Workload Cluster Reference
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Kind:
workload_cluster
Version:
v1
Represents a child Teleport Cloud cluster
Example definition:
kind: workload_cluster
version: v1
metadata:
name: company-organization
spec:
regions:
- name: us-west-2
bot:
# Teleport Cloud creates a bot, token, and role with this name
# in the child cluster.
name: example-iam
token:
# Allow tbot to join the child cluster using the below IAM assumed role.
join_method: iam
allow:
- aws_account: "123456789012"
aws_arn: "arn:aws:sts::123456789012:assumed-role/example-tbot-role/session-name"
# Status will be set by Teleport with status from Teleport Cloud.
status:
# The Teleport Proxy address of the child cluster.
domain: company-organization.teleport.sh
# The current state of the child cluster in Teleport Cloud.
state: active
Top-level fields
Example:
kind: "string"
sub_kind: "string"
version: "string"
metadata: # [...]
spec: # [...]
status: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|kind
|string
|metadata
|Metadata
|spec
|Workload Cluster Spec
|status
|Workload Cluster Status
|sub_kind
|string
|version
|string
Allow
Configures rules for using the corresponding join method
Example:
aws_account: "string"
aws_arn: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|aws_account
|string
|aws_arn
|string
Bot
Configures a bot for the child Teleport Cloud cluster
Example:
name: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|name
|Name of the bot, token, and role that will be created
|string
Metadata
Resource metadata.
Example:
name: "string"
namespace: "string"
description: "string"
labels:
"string": "string"
"string": "string"
"string": "string"
expires: # See description
revision: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|description
|Description is object description.
|string
|expires
|Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
|labels
|Labels is a set of labels.
|map[string]string
|name
|Name is an object name.
|string
|namespace
|Namespace is object namespace. The field should be called "namespace" when it returns in Teleport 2.4.
|string
|revision
|Revision is an opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource.
|string
Region
Configures a region for deploying Teleport services
Example:
name: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|name
|Name is the region's name
|string
Token
Configures a token for a bot
Example:
join_method: "string"
allow:
- # [...]
- # [...]
- # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|allow
|Allow defines the AWS Accounts and ARNs to allow joining from
|[]Allow
|join_method
|Join_method is type of join method to allow for the token
|string
Workload Cluster Spec
Configures where a child Teleport Cloud cluster should be created and the initial bot
Example:
regions:
- # [...]
- # [...]
- # [...]
bot: # [...]
token: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|bot
|Bot
|regions
|[]Region
|token
|Token
Workload Cluster Status
Populated with status from Teleport Cloud about the child Teleport Cloud cluster
Example:
state: "string"
domain: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|domain
|Domain is the Teleport Proxy address of the child Teleport Cloud cluster
|string
|state
|State is the status of the child cluster running in Teleport Cloud
|string
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