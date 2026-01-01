Server V2 Reference

Version: 18.x

Kind: node

Version: v2

Represents a Node, App, Database, Proxy or Auth Service instance in a Teleport cluster.

Example:

kind: "string" sub_kind: "string" version: "string" metadata: spec: scope: "string"

Field Name Description Type kind A resource kind string metadata Resource metadata Metadata scope The advertized scope of the server which can not change once assigned. string spec A server spec Server Spec V2 sub_kind An optional resource sub kind, used in some resources string version Version string

Contains attributes to match to an EC2 instance.

Example:

account_id: "string" instance_id: "string" region: "string" vpc_id: "string" integration: "string" subnet_id: "string"

Field Name Description Type account_id An AWS account ID. string instance_id An EC2 instance ID. string integration The integration name that added this Node. When connecting to it, it will use this integration to issue AWS API calls in order to set up the connection. This includes sending an SSH Key and then opening a tunnel (EC2 Instance Connect Endpoint) so Teleport can connect to it. string region The AWS EC2 Instance Region. string subnet_id The Subnet ID in use by the instance. string vpc_id The AWS VPC ID where the Instance is running. string

Contains info about the cloud instance a server is running on, if any.

Example:

aws:

Field Name Description Type aws Info contains attributes to match to an EC2 instance. AWS Info

A label that has a value as a result of the output generated by running a command, e.g. hostname

Example:

period: command: - "string" - "string" - "string" result: "string"

Field Name Description Type command A command to run []string period A time between command runs Duration result Captures standard output string

An identifier for a specific feature supported by a Teleport component.

Represents a set of features supported by a given Teleport component.

Example:

features: - - -

Field Name Description Type features Features is a list of supported feature identifiers. []Component Feature ID

A wrapper around duration to set up custom marshal/unmarshal

Contains info about GitHub proxies where each server represents a GitHub organization.

Example:

organization: "string" integration: "string"

Field Name Description Type integration The integration that is associated with this Server. string organization Specifies the name of the organization for the GitHub integration. string

Resource metadata

Example:

name: "string" description: "string" labels: "string": "string" "string": "string" "string": "string" expires: revision: "string"

Field Name Description Type description Object description string expires A global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system. labels A set of labels map[string]string name An object name string revision An opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource. string

A status of the rotation of the certificate authority

Example:

state: "string" phase: "string" mode: "string" current_id: "string" started: grace_period: last_rotated: schedule:

Field Name Description Type current_id The ID of the rotation operation to differentiate between rotation attempts. string grace_period A period during which old and new CA are valid for checking purposes, but only new CA is issuing certificates. Duration last_rotated Specifies the last time of the completed rotation. mode Sets manual or automatic rotation mode. string phase The current rotation phase. string schedule A rotation schedule - used in automatic mode to switch between phases. Rotation Schedule started Set to the time when rotation has been started in case if the state of the rotation is "in_progress". state Could be one of "init" or "in_progress". string

A rotation schedule setting time switches for different phases.

Example:

update_clients: update_servers: standby:

Field Name Description Type standby Specifies time to switch to the "Standby" phase. update_clients Specifies time to switch to the "Update clients" phase update_servers Specifies time to switch to the "Update servers" phase.

A specification for V2 Server

Example:

addr: "string" hostname: "string" cmd_labels: "string": "string": "string": rotation: use_tunnel: true version: "string" peer_addr: "string" proxy_ids: - "string" - "string" - "string" public_addrs: - "string" - "string" - "string" cloud_metadata: github: relay_group: "string" relay_ids: - "string" - "string" - "string" component_features: immutable_labels: "string": "string" "string": "string" "string": "string"

Field Name Description Type addr A host :port address where this server can be reached. string cloud_metadata Contains info about the cloud instance the server is running on, if any. Cloud Metadata cmd_labels Server dynamic labels map[string]Command Label V2 component_features Component_features represents features supported by this server Component Features github Contains info about GitHub proxies where each server represents a GitHub organization. GitHub Server Metadata hostname Server hostname string immutable_labels The immutable labels assigned to the server when joining. The hash of these labels is expected to match the hash included in the server's certificate. map[string]string peer_addr The address a proxy server is reachable at by its peer proxies. string proxy_ids A list of proxy IDs this server is expected to be connected to. []string public_addrs A list of public addresses where this server can be reached. []string relay_group The name of the Relay group that the server is connected to string relay_ids The list of Relay host IDs that the server is connected to []string rotation Specifies server rotation Rotation use_tunnel Indicates that connections to this server should occur over a reverse tunnel. Boolean version TeleportVersion is the teleport version that the server is running on string