Database Service V1 Reference
Kind:
db_service
Version:
v1
The
db_service resource represents an instance of the Teleport Database
Service. When the Database Service starts, it registers a
db_service
resource. You can query this resource to see a list of Database Service
instances and the dynamic resource matchers they are configured to use in
order to proxy databases configured via the dynamic
db resource.
To learn more about using the
db_service and
db resources, see
Dynamic Database
Registration.
Read the reference guide for the
db resource.
Top-level fields
Example:
kind: "string"
sub_kind: "string"
version: "string"
metadata: # [...]
spec: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|kind
|A resource kind
|string
|metadata
|Resource metadata
|Metadata
|spec
|The resource spec.
|Database Service Spec V1
|sub_kind
|An optional resource sub kind, used in some resources
|string
|version
|The API version used to create the resource. It must be specified. Based on this version, Teleport will apply different defaults on resource creation or deletion. It must be an integer prefixed by "v". For example:
v1
|string
Database Resource Matcher
A set of properties that is used to match on resources.
Example:
labels: # [...]
aws: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|aws
|Resource Matcher AWS
|labels
|Labels
Database Service Spec V1
The DatabaseService Spec.
Example:
resources:
- # [...]
- # [...]
- # [...]
hostname: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|hostname
|The hostname where this service is running.
|string
|resources
|The configured match for Database resources.
|[]Database Resource Matcher
Labels
A wrapper around map that can marshal and unmarshal itself from scalar and list values
Metadata
Resource metadata
Example:
name: "string"
description: "string"
labels:
"string": "string"
"string": "string"
"string": "string"
expires: # See description
revision: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|description
|Object description
|string
|expires
|A global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
|labels
|A set of labels
|map[string]string
|name
|An object name
|string
|revision
|An opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource.
|string
Resource Matcher AWS
Contains AWS specific settings for resource matcher.
Example:
assume_role_arn: "string"
external_id: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|assume_role_arn
|An optional AWS role ARN to assume when accessing a database.
|string
|external_id
|An optional AWS external ID used to enable assuming an AWS role across accounts.
|string