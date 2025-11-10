Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Auto-Update Version Resource Reference

The auto-update version resource allows cluster administrators to manage versions used for agent and client tools Managed Updates.

warning

The autoupdate_config and autoupdate_version resources configure Managed Updates v2 and Managed Updates v1.

cluster_maintenance_config above configures only Managed Updates v1 which are currently supported but will be deprecated in a future version.

This resource is not editable for cloud-managed Teleport Enterprise to ensure that all of your clients receive security patches and remain compatible with your cluster.

kind: autoupdate_version
metadata:
  # autoupdate_version is a singleton resource. There can be only one instance
  # of this resource in the Teleport cluster, and it must be named `autoupdate-version`.
  name: autoupdate-version
spec:
  agents:
    # start_version is the version used to install new agents before their
    # group's scheduled update time. Agents never update to the start_version
    # automatically, but may be required to via "teleport-update update --now".
    start_version: v17.2.0

    # target_version is the version that agents update to during their group's
    # scheduled update time. New agents also use this version after their group's
    # scheduled update time.
    target_version: v17.2.1

    # schedule used to roll out updates.
    # The regular schedule is defined in the autoupdate_config resource.
    # The immediate schedule updates all agents to target_version immediately.
    # Possible values: "regular" or "immediate"
    # Default: "regular"
    schedule: regular

    # mode allows users to enable, disable, or suspend agent updates at the
    # cluster level. Disable agent automatic updates only if self-managed
    # updates are in place. This value may also be set in autoupdate_config.
    # If set in both places, disabled overrides suspended, which overrides enabled.
    # Possible values: "enabled", "disabled", "suspended"
    # Default: "disabled" (unless specified in autoupdate_config)
    mode: enabled

  tools:
    # target_version is the semver version of client tools the cluster will advertise.
    # Client tools such as tsh and tctl will update to this version at login if the
    # mode set in autoupdate_config is set to enabled.
    # Default: cluster version
    target_version: v17.2.1

See Teleport Client Tool Managed Updates and Teleport Agent Managed Updates for more details.