Discovery Config Reference
Kind:
discovery_config
Version:
v1
Describes extra discovery matchers that are added to DiscoveryServices that share the same Discovery Group.
Example:
kind: "string"
sub_kind: "string"
version: "string"
metadata: # [...]
spec: # [...]
status: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|kind
|A resource kind.
|string
|metadata
|Metadata for the resource.
|Metadata
|spec
|The specification for the discovery config.
|Spec
|status
|The status for the discovery config.
|Status
|sub_kind
|An optional resource sub kind, used in some resources.
|string
|version
|The resource version.
|string
AWS Matcher
Matches AWS EC2 instances and AWS Databases
Example:
types:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
regions:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
assume_role: # [...]
tags: # [...]
install: # [...]
ssm: # [...]
integration: "string"
kube_app_discovery: true
setup_access_for_arn: "string"
organization: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|assume_role
|ARN is the AWS role to assume for database discovery.
|Assume Role
|install
|Sets the join method when installing on discovered EC2 nodes
|Installer Params
|integration
|The integration name used to generate credentials to interact with AWS APIs. Environment credentials will not be used when this value is set.
|string
|kube_app_discovery
|Controls whether Kubernetes App Discovery will be enabled for agents running on discovered clusters, currently only affects AWS EKS discovery in integration mode.
|Boolean
|organization
|An AWS Organization matcher for discovering resources accross multiple accounts under an Organization.
|AWS Organization Matcher
|regions
|AWS regions to query for databases.
|[]string
|setup_access_for_arn
|The role that the Discovery Service should create EKS Access Entries for. This value should match the IAM identity that Teleport Kubernetes Service uses. If this value is empty, the Discovery Service will attempt to set up access for its own identity (self).
|string
|ssm
|Provides options to use when sending a document command to an EC2 node
|AWSSSM
|tags
|AWS resource Tags to match.
|Labels
|types
|AWS database types to match, "ec2", "rds", "redshift", "elasticache", or "memorydb".
|[]string
AWS Organization Matcher
Specifies an Organization and rules for discovering accounts under that organization.
Example:
organization_id: "string"
organizational_units: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|organization_id
|The AWS Organization ID to match against. Required.
|string
|organizational_units
|Contains rules for matchings AWS accounts based on their Organizational Units.
|AWS Organization Units Matcher
AWS Organization Units Matcher
Contains rules for matching accounts under an Organization. Accounts that belong to an excluded Organizational Unit, and its children, will be excluded even if they were included.
Example:
include:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
exclude:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|exclude
|A list of AWS Organizational Unit IDs to exclude. Only exact matches or wildcard (*) are supported. If empty, no Organizational Units are excluded by default.
|[]string
|include
|A list of AWS Organizational Unit IDs to match. Only exact matches or wildcard (*) are supported. If empty, all Organizational Units are included by default.
|[]string
AWSSSM
Provides options to use when executing SSM documents
Example:
document_name: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|document_name
|The name of the document to use when executing an SSM command
|string
Access Graph AWS Sync
A configuration for AWS Access Graph service poll service.
Example:
regions:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
assume_role: # [...]
integration: "string"
cloud_trail_logs: # [...]
eks_audit_logs: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|assume_role
|ARN is the AWS role to assume for database discovery.
|Assume Role
|cloud_trail_logs
|Configuration settings for collecting AWS CloudTrail logs via an SQS queue.
|Access Graph AWS Sync Cloud Trail Logs
|eks_audit_logs
|Access Graph AWS Sync EKS Audit Logs
|integration
|The integration name used to generate credentials to interact with AWS APIs.
|string
|regions
|AWS regions to import resources from.
|[]string
Access Graph AWS Sync Cloud Trail Logs
Defines settings for ingesting AWS CloudTrail logs by polling an SQS queue that receives notifications about new log files.
Example:
region: "string"
sqs_queue: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|region
|The AWS region of the SQS queue for CloudTrail notifications, ex.: "us-east-2".
|string
|sqs_queue
|The name or URL for CloudTrail log events, ex.: "demo-cloudtrail-queue".
|string
Access Graph AWS Sync EKS Audit Logs
Defines the settings for ingesting Kubernetes apiserver audit logs from EKS clusters.
Example:
tags: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|tags
|The tags of EKS clusters for which apiserver audit logs should be fetched.
|Labels
Access Graph Azure Sync
A configuration for Azure Access Graph service poll service.
Example:
subscription_id: "string"
integration: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|integration
|The integration name used to generate credentials to interact with AWS APIs.
|string
|subscription_id
|Is the ID of the Azure subscription to sync resources from
|string
Access Graph Sync
A configuration for Access Graph service.
Example:
aws:
- # [...]
- # [...]
- # [...]
poll_interval: # See description
azure:
- # [...]
- # [...]
- # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|aws
|A configuration for AWS Access Graph service poll service.
|[]Access Graph AWS Sync
|azure
|A configuration for Azure Access Graph service poll service.
|[]Access Graph Azure Sync
|poll_interval
|The frequency at which to poll for resources
Assume Role
Provides a role ARN and ExternalID to assume an AWS role when interacting with AWS resources.
Example:
role_arn: "string"
external_id: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|external_id
|The external ID used to assume a role in another account.
|string
|role_arn
|The fully specified AWS IAM role ARN.
|string
Azure Installer Params
The set of Azure-specific installation parameters.
Example:
client_id: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|client_id
|The client ID of the managed identity discovered nodes should use to join the cluster.
|string
Azure Matcher
Matches Azure resources. It defines which resource types, filters and some configuration params.
Example:
subscriptions:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
resource_groups:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
types:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
regions:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
tags: # [...]
install_params: # [...]
integration: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|install_params
|Sets the join method when installing on discovered Azure nodes.
|Installer Params
|integration
|The integration name used to generate credentials to interact with Azure APIs. Environment credentials will not be used when this value is set.
|string
|regions
|Azure locations to match for databases.
|[]string
|resource_groups
|Azure resource groups to query for resources.
|[]string
|subscriptions
|Azure subscriptions to query for resources.
|[]string
|tags
|Azure tags on resources to match.
|Labels
|types
|Azure types to match: "mysql", "postgres", "aks", "vm"
|[]string
GCP Matcher
Matches GCP resources.
Example:
types:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
locations:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
tags: # [...]
project_ids:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
service_accounts:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
install_params: # [...]
labels: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|install_params
|Sets the join method when installing on discovered GCP nodes.
|Installer Params
|labels
|GCP labels to match.
|Labels
|locations
|GKE locations to search resources for.
|[]string
|project_ids
|The GCP project ID where the resources are deployed.
|[]string
|service_accounts
|The emails of service accounts attached to VMs.
|[]string
|tags
|Obsolete and only exists for backwards compatibility. Use Labels instead.
|Labels
|types
|GKE resource types to match: "gke", "vm".
|[]string
HTTP Proxy Settings
Defines HTTP proxy settings for making HTTP and HTTPS requests.
Example:
http_proxy: "string"
https_proxy: "string"
no_proxy: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|http_proxy
|The URL for the HTTP proxy to use when making requests. When applied, this will set the HTTP_PROXY environment variable.
|string
|https_proxy
|The URL for the HTTPS Proxy to use when making requests. When applied, this will set the HTTPS_PROXY environment variable.
|string
|no_proxy
|A comma separated list of URLs that will be excluded from proxying. When applied, this will set the NO_PROXY environment variable.
|string
Install Param Enroll Mode
The mode used to enroll the node into the cluster.
Installer Params
InstallParams sets join method to use on discovered nodes
Example:
join_method: # [...]
join_token: "string"
script_name: "string"
install_teleport: true
sshd_config: "string"
proxy_addr: "string"
azure: # [...]
enroll_mode: # [...]
suffix: "string"
update_group: "string"
http_proxy_settings: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|azure
|The set of Azure-specific installation parameters.
|Azure Installer Params
|enroll_mode
|Indicates the enrollment mode to be used when adding a node. Valid values: 0: uses eice for EC2 matchers which use an integration and script for all the other methods 1: uses script mode 2: uses eice mode
|Install Param Enroll Mode
|http_proxy_settings
|Defines HTTP proxy settings for making HTTP requests. When set, this will set the HTTP_PROXY, HTTPS_PROXY, and NO_PROXY environment variables before running the installation.
|HTTP Proxy Settings
|install_teleport
|Disables agentless discovery
|Boolean
|join_method
|The method to use when joining the cluster
|Join Method
|join_token
|The token to use when joining the cluster
|string
|proxy_addr
|The address of the proxy the discovered node should use to connect to the cluster.
|string
|script_name
|The name of the teleport installer script resource for the cloud instance to execute
|string
|sshd_config
|Provides the path to write sshd configuration changes
|string
|suffix
|Indicates the installation suffix for the teleport installation. Set this value if you want multiple installations of Teleport. See --install-suffix flag in teleport-update program. Note: only supported for Amazon EC2. Suffix name can only contain alphanumeric characters and hyphens.
|string
|update_group
|Indicates the update group for the teleport installation. This value is used to group installations in order to update them in batches. See --group flag in teleport-update program. Note: only supported for Amazon EC2. Group name can only contain alphanumeric characters and hyphens.
|string
Join Method
The method used for new nodes to join the cluster.
Kubernetes Matcher
Matches Kubernetes services.
Example:
types:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
namespaces:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
labels: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|labels
|Kubernetes services labels to match.
|Labels
|namespaces
|Kubernetes namespaces in which to discover services
|[]string
|types
|Kubernetes services types to match. Currently only 'app' is supported.
|[]string
Labels
A wrapper around map that can marshal and unmarshal itself from scalar and list values
Metadata
Resource metadata
Example:
name: "string"
description: "string"
labels:
"string": "string"
"string": "string"
"string": "string"
expires: # See description
revision: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|description
|Object description
|string
|expires
|A global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
|labels
|A set of labels
|map[string]string
|name
|An object name
|string
|revision
|An opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource.
|string
Spec
The specification for a discovery config.
Example:
discovery_group: "string"
aws:
- # [...]
- # [...]
- # [...]
azure:
- # [...]
- # [...]
- # [...]
gcp:
- # [...]
- # [...]
- # [...]
kube:
- # [...]
- # [...]
- # [...]
access_graph: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|access_graph
|The configuration for the Access Graph Cloud sync.
|Access Graph Sync
|aws
|A list of matchers for the supported resources in AWS.
|[]AWS Matcher
|azure
|A list of matchers for the supported resources in Azure.
|[]Azure Matcher
|discovery_group
|The Discovery Group for the current DiscoveryConfig. DiscoveryServices should include all the matchers if the DiscoveryGroup matches with their own group.
|string
|gcp
|A list of matchers for the supported resources in GCP.
|[]GCP Matcher
|kube
|A list of matchers for the supported resources in Kubernetes.
|[]Kubernetes Matcher
Status
Holds dynamic information about the discovery configuration running status such as errors, state and count of the resources.
Example:
state: "string"
error_message: "string"
discovered_resources: 1
last_sync_time: # See description
integration_discovered_resources:
"string": # See description
"string": # See description
"string": # See description
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|discovered_resources
|Holds the count of the discovered resources in the previous iteration.
|number
|error_message
|Holds the error message when state is DISCOVERY_CONFIG_STATE_ERROR.
|string
|integration_discovered_resources
|Maps an integration to a summary of resources that were found using that integration.
|map[string]
|last_sync_time
|The timestamp when the Discovery Config was last sync.
|state
|The current state of the discovery config.
|string