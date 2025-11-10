Windows Desktops Resource Reference
In most cases, Teleport will register
windows_desktop resources automatically
based on static hosts in your configuration file or via LDAP-based discovery.
You can also use dynamic
registration using
dynamic_windows_desktop resources. This can be useful for managing inventories
of hosts that are not joined to an Active Directory domain.
There are a few important considerations to keep in mind when registering desktops this way:
- The desktop's
addrcan be a hostname or IP address, and should include the RDP port (typically 3389).
- If you intend to log in to the desktop with local Windows users you must set
non_ad: true. If you intend to log in with Active Directory users, leave
non_adunset (or false), and specify the Active Directory domain in the
domainfield.