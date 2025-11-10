VNet Config Resource Reference
The VNet config resource contains cluster-specific options VNet should use when setting up connections to resources from this cluster.
See VNet for more details.
kind: vnet_config
version: v1
metadata:
name: vnet-config
spec:
# The range to use when assigning IP addresses to resources.
# It can be changed in case of conflicts with other software
# deployed on end user devices. Defaults to "100.64.0.0/10".
ipv4_cidr_range: "100.64.0.0/10"
# Extra DNS zones that VNet should capture DNS queries for.
# Set them if your TCP apps use custom public_addr.
# Requires DNS TXT record to be set on the domains,
# see the guide linked above. Empty by default.
custom_dns_zones:
- suffix: company.test