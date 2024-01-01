Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

OIDC Connector V3 Reference

Kind: oidc
Version: v3

Represents an OIDC connector.

Example:

kind: "string"
sub_kind: "string"
version: "string"
metadata: # [...]
spec: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
kindA resource kind.string
metadataHolds resource metadata.Metadata
specAn OIDC connector specification.OIDC Connector Spec V3
sub_kindAn optional resource sub kind, used in some resources.string
versionThe resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are: v3.string

Claim Mapping

Maps a claim to teleport roles.

Example:

claim: "string"
value: "string"
roles: 
  - "string"
  - "string"
  - "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
claimA claim name.string
rolesA list of static teleport roles to match.[]string
valueA claim value to match.string

Duration

A wrapper around duration to set up custom marshal/unmarshal

Entra ID Groups Provider

Configures out-of-band user groups provider. It works by following through the groups claim source, which is sent for "groups" claim when the user's group membership exceeds 200 max item limit.

Example:

disabled: true
group_type: "string"
graph_endpoint: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
disabledSpecifies that the groups provider should be disabled even when Entra ID responds with a groups claim source. User may choose to disable it if they are using integrations such as SCIM or similar groups importer as connector based role mapping may be not needed in such a scenario.Boolean
graph_endpointA Microsoft Graph API endpoint. The groups claim source endpoint provided by Entra ID points to the now-retired Azure AD Graph endpoint ("https://graph.windows.net"). To convert it to the newer Microsoft Graph API endpoint, Teleport defaults to the Microsoft Graph global service endpoint ("https://graph.microsoft.com"). Update GraphEndpoint to point to a different Microsoft Graph national cloud deployment endpoint.string
group_typeA user group type filter. Defaults to "security-groups". Value can be "security-groups", "directory-roles", "all-groups".string

Metadata

Resource metadata

Example:

name: "string"
description: "string"
labels: 
  "string": "string"
  "string": "string"
  "string": "string"
expires: # See description
revision: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
descriptionObject descriptionstring
expiresA global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labelsA set of labelsmap[string]string
nameAn object namestring
revisionAn opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource.string

OIDC Connector MFA Settings

Contains OIDC MFA settings.

Example:

enabled: true
client_id: "string"
client_secret: "string"
acr_values: "string"
prompt: "string"
max_age: # [...]
request_object_mode: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
acr_valuesAuthentication Context Class Reference values. The meaning of the ACR value is context-specific and varies for identity providers. Some identity providers support MFA specific contexts, such Okta with its "phr" (phishing-resistant) ACR.string
client_idClientID is the OIDC OAuth app client ID.string
client_secretThe OIDC OAuth app client secret.string
enabledSpecified whether this OIDC connector supports MFA checks. Defaults to false.Boolean
max_ageThe amount of time in nanoseconds that an IdP session is valid for. Defaults to 0 to always force re-authentication for MFA checks. This should only be set to a non-zero value if the IdP is setup to perform MFA checks on top of active user sessions.Duration
promptAn optional OIDC prompt. An empty string omits prompt. If not specified, it defaults to select_account for backwards compatibility.string
request_object_modeDetermines how JWT-Secured Authorization Requests will be used for authorization requests. JARs, or request objects, can provide integrity protection, source authentication, and confidentiality for authorization request parameters. If omitted, MFA flows will default to the RequestObjectMode behavior specified in the base OIDC connector. Set this property to 'none' to explicitly disable request objects for the MFA client.string

OIDC Connector Spec V3

An OIDC connector specification. It specifies configuration for Open ID Connect compatible external identity provider: https://openid.net/specs/openid-connect-core-1_0.html

Example:

issuer_url: "string"
client_id: "string"
client_secret: "string"
acr_values: "string"
provider: "string"
display: "string"
scope: 
  - "string"
  - "string"
  - "string"
prompt: "string"
claims_to_roles: 
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
google_service_account_uri: "string"
google_service_account: "string"
google_admin_email: "string"
redirect_url: # [...]
allow_unverified_email: true
username_claim: "string"
max_age: # [...]
client_redirect_settings: # [...]
mfa: # [...]
pkce_mode: "string"
user_matchers: 
  - "string"
  - "string"
  - "string"
request_object_mode: "string"
entra_id_groups_provider: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
acr_valuesAn Authentication Context Class Reference value. The meaning of the ACR value is context-specific and varies for identity providers.string
allow_unverified_emailTells the connector to accept OIDC users with unverified emails.Boolean
claims_to_rolesSpecifies a dynamic mapping from claims to roles.[]Claim Mapping
client_idThe id of the authentication client (Teleport Auth Service).string
client_redirect_settingsDefines which client redirect URLs are allowed for non-browser SSO logins other than the standard localhost ones.SSO Client Redirect Settings
client_secretUsed to authenticate the client.string
displayThe friendly name for this provider.string
entra_id_groups_providerEntraIDGroupsProvider configures out-of-band user groups provider. It works by following through the groups claim source, which is sent for the "groups" claim when the user's group membership exceeds 200 max item limit.Entra ID Groups Provider
google_admin_emailThe email of a google admin to impersonate.string
google_service_accountA string containing google service account credentials.string
google_service_account_uriA path to a google service account uri.string
issuer_urlThe endpoint of the provider, e.g. https://accounts.google.com.string
max_ageDuration
mfaContains settings to enable SSO MFA checks through this auth connector.OIDC Connector MFA Settings
pkce_modeRepresents the configuration state for PKCE (Proof Key for Code Exchange). It can be "enabled" or "disabled"string
promptAn optional OIDC prompt. An empty string omits prompt. If not specified, it defaults to select_account for backwards compatibility.string
providerThe external identity provider.string
redirect_urlA list of callback URLs which the identity provider can use to redirect the client back to the Teleport Proxy to complete authentication. This list should match the URLs on the provider's side. The URL used for a given auth request will be chosen to match the requesting Proxy's public address. If there is no match, the first url in the list will be used.Strings
request_object_modeDetermines how JWT-Secured Authorization Requests will be used for authorization requests. JARs, or request objects, can provide integrity protection, source authentication, and confidentiality for authorization request parameters.string
scopeSpecifies additional scopes set by provider.[]string
user_matchersA set of glob patterns to narrow down which username(s) this auth connector should match for identifier-first login.[]string
username_claimSpecifies the name of the claim from the OIDC connector to be used as the user's username.string

SSO Client Redirect Settings

Contains settings to define which additional client redirect URLs should be allowed for non-browser SSO logins.

Example:

allowed_https_hostnames: 
  - "string"
  - "string"
  - "string"
insecure_allowed_cidr_ranges: 
  - "string"
  - "string"
  - "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
allowed_https_hostnamesA list of hostnames allowed for https client redirect URLs[]string
insecure_allowed_cidr_rangesA list of CIDRs allowed for HTTP or HTTPS client redirect URLs[]string

Strings

A list of string that can unmarshal from list of strings or a scalar string from scalar yaml or json property