Auto-Update Agent Report Resource Reference
The auto-update agent report is an internal resource used by the Auth Service to track which agent is running which version and decide if the update can progress.
This resource should not be edited by humans.
kind: autoupdate_agent_report
version: v1
metadata:
# Instance ID of the auth that generated the report.
name: auth1
spec:
# When the report was generated.
timestamp: 2025-05-28T11:22:41.924956-04:00
# Map of the agent groups seen by the auth.
groups:
dev:
# Map of the agent versions seen for this group by the auth.
versions:
"1.2.3":
# Number of registered agents with this version.
count: 15
"1.2.4":
count: 2
"1.2.5":
count: 34
stage:
versions:
"1.2.3":
count: 15
"1.2.4":
count: 125
prod:
versions:
"1.2.5":
count: 1543
# List of agents omitted from the report.
omitted:
- count: 120
reason: "version is pinned"
- count: 12
reason: "managed update v1 updater does not support agent reports"
- count: 42
reason: "updater version predates agent report"