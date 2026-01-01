TeleportScopedTokenV1
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This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the
TeleportScopedTokenV1
resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.
resources.teleport.dev/v1
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
|Field
|Type
|Description
|apiVersion
|string
|APIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
|kind
|string
|Kind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
|metadata
|object
|scope
|string
|Scope is the scope of the token resource.
|spec
|object
|ScopedToken resource definition v1 from Teleport
spec
|Field
|Type
|Description
|assigned_scope
|string
|The scope to which this token is assigned. Must be equivalent or descendent to the scope of the token itself.
|aws
|object
|The AWS-specific configuration used with the "ec2" and "iam" join methods.
|azure
|object
|The Azure-specific configuration used with the "azure" join method.
|azure_devops
|object
|The Azure Devops-specific configuration used with the "azure_devops" join method.
|gcp
|object
|The GCP-specific configuration used with the "gcp" join method.
|immutable_labels
|object
|Immutable labels that should be applied to any resulting resources provisioned using this token.
|join_method
|string
|The joining method required in order to use this token. Supported joining methods for scoped tokens only include 'token'.
|oracle
|object
|The Oracle-specific configuration used with the "oracle" join method.
|roles
|[]string
|The list of roles associated with the token. They will be converted to metadata in the SSH and X509 certificates issued to the user of the token.
|usage_mode
|string
|The usage mode of the token. Can be "single_use" or "unlimited". Single use tokens can only be used to provision a single resource. Unlimited tokens can be be used to provision any number of resources until it expires.
spec.aws
|Field
|Type
|Description
|allow
|[]object
|A list of Rules for allowing use of this token. A node must match at least one allow rule in order to use this token.
|iid_ttl
|string
|The TTL to use for AWS EC2 Instance Identity Documents used to join the cluster with this token. This should be a duration string such as "8h" or "6mo".
|integration
|string
|Integration name which provides credentials for validating join attempts. Currently only in use for validating the AWS Organization ID in the IAM Join method.
spec.aws.allow items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|aws_account
|string
|aws_arn
|string
|aws_organization_id
|string
|aws_regions
|[]string
|aws_role
|string
spec.azure
|Field
|Type
|Description
|allow
|[]object
|A list of Rules for allowing use of this token. A node must match at least one allow rule in order to use this token.
spec.azure.allow items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|resource_groups
|[]string
|subscription
|string
spec.azure_devops
|Field
|Type
|Description
|allow
|[]object
|A list of Rules for allowing use of this token. A node must match at least one allow rule in order to use this token.
|organization_id
|string
|The UUID of the Azure DevOps organization that this join token will grant access to. This is used to identify the correct issuer verification of the ID token. This is a required field.
spec.azure_devops.allow items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|definition_id
|string
|pipeline_name
|string
|project_id
|string
|project_name
|string
|repository_ref
|string
|repository_uri
|string
|repository_version
|string
|sub
|string
spec.gcp
|Field
|Type
|Description
|allow
|[]object
|A list of Rules for allowing use of this token. A node must match at least one allow rule in order to use this token.
spec.gcp.allow items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|locations
|[]string
|project_ids
|[]string
|service_accounts
|[]string
spec.immutable_labels
|Field
|Type
|Description
|ssh
|object
|Labels that should be applied to SSH nodes.
spec.immutable_labels.ssh
|Field
|Type
|Description
|key
|string
|value
|string
spec.oracle
|Field
|Type
|Description
|allow
|[]object
|A list of Rules for allowing use of this token. A node must match at least one allow rule in order to use this token.
spec.oracle.allow items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|instances
|[]string
|parent_compartments
|[]string
|regions
|[]string
|tenancy
|string
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