Teleport Resource Reference
The guides in this section list fields within dynamic resources you can manage with Teleport. For more information on dynamic resources, see our guide to Using Dynamic Resources.
Examples of applying dynamic resources with
tctl:
List all connectors:tctl get connectors
Dump a SAML connector called "okta":tctl get saml/okta
Delete a SAML connector called "okta":tctl rm saml/okta
Delete an OIDC connector called "gworkspace":tctl rm oidc/gworkspace
Delete a github connector called "myteam":tctl rm github/myteam
Delete a local user called "admin":tctl rm users/admin
Show all devices:tctl get devices
Fetch a specific device:tctl get devices/<asset-tag>
Fetch the cluster auth preferencestctl get cluster_auth_preference
Although
tctl get connectors will show you every connector, when working with an individual connector you must use the correct
kind, such as
saml or
oidc. You can see each connector's
kind at the top of its YAML output from
tctl get connectors.
Here's the list of resources currently exposed via
tctl:
|Resource Kind
|Description
|user
|A user record in the internal Teleport user DB.
|role
|A role assumed by interactive and non-interactive users.
|connector
|Authentication connectors for Single Sign-On (SSO) for SAML, OIDC and GitHub.
|node
|A registered SSH node. The same record is displayed via
tctl nodes ls.
|windows_desktop
|A registered Windows desktop.
|cluster
|A trusted cluster. See here for more details on connecting clusters together.
|login_rule
|A Login Rule, see the Login Rules guide for more info.
|device
|A Teleport Trusted Device, see the Device Trust guide for more info.
|ui_config
|Configuration for the Web UI served by the Proxy Service.
|vnet_config
|Configuration for the cluster's VNet options.
|cluster_auth_preference
|Configuration for the cluster's auth preferences.
|database_object_import_rule
|Database object import rules.
|autoupdate_config
|Client tools auto-update configuration
|autoupdate_version
|Client tools auto-update target version configuration
|access_monitoring_rule
|Access monitoring rules.
|health_check_config
|Configuration for resource endpoint health checks
|inference_model
|Session summarization AI model configuration
|inference_secret
|Session summarization AI provider secret (API key)
|inference_policy
|Matches sessions to inference models using session kind and other metadata