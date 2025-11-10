Version: 18.x

Auto-Update Agent Rollout Resource Reference Report an issue with this page

The auto-update agent rollout resource allows cluster administrators to view the current agent rollout for Teleport Agent Managed Updates (v2).

This resource should not be edited by humans.

kind: autoupdate_agent_rollout metadata: name: autoupdate-agent-rollout spec: start_version: v17.2.0 target_version: v17.2.1 schedule: regular autoupdate_mode: enabled strategy: halt-on-error status: groups: - name: staging start_time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z state: active last_update_time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z last_update_reason: "new version" config_days: [ "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" ] config_start_hour: 4 - name: production config_wait_hours: 24 canary_count: 1 canaries: - updater_id: 3c6bcc1b-1992-4abc-a6f1-43f8f1b9ff05 host_id: c757ad82-95f2-4416-ae9d-a20ffd9b5a54 hostname: prod43 success: true start_time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z state: active

See Teleport Agent Managed Updates for more details.