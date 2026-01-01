TeleportInferenceModel

max_session_length_bytes

integer

MaxSessionLengthBytes is the maximum session length that can be sent to inference provider. Currently, it's determined by the size of model's context window; future versions of Teleport will allow summarizing larger sessions by splitting them. Inference providers will reject requests that are larger than given model's context window. Since context windows are usually sized in tokens, this value is an approximation. Assuming 2 bytes per input token should be safe. Currently, Teleport will outright reject sessions larger than this limit; future versions will split sessions in chunks, treating this size as a maximum. If unset or set to 0, defaults to 1MB.