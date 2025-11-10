Auto-Update Version Resource Reference
The auto-update version resource allows cluster administrators to manage versions used for agent and client tools Managed Updates.
warning
The
autoupdate_config and
autoupdate_version resources configure Managed
Updates v2 and Managed Updates v1.
cluster_maintenance_config above configures only Managed Updates v1
which are currently supported but will be deprecated in a future version.
This resource is not editable for cloud-managed Teleport Enterprise to ensure that all of your clients receive security patches and remain compatible with your cluster.
kind: autoupdate_version
metadata:
# autoupdate_version is a singleton resource. There can be only one instance
# of this resource in the Teleport cluster, and it must be named `autoupdate-version`.
name: autoupdate-version
spec:
agents:
# start_version is the version used to install new agents before their
# group's scheduled update time. Agents never update to the start_version
# automatically, but may be required to via "teleport-update update --now".
start_version: v17.2.0
# target_version is the version that agents update to during their group's
# scheduled update time. New agents also use this version after their group's
# scheduled update time.
target_version: v17.2.1
# schedule used to roll out updates.
# The regular schedule is defined in the autoupdate_config resource.
# The immediate schedule updates all agents to target_version immediately.
# Possible values: "regular" or "immediate"
# Default: "regular"
schedule: regular
# mode allows users to enable, disable, or suspend agent updates at the
# cluster level. Disable agent automatic updates only if self-managed
# updates are in place. This value may also be set in autoupdate_config.
# If set in both places, disabled overrides suspended, which overrides enabled.
# Possible values: "enabled", "disabled", "suspended"
# Default: "disabled" (unless specified in autoupdate_config)
mode: enabled
tools:
# target_version is the semver version of client tools the cluster will advertise.
# Client tools such as tsh and tctl will update to this version at login if the
# mode set in autoupdate_config is set to enabled.
# Default: cluster version
target_version: v17.2.1
See Teleport Client Tool Managed Updates and Teleport Agent Managed Updates for more details.