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Version: 18.x

TeleportLockV2

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This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the TeleportLockV2 resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.

resources.teleport.dev/v1

apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1

FieldTypeDescription
apiVersionstringAPIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
kindstringKind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
metadataobject
specobjectLock resource definition v2 from Teleport

spec

FieldTypeDescription
created_atstringCreatedAt is the date time that the lock was created.
created_bystringCreatedBy is the username of the author of the lock.
expiresstringExpires if set specifies when the lock ceases to be in force.
messagestringMessage is the message displayed to locked-out users.
targetobjectTarget describes the set of interactions that the lock applies to.

spec.target

FieldTypeDescription
access_requeststringAccessRequest specifies the UUID of an Access Request.
bot_instance_idstringBotInstanceID is the bot instance ID if this is a bot identity and is ignored otherwise.
devicestringDevice is the device ID of a trusted device. Requires Teleport Enterprise.
join_tokenstringJoinToken is the name of the join token used when this identity originally joined. This is only valid for bot identities, and cannot be used to target token-joined bots.
loginstringLogin specifies the name of a local UNIX user.
mfa_devicestringMFADevice specifies the UUID of a user MFA device.
rolestringRole specifies the name of an RBAC role known to the root cluster. In remote clusters, this constraint is evaluated before translating to local roles.
server_idstringServerID is the host id of the Teleport instance.
userstringUser specifies the name of a Teleport user.
windows_desktopstringWindowsDesktop specifies the name of a Windows desktop.