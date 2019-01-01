App V3 Reference
Kind:
app
Version:
v3
Represents an app resource.
Example:
kind: "string"
sub_kind: "string"
version: "string"
metadata: # [...]
spec: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|kind
|The app resource kind. Always "app".
|string
|metadata
|The app resource metadata.
|Metadata
|spec
|The app resource spec.
|App Spec V3
|sub_kind
|An optional resource subkind.
|string
|version
|The resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are:
v3.
|string
App AWS
Contains additional options for AWS applications.
Example:
external_id: "string"
roles_anywhere_profile: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|external_id
|The AWS External ID used when assuming roles in this app.
|string
|roles_anywhere_profile
|Contains the IAM Roles Anywhere fields associated with this Application. These fields are set when performing the synchronization of AWS IAM Roles Anywhere Profiles into Teleport Apps.
|App AWS Roles Anywhere Profile
App AWS Roles Anywhere Profile
Contains the fields that represent an AWS IAM Roles Anywhere Profile.
Example:
profile_arn: "string"
accept_role_session_name: true
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|accept_role_session_name
|Whether this Roles Anywhere Profile accepts a custom role session name. When not supported, the AWS Session Name will be the X.509 certificate's serial number. When supported, the AWS Session Name will be the identity's username. This value comes from: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/rolesanywhere/latest/APIReference/API_ProfileDetail.html / acceptRoleSessionName
|Boolean
|profile_arn
|The AWS IAM Roles Anywhere Profile ARN that originated this Teleport App.
|string
App Identity Center
Encapsulates information about an AWS Identity Center account application.
Example:
account_id: "string"
permission_sets:
- # [...]
- # [...]
- # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|account_id
|Account ID is the AWS-assigned ID of the account
|string
|permission_sets
|Lists the available permission sets on the given account
|[]Identity Center Permission Set
App Spec V3
The AppV3 resource spec.
Example:
uri: "string"
public_addr: "string"
dynamic_labels:
"string": # [...]
"string": # [...]
"string": # [...]
insecure_skip_verify: true
rewrite: # [...]
aws: # [...]
cloud: "string"
UserGroups:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
integration: "string"
required_app_names:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
cors: # [...]
identity_center: # [...]
tcp_ports:
- # [...]
- # [...]
- # [...]
use_any_proxy_public_addr: true
mcp: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|UserGroups
|A list of user group IDs that this app is associated with.
|[]string
|aws
|Contains additional options for AWS applications.
|App AWS
|cloud
|Identifies the cloud instance the app represents.
|string
|cors
|Policy defines the Cross-Origin Resource Sharing settings for the app.
|CORS Policy
|dynamic_labels
|The app's command labels.
|map[string]Command Label V2
|identity_center
|Encapsulates information specific to AWS IAM Identity Center. Only valid for Identity Center account apps.
|App Identity Center
|insecure_skip_verify
|Disables app's TLS certificate verification.
|Boolean
|integration
|The integration name that must be used to access this Application. Only applicable to AWS App Access. If present, the Application must use the Integration's credentials instead of ambient credentials to access Cloud APIs.
|string
|mcp
|Contains MCP server related configurations.
|MCP
|public_addr
|The public address the application is accessible at.
|string
|required_app_names
|A list of app names that are required for this app to function. Any app listed here will be part of the authentication redirect flow and authenticate alongside this app.
|[]string
|rewrite
|A list of rewriting rules to apply to requests and responses.
|Rewrite
|tcp_ports
|A list of ports and port ranges that an app agent can forward connections to. Only applicable to TCP App Access. If this field is not empty, URI is expected to contain no port number and start with the tcp protocol.
|[]Port Range
|uri
|The web app endpoint.
|string
|use_any_proxy_public_addr
|Will rebuild this app's fqdn based on the proxy public addr that the request originated from. This should be true if your proxy has multiple proxy public addrs and you want the app to be accessible from any of them. If
public_addr is explicitly set in the app spec, setting this value to true will overwrite that public address in the web UI.
|Boolean
CORS Policy
Defines the CORS policy for AppSpecV3
Example:
allowed_origins:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
allowed_methods:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
allowed_headers:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
allow_credentials: true
max_age: 1
exposed_headers:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|allow_credentials
|Allow_credentials indicates whether credentials are allowed.
|Boolean
|allowed_headers
|Allowed_headers specifies which headers can be used when accessing the app.
|[]string
|allowed_methods
|Allowed_methods specifies which methods are allowed when accessing the app.
|[]string
|allowed_origins
|Allowed_origins specifies which origins are allowed to access the app.
|[]string
|exposed_headers
|Exposed_headers indicates which headers are made available to scripts via the browser.
|[]string
|max_age
|Max_age indicates how long (in seconds) the results of a preflight request can be cached.
|number
Command Label V2
A label that has a value as a result of the output generated by running command, e.g. hostname
Example:
period: # [...]
command:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
result: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|command
|A command to run
|[]string
|period
|A time between command runs
|Duration
|result
|Captures standard output
|string
Duration
A wrapper around duration to set up custom marshal/unmarshal
Header
Represents a single HTTP header passed over to the proxied application.
Example:
name: "string"
value: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|name
|The http header name.
|string
|value
|The http header value.
|string
Identity Center Permission Set
Defines a permission set that is available on an IdentityCenter account app
Example:
arn: "string"
name: "string"
assignment_name: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|arn
|The fully-formed ARN of the Permission Set.
|string
|assignment_name
|The ID of the Teleport Account Assignment resource that represents this permission being assigned on the enclosing Account.
|string
|name
|The human-readable name of the Permission Set.
|string
MCP
Contains MCP server-related configurations.
Example:
command: "string"
args:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
run_as_host_user: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|args
|To execute with the command.
|[]string
|command
|To launch stdio-based MCP servers.
|string
|run_as_host_user
|The host user account under which the command will be executed. Required for stdio-based MCP servers.
|string
Metadata
Resource metadata
Example:
name: "string"
description: "string"
labels:
"string": "string"
"string": "string"
"string": "string"
expires: # See description
revision: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|description
|Object description
|string
|expires
|A global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
|labels
|A set of labels
|map[string]string
|name
|An object name
|string
|revision
|An opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource.
|string
Port Range
Describes a port range for TCP apps. The range starts with Port and ends with EndPort. PortRange can be used to describe a single port in which case the Port field is the port and the EndPort field is 0.
Example:
port: 1
end_port: 1
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|end_port
|Describes the end of the range, inclusive. If set, it must be between 2 and 65535 and be greater than Port when describing a port range. When omitted or set to zero, it signifies that the port range defines a single port.
|number
|port
|Describes the start of the range. It must be between 1 and 65535.
|number
Rewrite
A list of rewriting rules to apply to requests and responses.
Example:
redirect:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
headers:
- # [...]
- # [...]
- # [...]
jwt_claims: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|headers
|A list of headers to inject when passing the request over to the application.
|[]Header
|jwt_claims
|Configures whether roles/traits are included in the JWT token.
|string
|redirect
|Defines a list of hosts which will be rewritten to the public address of the application if they occur in the "Location" header.
|[]string