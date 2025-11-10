Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Windows Desktops Resource Reference

In most cases, Teleport will register windows_desktop resources automatically based on static hosts in your configuration file or via LDAP-based discovery.

You can also use dynamic registration using dynamic_windows_desktop resources. This can be useful for managing inventories of hosts that are not joined to an Active Directory domain.

There are a few important considerations to keep in mind when registering desktops this way:

  1. The desktop's addr can be a hostname or IP address, and should include the RDP port (typically 3389).
  2. If you intend to log in to the desktop with local Windows users you must set non_ad: true. If you intend to log in with Active Directory users, leave non_ad unset (or false), and specify the Active Directory domain in the domain field.