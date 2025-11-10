Version: 18.x

Windows Desktops Resource Reference Report an issue with this page

In most cases, Teleport will register windows_desktop resources automatically based on static hosts in your configuration file or via LDAP-based discovery.

You can also use dynamic registration using dynamic_windows_desktop resources. This can be useful for managing inventories of hosts that are not joined to an Active Directory domain.

There are a few important considerations to keep in mind when registering desktops this way: