TeleportRetrievalModelV1
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This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the
TeleportRetrievalModelV1
resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.
resources.teleport.dev/v1
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
|Field
|Type
|Description
|apiVersion
|string
|APIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
|kind
|string
|Kind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
|metadata
|object
|spec
|object
|RetrievalModel resource definition v1 from Teleport
spec
|Field
|Type
|Description
|bedrock
|object
|Bedrock indicates that this model uses Amazon Bedrock as the embeddings provider and specifies Bedrock-specific parameters.
|inference_model_name
|string
|inference_model_name is the name of the model used to convert natural language search queries into API requests and generate prose from a session summary.
|openai
|object
|Openai indicates that this model uses OpenAI as the embeddings provider and specifies OpenAI-specific parameters.
spec.bedrock
|Field
|Type
|Description
|bedrock_model_id
|string
|BedrockModelId specifies a model ID or an inference profile as understood by the Bedrock API.
|integration
|string
|Integration is the AWS OIDC Integration name. If unset, Teleport will use AWS credentials available on the Auth Service machine; otherwise, it will use the specified OIDC integration for assuming appropriate role.
|region
|string
|Region is the AWS region which will be used for inference.
|temperature
|number
|Temperature controls the randomness of the model's output.
spec.openai
|Field
|Type
|Description
|api_key_secret_ref
|string
|ApiKeySecretRef is a reference to an InferenceSecret that contains the OpenAI API key.
|base_url
|string
|BaseUrl is the OpenAI API base URL. Optional, defaults to the public OpenAI API URL. May be used to point to a custom OpenAI-compatible API, such as LiteLLM. In such case, the
api_key_secret_ref must point to a secret that contains the API key for that custom API.
|openai_model_id
|string
|OpenaiModelId specifies the model ID, as understood by the OpenAI API.
|temperature
|number
|Temperature controls the randomness of the model's output.
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