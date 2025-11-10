Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

UI Config Resource Reference

Report an issue with this page

The UI config resource contains global configuration options for the Web UI served by the Proxy Service. This resource is not set by default, which means a tctl get ui will result in an error if used before this resource has been set.

kind: ui_config
version: v1
metadata:
  name: ui-config
spec:
  # The amount of scrollback in the terminal. Scrollback is the amount of
  # rows that are retained when lines are scrolled beyond the initial
  # viewport. Does not apply to session recording view.
  scrollback_lines: 1000

  # Which resources should be shown in the web UI resources page resources the user
  # has access to, and resources the user can request access to. By default, both types
  # are included. If you wish for users to only see resources they have access to, set
  # this to "accessible_only".
  show_resources: 'requestable'