TeleportScopedRoleV1

client_idle_timeout string ClientIdleTimeout overrides the defaults block idle timeout specifically for SSH sessions. Must be a valid Go duration string (e.g. "30m", "1h"). If empty, the defaults block value (or global default) applies.

file_copy boolean FileCopy indicates whether remote file operations via SCP or SFTP are allowed over an SSH session. It defaults to allowing the user to download and upload files by default.

forward_agent boolean ForwardAgent enables SSH agent forwarding.

host_sudoers []string Sudoers is a list of entries to include in a users sudoer file

host_user_creation object HostUserCreation configures the creation of host users.

labels []object Labels is the set of node labels used to dynamically select which nodes this role applies to.

logins []string Logins is the list of OS logins this role permits on matching nodes.

max_sessions integer MaxSessions defines the maximum number of concurrent sessions per connection.

permit_x11_forwarding boolean PermitX11Forwarding, when true, authorizes use of X11 forwarding over SSH sessions. If not set, X11 forwarding is not permitted.