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Version: 18.x

TeleportRetrievalModelV1

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This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the TeleportRetrievalModelV1 resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.

resources.teleport.dev/v1

apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1

FieldTypeDescription
apiVersionstringAPIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
kindstringKind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
metadataobject
specobjectRetrievalModel resource definition v1 from Teleport

spec

FieldTypeDescription
bedrockobjectBedrock indicates that this model uses Amazon Bedrock as the embeddings provider and specifies Bedrock-specific parameters.
inference_model_namestringinference_model_name is the name of the model used to convert natural language search queries into API requests and generate prose from a session summary.
openaiobjectOpenai indicates that this model uses OpenAI as the embeddings provider and specifies OpenAI-specific parameters.

spec.bedrock

FieldTypeDescription
bedrock_model_idstringBedrockModelId specifies a model ID or an inference profile as understood by the Bedrock API.
integrationstringIntegration is the AWS OIDC Integration name. If unset, Teleport will use AWS credentials available on the Auth Service machine; otherwise, it will use the specified OIDC integration for assuming appropriate role.
regionstringRegion is the AWS region which will be used for inference.
temperaturenumberTemperature controls the randomness of the model's output.

spec.openai

FieldTypeDescription
api_key_secret_refstringApiKeySecretRef is a reference to an InferenceSecret that contains the OpenAI API key.
base_urlstringBaseUrl is the OpenAI API base URL. Optional, defaults to the public OpenAI API URL. May be used to point to a custom OpenAI-compatible API, such as LiteLLM. In such case, the api_key_secret_ref must point to a secret that contains the API key for that custom API.
openai_model_idstringOpenaiModelId specifies the model ID, as understood by the OpenAI API.
temperaturenumberTemperature controls the randomness of the model's output.