Version: 18.x

On this page

Database Service V1 Reference Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

Kind: db_service

Version: v1

The db_service resource represents an instance of the Teleport Database Service. When the Database Service starts, it registers a db_service resource. You can query this resource to see a list of Database Service instances and the dynamic resource matchers they are configured to use in order to proxy databases configured via the dynamic db resource.

To learn more about using the db_service and db resources, see Dynamic Database Registration.

Read the reference guide for the db resource.

Example:

kind: "string" sub_kind: "string" version: "string" metadata: spec:

Field Name Description Type kind A resource kind string metadata Resource metadata Metadata spec The resource spec. Database Service Spec V1 sub_kind An optional resource sub kind, used in some resources string version The API version used to create the resource. It must be specified. Based on this version, Teleport will apply different defaults on resource creation or deletion. It must be an integer prefixed by "v". For example: v1 string

A set of properties that is used to match on resources.

Example:

labels: aws:

Field Name Description Type aws Resource Matcher AWS labels Labels

The DatabaseService Spec.

Example:

resources: - - - hostname: "string"

Field Name Description Type hostname The hostname where this service is running. string resources The configured match for Database resources. []Database Resource Matcher

A wrapper around map that can marshal and unmarshal itself from scalar and list values

Resource metadata

Example:

name: "string" description: "string" labels: "string": "string" "string": "string" "string": "string" expires: revision: "string"

Field Name Description Type description Object description string expires A global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system. labels A set of labels map[string]string name An object name string revision An opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource. string

Contains AWS specific settings for resource matcher.

Example:

assume_role_arn: "string" external_id: "string"

Field Name Description Type assume_role_arn An optional AWS role ARN to assume when accessing a database. string external_id An optional AWS external ID used to enable assuming an AWS role across accounts. string