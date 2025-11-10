Auto-Update Agent Rollout Resource Reference
The auto-update agent rollout resource allows cluster administrators to view the current agent rollout for Teleport Agent Managed Updates (v2).
This resource should not be edited by humans.
kind: autoupdate_agent_rollout
metadata:
# autoupdate_agent_rollout is a singleton resource. There can be only one instance
# of this resource in the Teleport cluster, and it must be named `autoupdate-agent-rollout`.
name: autoupdate-agent-rollout
spec:
# start_version is the version used to install new agents before their
# group's scheduled update time. Agents never update to the start_version
# automatically, but may be required to via "teleport-update update --now".
start_version: v17.2.0
# target_version is the version that agents update to during their group's
# scheduled update time. New agents also use this version after their group's
# scheduled update time.
target_version: v17.2.1
# schedule used to roll out updates.
# The regular schedule is defined in the autoupdate_config resource.
# The immediate schedule updates all agents to target_version immediately.
# Possible values: "regular" or "immediate"
schedule: regular
# autoupdate_mode allows users to enable, disable, or suspend agent updates at the
# cluster level. Disable agent automatic updates only if self-managed
# updates are in place. This value may also be set in autoupdate_config.
# If set in both places, disabled overrides suspended, which overrides enabled.
# Possible values: "enabled", "disabled", "suspended"
autoupdate_mode: enabled
# strategy used to roll out updates to agents.
# The halt-on-error strategy ensures that groups earlier in the schedule are
# given the opportunity to update to the target_version before groups that are
# later in the schedule. (Currently, the schedule must be stopped manually by
# setting the mode to "suspended" or "disabled". In the future, errors will be
# detected automatically).
# The time-based strategy ensure that each group updates within a defined
# time window, with no dependence between groups.
# Possible values: "halt-on-error" or "time-based"
# Default: "halt-on-error"
strategy: halt-on-error
# maintenance_window_duration configures the duration after the start_hour
# when updates may occur. Only valid for the time-based strategy.
# maintenance_window_duration: 1h
status:
# groups contains the status for each group in the currently executing schedule.
groups:
# name of each group, configured locally via "teleport-update enable --group"
- name: staging
# start_time of the group
start_time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
# state of the group
# Possible values: unstarted, active, done, rolledback
state: active
# last_update_time of this group's status
last_update_time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
# last_update_reason of this group's status
last_update_reason: "new version"
# days that the update may occur on, from autoupdate_config
# Possible values: "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun", and "*"
config_days: [ "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu" ]
# start_hour of the update, in UTC, from autoupdate_config
config_start_hour: 4
- name: production
# ...
# config_wait_hours is specific number of hours after the previous group that this
# group may execute after, from autoupdate_config.
config_wait_hours: 24
# canary_count is the number of agents selected to update and verify before the rest
# of the group. Only present for the halt-on-error schedule.
canary_count: 1
# canaries describes the status of the selected canaries for this group.
canaries:
# updater_id is the unique ID of the updater that is managing the canary.
- updater_id: 3c6bcc1b-1992-4abc-a6f1-43f8f1b9ff05
# host_id is the unique host ID of the agent that is being updated.
host_id: c757ad82-95f2-4416-ae9d-a20ffd9b5a54
# hostname is the hostname of the agent that is being updated.
hostname: prod43
# success is true if the canary was updated successfully.
success: true
# start_time of the rollout
start_time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
# state of the entire rollout
# Possible values: unstarted, active, done, rolledback
state: active
See Teleport Agent Managed Updates for more details.