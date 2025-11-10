Version: 18.x

Inference Policy Resource Reference Report an issue with this page

The inference policy resource controls, in session recording summaries, which sessions are summarized and which model will be used to summarize them. There can be multiple policies defined; multiple policies can also share the same model.

kind: inference_policy version: v1 metadata: name: example-policy spec: kinds: [ 'ssh' , 'db' ] model: example-model filter: 'equals(resource.metadata.labels["env"], "prod")'

See Predicate Language for more details on the filter expressions.