TeleportScopedRoleV1
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This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the
TeleportScopedRoleV1
resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.
resources.teleport.dev/v1
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
|Field
|Type
|Description
|apiVersion
|string
|APIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
|kind
|string
|Kind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
|metadata
|object
|scope
|string
|Scope is the scope of the role resource.
|spec
|object
|ScopedRole resource definition v1 from Teleport
spec
|Field
|Type
|Description
|assignable_scopes
|[]string
|AssignableScopes is a list of scopes to which this role can be assigned.
|defaults
|object
|Defaults specifies default values for controls common across multiple protocols. If the same control specified in defaults is also specified in a protocol block, the value in the protocol block takes precedence.
|rules
|[]object
|Rules describes basic resource:verb permissions (e.g. scoped_role:read).
|ssh
|object
|Ssh specifies controls that govern SSH access.
spec.defaults
|Field
|Type
|Description
|client_idle_timeout
|string
|ClientIdleTimeout sets the default idle timeout for access sessions across all protocols that do not specify their own value. Must be a valid Go duration string (e.g. "30m", "1h").
spec.rules items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|resources
|[]string
|Resources is a list of resource kinds (e.g. 'scoped_token') that the below verbs apply to.
|verbs
|[]string
|Verbs is the list of action verbs (e.g. 'read') that apply to the above resources.
spec.ssh
|Field
|Type
|Description
|client_idle_timeout
|string
|ClientIdleTimeout overrides the defaults block idle timeout specifically for SSH sessions. Must be a valid Go duration string (e.g. "30m", "1h"). If empty, the defaults block value (or global default) applies.
|file_copy
|boolean
|FileCopy indicates whether remote file operations via SCP or SFTP are allowed over an SSH session. It defaults to allowing the user to download and upload files by default.
|forward_agent
|boolean
|ForwardAgent enables SSH agent forwarding.
|host_sudoers
|[]string
|Sudoers is a list of entries to include in a users sudoer file
|host_user_creation
|object
|HostUserCreation configures the creation of host users.
|labels
|[]object
|Labels is the set of node labels used to dynamically select which nodes this role applies to.
|logins
|[]string
|Logins is the list of OS logins this role permits on matching nodes.
|max_sessions
|integer
|MaxSessions defines the maximum number of concurrent sessions per connection.
|permit_x11_forwarding
|boolean
|PermitX11Forwarding, when true, authorizes use of X11 forwarding over SSH sessions. If not set, X11 forwarding is not permitted.
|port_forwarding
|object
|SSHPortForwarding configures what types of SSH port forwarding are allowed by a role.
spec.ssh.host_user_creation
|Field
|Type
|Description
|groups
|[]string
|Groups is a list of host groups to add the user to.
|mode
|string
|Mode specifies how the host user should be created.
|shell
|string
|Shell is the shell to set for the user.
spec.ssh.labels items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|name
|string
|The name of the label.
|values
|[]string
|The values associated with the label.
spec.ssh.port_forwarding
|Field
|Type
|Description
|local
|object
|Allow for local port forwarding.
|remote
|object
|Allow for remote port forwarding.
spec.ssh.port_forwarding.local
|Field
|Type
|Description
|enabled
|boolean
spec.ssh.port_forwarding.remote
|Field
|Type
|Description
|enabled
|boolean
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