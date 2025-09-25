Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

TeleportLoginRule

This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the TeleportLoginRule resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.

resources.teleport.dev/v1

apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1

FieldTypeDescription
apiVersionstringAPIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
kindstringKind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
metadataobject
specobjectLoginRule resource definition v1 from Teleport

spec

FieldTypeDescription
priorityintegerPriority is the priority of the login rule relative to other login rules in the same cluster. Login rules with a lower numbered priority will be evaluated first.
traits_expressionstringTraitsExpression is a predicate expression which should return the desired traits for the user upon login.
traits_mapobjectTraitsMap is a map of trait keys to lists of predicate expressions which should evaluate to the desired values for that trait.