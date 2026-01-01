Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

TeleportScopedTokenV1

Report an Issue

This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the TeleportScopedTokenV1 resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.

resources.teleport.dev/v1

apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1

FieldTypeDescription
apiVersionstringAPIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
kindstringKind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
metadataobject
scopestringScope is the scope of the token resource.
specobjectScopedToken resource definition v1 from Teleport

spec

FieldTypeDescription
assigned_scopestringThe scope to which this token is assigned. Must be equivalent or descendent to the scope of the token itself.
awsobjectThe AWS-specific configuration used with the "ec2" and "iam" join methods.
azureobjectThe Azure-specific configuration used with the "azure" join method.
azure_devopsobjectThe Azure Devops-specific configuration used with the "azure_devops" join method.
gcpobjectThe GCP-specific configuration used with the "gcp" join method.
immutable_labelsobjectImmutable labels that should be applied to any resulting resources provisioned using this token.
join_methodstringThe joining method required in order to use this token. Supported joining methods for scoped tokens only include 'token'.
oracleobjectThe Oracle-specific configuration used with the "oracle" join method.
roles[]stringThe list of roles associated with the token. They will be converted to metadata in the SSH and X509 certificates issued to the user of the token.
usage_modestringThe usage mode of the token. Can be "single_use" or "unlimited". Single use tokens can only be used to provision a single resource. Unlimited tokens can be be used to provision any number of resources until it expires.

spec.aws

FieldTypeDescription
allow[]objectA list of Rules for allowing use of this token. A node must match at least one allow rule in order to use this token.
iid_ttlstringThe TTL to use for AWS EC2 Instance Identity Documents used to join the cluster with this token. This should be a duration string such as "8h" or "6mo".
integrationstringIntegration name which provides credentials for validating join attempts. Currently only in use for validating the AWS Organization ID in the IAM Join method.

spec.aws.allow items

FieldTypeDescription
aws_accountstring
aws_arnstring
aws_organization_idstring
aws_regions[]string
aws_rolestring

spec.azure

FieldTypeDescription
allow[]objectA list of Rules for allowing use of this token. A node must match at least one allow rule in order to use this token.

spec.azure.allow items

FieldTypeDescription
resource_groups[]string
subscriptionstring

spec.azure_devops

FieldTypeDescription
allow[]objectA list of Rules for allowing use of this token. A node must match at least one allow rule in order to use this token.
organization_idstringThe UUID of the Azure DevOps organization that this join token will grant access to. This is used to identify the correct issuer verification of the ID token. This is a required field.

spec.azure_devops.allow items

FieldTypeDescription
definition_idstring
pipeline_namestring
project_idstring
project_namestring
repository_refstring
repository_uristring
repository_versionstring
substring

spec.gcp

FieldTypeDescription
allow[]objectA list of Rules for allowing use of this token. A node must match at least one allow rule in order to use this token.

spec.gcp.allow items

FieldTypeDescription
locations[]string
project_ids[]string
service_accounts[]string

spec.immutable_labels

FieldTypeDescription
sshobjectLabels that should be applied to SSH nodes.

spec.immutable_labels.ssh

FieldTypeDescription
keystring
valuestring

spec.oracle

FieldTypeDescription
allow[]objectA list of Rules for allowing use of this token. A node must match at least one allow rule in order to use this token.

spec.oracle.allow items

FieldTypeDescription
instances[]string
parent_compartments[]string
regions[]string
tenancystring