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Version: 18.x

Workload Cluster Reference

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Kind: workload_cluster
Version: v1

Represents a child Teleport Cloud cluster

Example definition:

kind: workload_cluster
version: v1
metadata:
  name: company-organization
spec:
  regions:
    - name: us-west-2
  bot:
    # Teleport Cloud creates a bot, token, and role with this name
    # in the child cluster.
    name: example-iam
  token:
    # Allow tbot to join the child cluster using the below IAM assumed role.
    join_method: iam
    allow:
      - aws_account: "123456789012"
        aws_arn: "arn:aws:sts::123456789012:assumed-role/example-tbot-role/session-name"
# Status will be set by Teleport with status from Teleport Cloud.
status:
  # The Teleport Proxy address of the child cluster.
  domain: company-organization.teleport.sh
  # The current state of the child cluster in Teleport Cloud.
  state: active

Top-level fields

Example:

kind: "string"
sub_kind: "string"
version: "string"
metadata: # [...]
spec: # [...]
status: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
kindstring
metadataMetadata
specWorkload Cluster Spec
statusWorkload Cluster Status
sub_kindstring
versionstring

Allow

Configures rules for using the corresponding join method

Example:

aws_account: "string"
aws_arn: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
aws_accountstring
aws_arnstring

Bot

Configures a bot for the child Teleport Cloud cluster

Example:

name: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
nameName of the bot, token, and role that will be createdstring

Metadata

Resource metadata.

Example:

name: "string"
namespace: "string"
description: "string"
labels: 
  "string": "string"
  "string": "string"
  "string": "string"
expires: # See description
revision: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
descriptionDescription is object description.string
expiresExpires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labelsLabels is a set of labels.map[string]string
nameName is an object name.string
namespaceNamespace is object namespace. The field should be called "namespace" when it returns in Teleport 2.4.string
revisionRevision is an opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource.string

Region

Configures a region for deploying Teleport services

Example:

name: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
nameName is the region's namestring

Token

Configures a token for a bot

Example:

join_method: "string"
allow: 
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
allowAllow defines the AWS Accounts and ARNs to allow joining from[]Allow
join_methodJoin_method is type of join method to allow for the tokenstring

Workload Cluster Spec

Configures where a child Teleport Cloud cluster should be created and the initial bot

Example:

regions: 
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
bot: # [...]
token: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
botBot
regions[]Region
tokenToken

Workload Cluster Status

Populated with status from Teleport Cloud about the child Teleport Cloud cluster

Example:

state: "string"
domain: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
domainDomain is the Teleport Proxy address of the child Teleport Cloud clusterstring
stateState is the status of the child cluster running in Teleport Cloudstring