Version: 18.x

Teleport Resource Reference Report an issue with this page

The guides in this section list fields within dynamic resources you can manage with Teleport. For more information on dynamic resources, see our guide to Using Dynamic Resources.

Examples of applying dynamic resources with tctl :

tctl get connectors

tctl get saml/okta

tctl rm saml/okta

tctl rm oidc/gworkspace

tctl rm github/myteam

tctl rm users/admin

tctl get devices

tctl get devices/<asset-tag>

tctl get cluster_auth_preference

note Although tctl get connectors will show you every connector, when working with an individual connector you must use the correct kind , such as saml or oidc . You can see each connector's kind at the top of its YAML output from tctl get connectors .

Here's the list of resources currently exposed via tctl :