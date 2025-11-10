Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Cluster Auth Preferences Resource Reference

The cluster auth preferences resource contains global cluster configuration options for authentication.

metadata:
  name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
  # Sets the list of allowed second factors for the cluster.
  # Possible values: "otp", "webauthn", and "sso".
  # Defaults to ["otp"].
  second_factors: ["webauthn", "otp"]

  # second_factors is the list of allowed second factors for the cluster.
  # Possible values: "on", "otp" and "webauthn"
  # If "on" is set, all MFA protocols are supported.
  #
  # Prefer setting second_factors instead.
  #second_factor: "webauthn"

  # The name of the OIDC or SAML connector. if this is not set, the first connector in the backend is used.
  connector_name: ""

  # webauthn is the settings for server-side Web authentication support.
  webauthn:
    # rp_id is the ID of the Relying Party.
    # It should be set to the domain name of the Teleport installation.
    #
    # IMPORTANT: rp_id must never change in the lifetime of the cluster, because
    # it's recorded in the registration data on the WebAuthn device. If the
    # ri_id changes, all existing WebAuthn key registrations will become invalid
    # and all users who use WebAuthn as the second factor will need to
    # re-register.
    rp_id: teleport.example.com
    # Allow list of device attestation CAs in PEM format.
    # If present, only devices whose attestation certificates match the
    # certificates specified here may be registered (existing registrations are
    # unchanged).
    # If supplied in conjunction with `attestation_denied_cas`, then both
    # conditions need to be true for registration to be allowed (the device
    # MUST match an allowed CA and MUST NOT match a denied CA).
    # By default all devices are allowed.
    attestation_allowed_cas: []
    # Deny list of device attestation CAs in PEM format.
    # If present, only devices whose attestation certificates don't match the
    # certificates specified here may be registered (existing registrations are
    # unchanged).
    attestation_denied_cas: []

  # Enforce per-session MFA or PIV-hardware key restrictions on user login sessions.
  # Possible values: true, false, "hardware_key", "hardware_key_touch".
  # Defaults to false.
  require_session_mfa: false

  # Sets whether connections with expired client certificates will be disconnected.
  disconnect_expired_cert: false

  # Sets whether headless authentication is allowed.
  # Headless authentication requires WebAuthn.
  # Defaults to true if webauthn is configured.
  allow_headless: false

  # Sets whether local auth is enabled alongside any other authentication
  # type.
  allow_local_auth: true

  # Sets whether passwordless authentication is allowed.
  # Requires Webauthn to work.
  allow_passwordless: false

  # Sets the message of the day for the cluster.
  message_of_the_day: ""

  # idp is a set of options related to accessing IdPs within Teleport. Requires Teleport Enterprise
  idp:
    # options related to the Teleport SAML IdP.
    saml:
      # enables access to the Teleport SAML IdP.
      enabled: true

  # locking_mode is the cluster-wide locking mode default.
  # Possible values: "strict" or "best_effort"
  locking_mode: best_effort

  # default_session_ttl defines the default TTL (time to live) of certificates
  # issued to the users on this cluster.
  default_session_ttl: "12h"

  # The type of authentication to use for this cluster.
  # Possible values: "local", "oidc", "saml" and "github"
  type: local

  stable_unix_user_config:
    # If set to true, SSH instances will use the same UID for each given
    # username when automatically creating users.
    enabled: false

    # The range of UIDs (including both ends) used for automatic UID assignment.
    first_uid: 90000
    last_uid: 95000

version: v2