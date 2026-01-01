TeleportAccessMonitoringRuleV1

automatic_review object automatic_review defines automatic review configurations for Access Requests. Both notification and automatic_review may be set within the same access_monitoring_rule. If both fields are set, the rule will trigger both notifications and automatic reviews for the same set of access events. Separate plugins may be used if both notifications and automatic_reviews is set.

condition string condition is a predicate expression that operates on the specified subject resources, and determines whether the subject will be moved into desired state.

desired_state string desired_state defines the desired state of the subject. For Access Request subjects, the desired_state may be set to reviewed to indicate that the Access Request should be automatically reviewed.

notification object notification defines the plugin configuration for notifications if rule is triggered. Both notification and automatic_review may be set within the same access_monitoring_rule. If both fields are set, the rule will trigger both notifications and automatic reviews for the same set of access events. Separate plugins may be used if both notifications and automatic_reviews is set.

schedules object schedules specifies a map of schedules that can be used to configure the access monitoring rule conditions. Available in Teleport v18.2.8 or higher.

states []string states are the desired state which the monitoring rule is attempting to bring the subjects matching the condition to.