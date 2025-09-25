Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

TeleportOIDCConnector

This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the TeleportOIDCConnector resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.

resources.teleport.dev/v3

apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v3

FieldTypeDescription
apiVersionstringAPIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
kindstringKind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
metadataobject
specobjectOIDCConnector resource definition v3 from Teleport

spec

FieldTypeDescription
acr_valuesstringACR is an Authentication Context Class Reference value. The meaning of the ACR value is context-specific and varies for identity providers.
allow_unverified_emailbooleanAllowUnverifiedEmail tells the connector to accept OIDC users with unverified emails.
claims_to_roles[]objectClaimsToRoles specifies a dynamic mapping from claims to roles.
client_idstringClientID is the id of the authentication client (Teleport Auth Service).
client_redirect_settingsobjectClientRedirectSettings defines which client redirect URLs are allowed for non-browser SSO logins other than the standard localhost ones.
client_secretstringClientSecret is used to authenticate the client. This field supports secret lookup. See the operator documentation for more details.
displaystringDisplay is the friendly name for this provider.
entra_id_groups_providerobjectEntraIDGroupsProvider configures out-of-band user groups provider. It works by following through the groups claim source, which is sent for the "groups" claim when the user's group membership exceeds 200 max item limit.
google_admin_emailstringGoogleAdminEmail is the email of a google admin to impersonate.
google_service_accountstringGoogleServiceAccount is a string containing google service account credentials.
google_service_account_uristringGoogleServiceAccountURI is a path to a google service account uri.
issuer_urlstringIssuerURL is the endpoint of the provider, e.g. https://accounts.google.com.
max_agestringMaxAge is the amount of time that user logins are valid for. If a user logs in, but then does not login again within this time period, they will be forced to re-authenticate.
mfaobjectMFASettings contains settings to enable SSO MFA checks through this auth connector.
pkce_modestringPKCEMode represents the configuration state for PKCE (Proof Key for Code Exchange). It can be "enabled" or "disabled"
promptstringPrompt is an optional OIDC prompt. An empty string omits prompt. If not specified, it defaults to select_account for backwards compatibility.
providerstringProvider is the external identity provider.
redirect_url[]stringRedirectURLs is a list of callback URLs which the identity provider can use to redirect the client back to the Teleport Proxy to complete authentication. This list should match the URLs on the provider's side. The URL used for a given auth request will be chosen to match the requesting Proxy's public address. If there is no match, the first url in the list will be used.
request_object_modestringRequestObjectMode determines how JWT-Secured Authorization Requests will be used for authorization requests. JARs, or request objects, can provide integrity protection, source authentication, and confidentiality for authorization request parameters.
scope[]stringScope specifies additional scopes set by provider.
user_matchers[]stringUserMatchers is a set of glob patterns to narrow down which username(s) this auth connector should match for identifier-first login.
username_claimstringUsernameClaim specifies the name of the claim from the OIDC connector to be used as the user's username.

spec.claims_to_roles items

FieldTypeDescription
claimstringClaim is a claim name.
roles[]stringRoles is a list of static teleport roles to match.
valuestringValue is a claim value to match.

spec.client_redirect_settings

FieldTypeDescription
allowed_https_hostnames[]stringa list of hostnames allowed for https client redirect URLs
insecure_allowed_cidr_ranges[]stringa list of CIDRs allowed for HTTP or HTTPS client redirect URLs

spec.entra_id_groups_provider

FieldTypeDescription
disabledbooleanDisabled specifies that the groups provider should be disabled even when Entra ID responds with a groups claim source. User may choose to disable it if they are using integrations such as SCIM or similar groups importer as connector based role mapping may be not needed in such a scenario.
graph_endpointstringGraphEndpoint is a Microsoft Graph API endpoint. The groups claim source endpoint provided by Entra ID points to the now-retired Azure AD Graph endpoint ("https://graph.windows.net"). To convert it to the newer Microsoft Graph API endpoint, Teleport defaults to the Microsoft Graph global service endpoint ("https://graph.microsoft.com"). Update GraphEndpoint to point to a different Microsoft Graph national cloud deployment endpoint.
group_typestringGroupType is a user group type filter. Defaults to "security-groups". Value can be "security-groups", "directory-roles", "all-groups".

spec.mfa

FieldTypeDescription
acr_valuesstringAcrValues are Authentication Context Class Reference values. The meaning of the ACR value is context-specific and varies for identity providers. Some identity providers support MFA specific contexts, such Okta with its "phr" (phishing-resistant) ACR.
client_idstringClientID is the OIDC OAuth app client ID.
client_secretstringClientSecret is the OIDC OAuth app client secret.
enabledbooleanEnabled specified whether this OIDC connector supports MFA checks. Defaults to false.
max_agestringMaxAge is the amount of time in nanoseconds that an IdP session is valid for. Defaults to 0 to always force re-authentication for MFA checks. This should only be set to a non-zero value if the IdP is setup to perform MFA checks on top of active user sessions.
promptstringPrompt is an optional OIDC prompt. An empty string omits prompt. If not specified, it defaults to select_account for backwards compatibility.
request_object_modestringRequestObjectMode determines how JWT-Secured Authorization Requests will be used for authorization requests. JARs, or request objects, can provide integrity protection, source authentication, and confidentiality for authorization request parameters. If omitted, MFA flows will default to the RequestObjectMode behavior specified in the base OIDC connector. Set this property to 'none' to explicitly disable request objects for the MFA client.