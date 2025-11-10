Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Teleport Resource Reference

The guides in this section list fields within dynamic resources you can manage with Teleport. For more information on dynamic resources, see our guide to Using Dynamic Resources.

Examples of applying dynamic resources with tctl:

List all connectors:
tctl get connectors

Dump a SAML connector called "okta":
tctl get saml/okta

Delete a SAML connector called "okta":
tctl rm saml/okta

Delete an OIDC connector called "gworkspace":
tctl rm oidc/gworkspace

Delete a github connector called "myteam":
tctl rm github/myteam

Delete a local user called "admin":
tctl rm users/admin

Show all devices:
tctl get devices

Fetch a specific device:
tctl get devices/<asset-tag>

Fetch the cluster auth preferences
tctl get cluster_auth_preference
note

Although tctl get connectors will show you every connector, when working with an individual connector you must use the correct kind, such as saml or oidc. You can see each connector's kind at the top of its YAML output from tctl get connectors.

Here's the list of resources currently exposed via tctl:

Resource KindDescription
userA user record in the internal Teleport user DB.
roleA role assumed by interactive and non-interactive users.
connectorAuthentication connectors for Single Sign-On (SSO) for SAML, OIDC and GitHub.
nodeA registered SSH node. The same record is displayed via tctl nodes ls.
windows_desktopA registered Windows desktop.
clusterA trusted cluster. See here for more details on connecting clusters together.
login_ruleA Login Rule, see the Login Rules guide for more info.
deviceA Teleport Trusted Device, see the Device Trust guide for more info.
ui_configConfiguration for the Web UI served by the Proxy Service.
vnet_configConfiguration for the cluster's VNet options.
cluster_auth_preferenceConfiguration for the cluster's auth preferences.
database_object_import_ruleDatabase object import rules.
autoupdate_configClient tools auto-update configuration
autoupdate_versionClient tools auto-update target version configuration
access_monitoring_ruleAccess monitoring rules.
health_check_configConfiguration for resource endpoint health checks
inference_modelSession summarization AI model configuration
inference_secretSession summarization AI provider secret (API key)
inference_policyMatches sessions to inference models using session kind and other metadata