Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

VNet Config Resource Reference

Report an issue with this page

The VNet config resource contains cluster-specific options VNet should use when setting up connections to resources from this cluster.

See VNet for more details.

kind: vnet_config
version: v1
metadata:
  name: vnet-config
spec:
  # The range to use when assigning IP addresses to resources.
  # It can be changed in case of conflicts with other software
  # deployed on end user devices. Defaults to "100.64.0.0/10".
  ipv4_cidr_range: "100.64.0.0/10"
  # Extra DNS zones that VNet should capture DNS queries for.
  # Set them if your TCP apps use custom public_addr.
  # Requires DNS TXT record to be set on the domains,
  # see the guide linked above. Empty by default.
  custom_dns_zones:
  - suffix: company.test