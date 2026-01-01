Server V2 Reference

Skip to main content
Kind: node
Version: v2

Represents a Node, App, Database, Proxy or Auth Service instance in a Teleport cluster.

Top-level fields

Example:

kind: "string"
sub_kind: "string"
version: "string"
metadata: # [...]
spec: # [...]
scope: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
kindA resource kindstring
metadataResource metadataMetadata
scopeThe advertized scope of the server which can not change once assigned.string
specA server specServer Spec V2
sub_kindAn optional resource sub kind, used in some resourcesstring
versionVersionstring

AWS Info

Contains attributes to match to an EC2 instance.

Example:

account_id: "string"
instance_id: "string"
region: "string"
vpc_id: "string"
integration: "string"
subnet_id: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
account_idAn AWS account ID.string
instance_idAn EC2 instance ID.string
integrationThe integration name that added this Node. When connecting to it, it will use this integration to issue AWS API calls in order to set up the connection. This includes sending an SSH Key and then opening a tunnel (EC2 Instance Connect Endpoint) so Teleport can connect to it.string
regionThe AWS EC2 Instance Region.string
subnet_idThe Subnet ID in use by the instance.string
vpc_idThe AWS VPC ID where the Instance is running.string

Cloud Metadata

Contains info about the cloud instance a server is running on, if any.

Example:

aws: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
awsInfo contains attributes to match to an EC2 instance.AWS Info

Command Label V2

A label that has a value as a result of the output generated by running a command, e.g. hostname

Example:

period: # [...]
command: 
  - "string"
  - "string"
  - "string"
result: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
commandA command to run[]string
periodA time between command runsDuration
resultCaptures standard outputstring

Component Feature ID

An identifier for a specific feature supported by a Teleport component.

Component Features

Represents a set of features supported by a given Teleport component.

Example:

features: 
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
featuresFeatures is a list of supported feature identifiers.[]Component Feature ID

Duration

A wrapper around duration to set up custom marshal/unmarshal

GitHub Server Metadata

Contains info about GitHub proxies where each server represents a GitHub organization.

Example:

organization: "string"
integration: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
integrationThe integration that is associated with this Server.string
organizationSpecifies the name of the organization for the GitHub integration.string

Metadata

Resource metadata

Example:

name: "string"
description: "string"
labels: 
  "string": "string"
  "string": "string"
  "string": "string"
expires: # See description
revision: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
descriptionObject descriptionstring
expiresA global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labelsA set of labelsmap[string]string
nameAn object namestring
revisionAn opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource.string

Rotation

A status of the rotation of the certificate authority

Example:

state: "string"
phase: "string"
mode: "string"
current_id: "string"
started: # See description
grace_period: # [...]
last_rotated: # See description
schedule: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
current_idThe ID of the rotation operation to differentiate between rotation attempts.string
grace_periodA period during which old and new CA are valid for checking purposes, but only new CA is issuing certificates.Duration
last_rotatedSpecifies the last time of the completed rotation.
modeSets manual or automatic rotation mode.string
phaseThe current rotation phase.string
scheduleA rotation schedule - used in automatic mode to switch between phases.Rotation Schedule
startedSet to the time when rotation has been started in case if the state of the rotation is "in_progress".
stateCould be one of "init" or "in_progress".string

Rotation Schedule

A rotation schedule setting time switches for different phases.

Example:

update_clients: # See description
update_servers: # See description
standby: # See description
Field NameDescriptionType
standbySpecifies time to switch to the "Standby" phase.
update_clientsSpecifies time to switch to the "Update clients" phase
update_serversSpecifies time to switch to the "Update servers" phase.

Server Spec V2

A specification for V2 Server

Example:

addr: "string"
hostname: "string"
cmd_labels: 
  "string": # [...]
  "string": # [...]
  "string": # [...]
rotation: # [...]
use_tunnel: true
version: "string"
peer_addr: "string"
proxy_ids: 
  - "string"
  - "string"
  - "string"
public_addrs: 
  - "string"
  - "string"
  - "string"
cloud_metadata: # [...]
github: # [...]
relay_group: "string"
relay_ids: 
  - "string"
  - "string"
  - "string"
component_features: # [...]
immutable_labels: 
  "string": "string"
  "string": "string"
  "string": "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
addrA host:port address where this server can be reached.string
cloud_metadataContains info about the cloud instance the server is running on, if any.Cloud Metadata
cmd_labelsServer dynamic labelsmap[string]Command Label V2
component_featuresComponent_features represents features supported by this serverComponent Features
githubContains info about GitHub proxies where each server represents a GitHub organization.GitHub Server Metadata
hostnameServer hostnamestring
immutable_labelsThe immutable labels assigned to the server when joining. The hash of these labels is expected to match the hash included in the server's certificate.map[string]string
peer_addrThe address a proxy server is reachable at by its peer proxies.string
proxy_idsA list of proxy IDs this server is expected to be connected to.[]string
public_addrsA list of public addresses where this server can be reached.[]string
relay_groupThe name of the Relay group that the server is connected tostring
relay_idsThe list of Relay host IDs that the server is connected to[]string
rotationSpecifies server rotationRotation
use_tunnelIndicates that connections to this server should occur over a reverse tunnel.Boolean
versionTeleportVersion is the teleport version that the server is running onstring