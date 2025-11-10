Inference Policy Resource Reference
The inference policy resource controls, in session recording summaries, which sessions are summarized and which model will be used to summarize them. There can be multiple policies defined; multiple policies can also share the same model.
kind: inference_policy
version: v1
metadata:
name: example-policy
spec:
# kinds indicate which kinds of sessions will match this policy. Required.
# Supported values: 'ssh', 'k8s', 'db'.
kinds: ['ssh', 'db']
# model is the name of the inference_model resource containing provider and
# model configuration. Required.
model: example-model
# filter is an additional filter that the sessions need to match to be
# matched by this policy. Optional, defaults to matching all sessions of
# given kind.
filter: 'equals(resource.metadata.labels["env"], "prod")'
See Predicate Language for more details on the filter expressions.