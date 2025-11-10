Inference Model Resource Reference
The inference model resource configures which third-party inference provider should be accessed and contains both general and provider-specific options that control session recording summarization. Multiple models can be configured.
kind: inference_model
version: v1
metadata:
name: example-model
spec:
# openai tells Teleport to use OpenAI for summarizing session recordings
# using this model. Currently this is the only option.
openai:
# openai_model_id is the provider-specific model name. If this model
# connects to a real OpenAI API, this needs to be a valid OpenAI model
# name. If it connects to an OpenAI-compatible proxy, this ID is whatever
# the public model name is used by that particular proxy. Required.
openai_model_id: gpt-4o
# temperature is an optional temperature of the model. Defaults to whatever
# is the model's default.
temperature: 0.4
# api_key_secret_ref is a name of an inference_secret resource containing
# the OpenAI API key (in case of direct connection to OpenAI) or other
# secret required to authenticate against an LLM proxy. Required.
api_key_secret_ref: example-openai-key
# base_url allows changing the base URL to point Teleport to an alternate
# OpenAI-compatible API, e.g. a proxy. Optional, defaults to the public
# OpenAI API endpoint.
base_url: "http://my-llm-proxy:4000/"
# max_session_length_bytes is the maximum length of a session recording to be
# processed using this model configuration. Setting it protects from
# incurring additional cost from summarization attempts that fail because of
# the model's context window limit. Optional, defaults to 200kB.
max_session_length_bytes: 235000