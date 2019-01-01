Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

SAML IdP Service Provider V1 Reference

Report an Issue

Kind: saml_idp_service_provider
Version: v1

The representation of a SAML IdP service provider.

Top-level fields

Example:

kind: "string"
sub_kind: "string"
version: "string"
metadata: # [...]
spec: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
kindA resource kindstring
metadataResource metadataMetadata
specThe SAML IdP service provider spec.SAML IdP Service Provider Spec V1
sub_kindAn optional resource sub kind, used in some resourcesstring
versionThe API version used to create the resource. It must be specified. Based on this version, Teleport will apply different defaults on resource creation or deletion. It must be an integer prefixed by "v". For example: v1string

Metadata

Resource metadata

Example:

name: "string"
description: "string"
labels: 
  "string": "string"
  "string": "string"
  "string": "string"
expires: # See description
revision: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
descriptionObject descriptionstring
expiresA global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labelsA set of labelsmap[string]string
nameAn object namestring
revisionAn opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource.string

SAML Attribute Mapping

Represents SAML service provider requested attribute name, format and its values.

Example:

name: "string"
name_format: "string"
value: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
nameName is an attribute name.string
name_formatName_format is an attribute name format.string
valueValue is an attribute value definable with predicate expression.string

SAML IdP Service Provider Spec V1

The SAMLIdPServiceProviderV1 resource spec.

Example:

entity_descriptor: "string"
entity_id: "string"
acs_url: "string"
attribute_mapping: 
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
preset: "string"
relay_state: "string"
launch_urls: 
  - "string"
  - "string"
  - "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
acs_urlThe endpoint where SAML authentication response will be redirected.string
attribute_mappingUsed to map service provider requested attributes to username, role and traits in Teleport.[]SAML Attribute Mapping
entity_descriptorThe entity descriptor for the service providerstring
entity_idThe entity ID for the entity descriptor. If entity descriptor is provided, this value is checked that it matches the entity ID in the entity descriptor at upsert time to avoid having to parse the XML blob in the entity descriptor every time we need to use this resource.string
launch_urlsUsed to configure custom landing URLs for service provider. It is useful in the following scenarios: 1. If a service provider does not support IdP initiated authentication, launch url can be configured to launch users directly into the service provider authentication endpoint. 2. If a service provider does support IdP initiated authentication, it can be useful if that service provider acts as a master authentication service provider for internal services. In such case, Teleport administrator can configure launch URL, that lets user pick a specific internal service URL from the Log In tile in the UI, which would take them to that particular service for authentication instead of directly launching to the master service provider. Each launch URL value must be an HTTPs endpoint.[]string
presetUsed to define service provider profile that will have a custom behavior processed by Teleport.string
relay_stateUsed to add custom value in the SAML response as a relay_state HTTP parameter. The value can contain service provider specific redirect URL, static state token etc. The value is only applied in the IdP initiated SSO flow.string