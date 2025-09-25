Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

TeleportOktaImportRule

This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the TeleportOktaImportRule resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.

resources.teleport.dev/v1

apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1

FieldTypeDescription
apiVersionstringAPIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
kindstringKind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
metadataobject
specobjectOktaImportRule resource definition v1 from Teleport

spec

FieldTypeDescription
mappings[]objectMappings is a list of matches that will map match conditions to labels.
priorityintegerPriority represents the priority of the rule application. Lower numbered rules will be applied first.

spec.mappings items

FieldTypeDescription
add_labelsobjectAddLabels specifies which labels to add if any of the previous matches match.
match[]objectMatch is a set of matching rules for this mapping. If any of these match, then the mapping will be applied.

spec.mappings items.add_labels

FieldTypeDescription
keystring
valuestring

spec.mappings items.match items

FieldTypeDescription
app_ids[]stringAppIDs is a list of app IDs to match against.
app_name_regexes[]stringAppNameRegexes is a list of regexes to match against app names.
group_ids[]stringGroupIDs is a list of group IDs to match against.
group_name_regexes[]stringGroupNameRegexes is a list of regexes to match against group names.