
|object
|Lock resource definition v2 from Teleport
spec
|Field
|Type
|Description
|created_at
|string
|CreatedAt is the date time that the lock was created.
|created_by
|string
|CreatedBy is the username of the author of the lock.
|expires
|string
|Expires if set specifies when the lock ceases to be in force.
|message
|string
|Message is the message displayed to locked-out users.
|target
|object
|Target describes the set of interactions that the lock applies to.
spec.target
|Field
|Type
|Description
|access_request
|string
|AccessRequest specifies the UUID of an Access Request.
|bot_instance_id
|string
|BotInstanceID is the bot instance ID if this is a bot identity and is ignored otherwise.
|device
|string
|Device is the device ID of a trusted device. Requires Teleport Enterprise.
|join_token
|string
|JoinToken is the name of the join token used when this identity originally joined. This is only valid for bot identities, and cannot be used to target
token-joined bots.
|login
|string
|Login specifies the name of a local UNIX user.
|mfa_device
|string
|MFADevice specifies the UUID of a user MFA device.
|role
|string
|Role specifies the name of an RBAC role known to the root cluster. In remote clusters, this constraint is evaluated before translating to local roles.
|server_id
|string
|ServerID is the host id of the Teleport instance.
|user
|string
|User specifies the name of a Teleport user.
|windows_desktop
|string
|WindowsDesktop specifies the name of a Windows desktop.
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