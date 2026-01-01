TeleportScopedTokenV1

assigned_scope string The scope to which this token is assigned. Must be equivalent or descendent to the scope of the token itself.

aws object The AWS-specific configuration used with the "ec2" and "iam" join methods.

azure object The Azure-specific configuration used with the "azure" join method.

azure_devops object The Azure Devops-specific configuration used with the "azure_devops" join method.

gcp object The GCP-specific configuration used with the "gcp" join method.

immutable_labels object Immutable labels that should be applied to any resulting resources provisioned using this token.

join_method string The joining method required in order to use this token. Supported joining methods for scoped tokens only include 'token'.

oracle object The Oracle-specific configuration used with the "oracle" join method.

roles []string The list of roles associated with the token. They will be converted to metadata in the SSH and X509 certificates issued to the user of the token.