UI Config Resource Reference
The UI config resource contains global configuration options for the Web UI
served by the Proxy Service. This resource is not set by default, which means a
tctl get ui will result in an error if used before this resource has been set.
kind: ui_config
version: v1
metadata:
name: ui-config
spec:
# The amount of scrollback in the terminal. Scrollback is the amount of
# rows that are retained when lines are scrolled beyond the initial
# viewport. Does not apply to session recording view.
scrollback_lines: 1000
# Which resources should be shown in the web UI resources page resources the user
# has access to, and resources the user can request access to. By default, both types
# are included. If you wish for users to only see resources they have access to, set
# this to "accessible_only".
show_resources: 'requestable'