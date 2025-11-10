Auto-Update Version Resource Reference

Version: 18.x

Auto-Update Version Resource

The auto-update version resource allows cluster administrators to manage versions used for agent and client tools Managed Updates.

warning The autoupdate_config and autoupdate_version resources configure Managed Updates v2 and Managed Updates v1. cluster_maintenance_config above configures only Managed Updates v1 which are currently supported but will be deprecated in a future version.

This resource is not editable for cloud-managed Teleport Enterprise to ensure that all of your clients receive security patches and remain compatible with your cluster.

kind: autoupdate_version metadata: name: autoupdate-version spec: agents: start_version: v17.2.0 target_version: v17.2.1 schedule: regular mode: enabled tools: target_version: v17.2.1

See Teleport Client Tool Managed Updates and Teleport Agent Managed Updates for more details.