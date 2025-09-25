This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the
TeleportWorkloadIdentityV1
resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.
resources.teleport.dev/v1
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
spec
|Field
|Type
|Description
|rules
|object
|The rules which are evaluated before the WorkloadIdentity can be issued.
|spiffe
|object
|Configuration pertaining to the issuance of SPIFFE-compatible workload identity credentials.
spec.rules
|Field
|Type
|Description
|allow
|[]object
|A list of rules used to determine if a WorkloadIdentity can be issued. If none are provided, it will be considered a pass. If any are provided, then at least one must pass for the rules to be considered passed.
spec.rules.allow items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|conditions
|[]object
|The conditions that must be met for this rule to be considered passed. Mutually exclusive with expression.
|expression
|string
|An expression written in Teleport's predicate language that must evaluate to true for this rule to be considered passed. Mutually exclusive with conditions.
spec.rules.allow items.conditions items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|attribute
|string
|The name of the attribute to evaluate the condition against.
|eq
|object
|The attribute casted to a string must be equal to the value.
|in
|object
|The attribute casted to a string must be in the list of values.
|not_eq
|object
|The attribute casted to a string must not be equal to the value.
|not_in
|object
|The attribute casted to a string must not be in the list of values.
spec.rules.allow items.conditions items.eq
|Field
|Type
|Description
|value
|string
|The value to compare the attribute against.
spec.rules.allow items.conditions items.in
|Field
|Type
|Description
|values
|[]string
|The list of values to compare the attribute against.
spec.rules.allow items.conditions items.not_eq
|Field
|Type
|Description
|value
|string
|The value to compare the attribute against.
spec.rules.allow items.conditions items.not_in
|Field
|Type
|Description
|values
|[]string
|The list of values to compare the attribute against.
spec.spiffe
|Field
|Type
|Description
|hint
|string
|A freeform text field which is provided to workloads along with a credential produced by this WorkloadIdentity. This can be used to provide additional context that can be used to select between multiple credentials.
|id
|string
|The path of the SPIFFE ID that will be issued to the workload. This should be prefixed with a forward-slash ("/"). This field supports templating using attributes.
|jwt
|object
|Configuration specific to JWT-SVIDs.
|x509
|object
|Configuration specific to X509-SVIDs.
spec.spiffe.jwt
|Field
|Type
|Description
|extra_claims
|object
|Additional claims that will be added to the JWT.
|maximum_ttl
|string
|Control the maximum TTL of JWT-SVIDs issued using this WorkloadIdentity. If a JWT-SVID is requested with a TTL greater than this value, then the returned JWT-SVID will have a TTL of this value. Defaults to 24 hours. The maximum this value can be set to is 24 hours.
spec.spiffe.x509
|Field
|Type
|Description
|dns_sans
|[]string
|The DNS Subject Alternative Names (SANs) that should be included in an X509-SVID issued using this WorkloadIdentity. Each entry in this list supports templating using attributes.
|maximum_ttl
|string
|Control the maximum TTL of X509-SVIDs issued using this WorkloadIdentity. If a X509-SVID is requested with a TTL greater than this value, then the returned X509-SVID will have a TTL of this value. Defaults to 24 hours. The maximum this value can be set to is 14 days.
|subject_template
|object
|Used to configure the Subject Distinguished Name (DN) of the X509-SVID. In most circumstances, it is recommended to prefer relying on the SPIFFE ID encoded in the URI SAN. However, the Subject DN may be needed to support legacy systems designed for X509 and not SPIFFE/WIMSE. If not provided, the X509-SVID will be issued with an empty Subject DN.
spec.spiffe.x509.subject_template
|Field
|Type
|Description
|common_name
|string
|Common Name (CN) - 2.5.4.3 If empty, the RDN will be omitted from the DN.
|organization
|string
|Organization (O) - 2.5.4.10 If empty, the RDN will be omitted from the DN.
|organizational_unit
|string
|Organizational Unit (OU) - 2.5.4.11 If empty, the RDN will be omitted from the DN.