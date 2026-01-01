Bot Instance Reference

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Kind: bot_instance

Version: v1

The bot_instance resource tracks the internal state of a Machine ID Bot registered with your Teleport cluster. It is possible to read and list bot_instance resources with tctl but not to create, modify, or delete them.

Example:

kind: "string" sub_kind: "string" version: "string" metadata: spec: status:

Field Name Description Type kind The kind of resource represented. string metadata Common metadata that all resources share. Metadata spec The configured properties of a BotInstance. Bot Instance Spec status Fields that are set by the server as results of operations. These should not be modified by users. Bot Instance Status sub_kind Differentiates variations of the same kind. All resources should contain one, even if it is never populated. string version The version of the resource being represented. string

Describes the healthiness of a tbot service.

A snapshot of a tbot service's health.

Example:

service: status: reason: "string" updated_at:

Field Name Description Type reason A human-readable explanation for the service's status. It might include an error message. string service Identifies the service. Bot Instance Service Identifier status Describes the service's healthiness. Bot Instance Health Status updated_at The time at which the service's health last changed.

Uniquely identifies a tbot service.

Example:

type: "string" name: "string"

Field Name Description Type name Of the service, either given by the user or auto-generated. string type Of service (e.g. database-tunnel, ssh-multiplexer). string

Contains fields

Example:

bot_name: "string" instance_id: "string" previous_instance_id: "string"

Field Name Description Type bot_name The name of the bot associated with this instance. string instance_id The unique identifier for this instance. string previous_instance_id The previous instance ID, if any, set when a bot reauthenticates after the previous identity has expired. Currently only set during bound-keypair rejoining. string

Holds the status of a BotInstance.

Example:

initial_authentication: latest_authentications: - - - initial_heartbeat: latest_heartbeats: - - - service_health: - - -

Contains information about a join or renewal. Ths information is entirely sourced by the Teleport Auth Service and can be trusted.

Example:

authenticated_at: join_method: "string" join_token: "string" metadata: generation: 1 public_key: BASE64_STRING join_attrs:

Field Name Description Type authenticated_at The timestamp that the join or renewal was authenticated by the Teleport Auth Service. generation On each renewal, this generation is incremented. For delegated join methods, this counter is not checked during renewal. For the token join method, this counter is checked during renewal and the Bot is locked out if the counter in the certificate does not match the counter of the last authentication. number join_attrs The attributes generated during the join process. Typically, this is information from the join attestation process itself. This field will eventually replace the metadata field, which is structureless. Join Attrs join_method The join method used for this join or renewal. Deprecated: prefer using join_attrs.meta.join_method string join_token The join token used for this join or renewal. This is only populated for delegated join methods as the value for token join methods is sensitive. Deprecated: prefer using join_attrs.meta.join_token_name string metadata The metadata sourced from the join method. Deprecated: prefer using join_attrs. public_key The public key of the Bot instance. This must be a PEM wrapped, PKIX DER encoded public key. This provides consistency and supports multiple types of public key algorithm. base64-encoded string

Contains information self-reported by an instance of a Bot. This information is not verified by the server and should not be trusted.

Example:

recorded_at: is_startup: true version: "string" hostname: "string" uptime: join_method: "string" one_shot: true architecture: "string" os: "string" external_updater: "string" external_updater_version: "string" updater_info: kind:

Field Name Description Type architecture The architecture of the host that tbot is running on, determined by runtime.GOARCH. string external_updater Identifies the external updater process. string external_updater_version Identifies the external updated version. Empty if no updater is configured. string hostname The hostname of the host that tbot is running on. string is_startup Indicates whether this is the heartbeat submitted by tbot on startup. Boolean join_method The currently configured join_method. string kind Identifies whether the bot is running in the tbot binary or embedded in another component. Bot Kind one_shot Indicates whether tbot is running in one-shot mode. Boolean os The OS of the host that tbot is running on, determined by runtime.GOOS. string recorded_at The timestamp that the heartbeat was recorded by the Teleport Auth Service. Any value submitted by tbot for this field will be ignored. updater_info Information provided by the external updater, including the update group and updater status. Updater V2Info uptime The duration that tbot has been running for when it submitted this heartbeat. version The version of tbot that submitted this heartbeat. string

Identifies whether the bot is the tbot binary or embedded in another component.

The collection of attributes that result from the join process.

Example:

meta: gitlab: github: iam: tpm: azure: circleci: bitbucket: terraform_cloud: spacelift: gcp: kubernetes: oracle: azure_devops: env0:

Attributes that are specific to the AWS IAM ( iam ) join method. Typically, these are mapped directly from the results of the STS GetCallerIdentity call that is made as part of the join process.

Example:

account: "string" arn: "string"

Field Name Description Type account The identifier of the account that the joining entity is a part of. For example: 123456789012 string arn The AWS ARN of the joining entity. For example: arn:aws:sts::123456789012:assumed-role/my-role-name/my-role-session-name string

Attributes that are specific to the Azure ( azure ) join method.

Example:

subscription: "string" resource_group: "string"

Field Name Description Type resource_group The resource group of the Azure account that the joining entity is a part of. string subscription The subscription ID of the Azure account that the joining entity is a part of. string

Attributes that are specific to the Azure Devops ( azure_devops ) join method.

Example:

pipeline:

Field Name Description Type pipeline Attributes specific to joins that occur with the pipeline ID token. Join Attrs Azure Devops Pipeline

Attributes that are specific to the Azure DevOps join method when the pipeline ID token is used for authentication

Example:

sub: "string" organization_name: "string" project_name: "string" pipeline_name: "string" organization_id: "string" project_id: "string" definition_id: "string" repository_id: "string" repository_version: "string" repository_ref: "string" run_id: "string"

Field Name Description Type definition_id The ID of the pipeline that is running. string organization_id The ID of the organization that the pipeline is running within. string organization_name The name of the organization that the pipeline is running within. string pipeline_name The name of the pipeline that is running. string project_id The ID of the project that the pipeline is running within. string project_name The name of the project that the pipeline is running within. string repository_id The ID of the repository that the pipeline is running within. string repository_ref The ref of the repository that the pipeline is running against. string repository_version The version of the repository that the pipeline is running against. For Git this will be the commit SHA. string run_id The ID of the run that is being executed. string sub The sub claim of the Azure DevOps pipeline ID token that was used to join. string

Attributes that are specific to the Bitbucket ( bitbucket ) join method. These are mapped from the claims of the JWT issued by BitBucket to runs, which is documented at: https://support.atlassian.com/bitbucket-cloud/docs/integrate-pipelines-with-resource-servers-using-oidc/

Example:

sub: "string" step_uuid: "string" repository_uuid: "string" pipeline_uuid: "string" workspace_uuid: "string" deployment_environment_uuid: "string" branch_name: "string"

Field Name Description Type branch_name The name of the branch the pipeline is running against. string deployment_environment_uuid The UUID of the deployment environment the pipeline is running against. string pipeline_uuid The UUID of the pipeline the step is running within. string repository_uuid The UUID of the repository the pipeline step is running within. string step_uuid The UUID of the pipeline step. string sub The sub claim of the Bitbucket JWT that was used to join. string workspace_uuid The UUID of the workspace the pipeline belongs to. string

Attributes that are specific to the CircleCI ( circleci ) join method. These are mapped from the claims of the JWT issued by CircleCI to runs, which is documented at: https://circleci.com/docs/openid-connect-tokens/

Example:

sub: "string" context_ids: - "string" - "string" - "string" project_id: "string"

Field Name Description Type context_ids The UUIDs of the contexts used in the job. []string project_id The UUID of the project in which the job is running. string sub The sub claim of the CircleCI JWT that was used to join. For example: org/ORGANIZATION_ID/project/PROJECT_ID/user/USER_ID string

Attributes that are specific to the Env0 ( env0 ) join method.

Example:

sub: "string" organization_id: "string" project_id: "string" project_name: "string" template_id: "string" template_name: "string" environment_id: "string" environment_name: "string" workspace_name: "string" deployment_log_id: "string" deployment_type: "string" deployer_email: "string" env0_tag: "string"

Field Name Description Type deployer_email The email of the person that triggered the deployment, corresponding to deployerEmail in an Env0 OIDC token. string deployment_log_id A unique ID for this deployment, corresponding to deploymentLogId in an Env0 OIDC token. string deployment_type The env0 deployment type, such as "deploy", "destroy", etc. Corresponds to deploymentType in an Env0 OIDC token. string env0_tag A custom tag value corresponding to env0Tag when ENV0_OIDC_TAG is set. string environment_id The unique identifier of the Env0 environment, corresponding to environmentId in an Env0 OIDC token. string environment_name The name of the Env0 environment, corresponding to environmentName in an Env0 OIDC token. string organization_id The unique organization identifier, corresponding to organizationId in an Env0 OIDC token. string project_id The unique project identifier, corresponding to projectId in an Env0 OIDC token. string project_name The name of the project under which the job was run corresponding to projectName in an Env0 OIDC token. string sub The sub claim of an Env0 OIDC token. string template_id The unique identifier of the Env0 template, corresponding to templateId in an Env0 OIDC token. string template_name The name of the Env0 template, corresponding to templateName in an Env0 OIDC token. string workspace_name The name of the Env0 workspace, corresponding to workspaceName in an Env0 OIDC token. string

Attributes that are specific to the GCP ( gcp ) join method. These are mapped from the claims of the JWT instance identity token, which is documented at: https://cloud.google.com/compute/docs/instances/verifying-instance-identity#payload

Example:

service_account: "string" gce:

Field Name Description Type gce Attributes specific to the GCP join method when the joining entity is on a GCE instance. This may not be present if the joining entity is not on GCE. Join Attrs GCP GCE service_account The service account email of the service account that the instance is running as. string

Attributes specific to the GCP join method when the joining entity is on a GCE instance.

Example:

name: "string" zone: "string" id: "string" project: "string"

Field Name Description Type id The ID of the GCE instance that the joining entity is running on. string name The name of the GCE instance that the joining entity is running on. string project The project ID of the GCP project that the instance is running within. string zone The zone of the GCE instance that the joining entity is running on. string

Attributes that are specific to the GitHub ( github ) join method. Typically, these are mapped directly from the claims of the GitHub JWT that was used to join. You can view the documentation for those claims at: https://docs.github.com/en/actions/security-for-github-actions/security-hardening-your-deployments/about-security-hardening-with-openid-connect#understanding-the-oidc-token

Example:

sub: "string" actor: "string" environment: "string" ref: "string" ref_type: "string" repository: "string" repository_owner: "string" workflow: "string" event_name: "string" sha: "string" run_id: "string"

Field Name Description Type actor The username of the actor that initiated the workflow run. string environment The name of the environment that the workflow is running against, if any. string event_name The name of the event that triggered the workflow run. string ref The ref that the workflow is running against. string ref_type The type of ref that the workflow is running against. For example, branch . string repository The name of the repository that the workflow is running within. string repository_owner The name of the owner of the repository that the workflow is running within. string run_id The ID of this GitHub actions workflow run. string sha The SHA of the commit that triggered the workflow run. string sub The sub claim of the GitHub JWT that was used to join. string workflow The name of the workflow that is running. string

Attributes that are specific to the GitLab join method. Typically, these are mapped directly from the claims of the GitLab JWT that was used to join. You can view the documentation for those claims at: https://docs.gitlab.com/ee/ci/secrets/id_token_authentication.html#token-payload

Example:

sub: "string" ref: "string" ref_type: "string" ref_protected: true namespace_path: "string" project_path: "string" user_login: "string" user_email: "string" pipeline_id: "string" pipeline_source: "string" environment: "string" environment_protected: true runner_id: 1 runner_environment: "string" sha: "string" ci_config_ref_uri: "string" ci_config_sha: "string"

Field Name Description Type ci_config_ref_uri The ref URI of the CI config configuring the pipeline. string ci_config_sha The Git SHA of the CI config ref configuring the pipeline. string environment The environment the pipeline is running against, if any. string environment_protected Whether or not the pipeline is running against a protected environment. If there is no configured environment, this field is false. Boolean namespace_path The path of the namespace of the project that the pipeline is running within. For example: mygroup string pipeline_id The ID of the pipeline. string pipeline_source The source of the pipeline. For example: push or web string project_path The full qualified path of the project that the pipeline is running within. This includes the namespace path. For example: mygroup/my-project string ref The ref that the pipeline is running against. For example: main string ref_protected Whether or not the ref that the pipeline is running against is protected. Boolean ref_type The type of ref that the pipeline is running against. This is typically branch or tag . string runner_environment The type of runner that is processing the pipeline. Either gitlab-hosted or self-hosted . string runner_id The ID of the runner that this pipeline is running on. number sha The SHA of the commit that triggered the pipeline run. string sub The sub claim of the GitLab JWT that was used to join. For example: project_path:mygroup/my-project:ref_type:branch:ref:main string user_email The email of the user that triggered the pipeline run. string user_login The name of the user that triggered the pipeline run. string

Attributes that are specific to the Kubernetes ( kubernetes ) join method.

Example:

subject: "string" service_account: pod:

Field Name Description Type pod Attributes specific to the Kubernetes join method when the joining entity is a pod-bound service account token. This will only be present if the joining entity is a service account, and, the token has been bound to a pod. Join Attrs Kubernetes Pod service_account Attributes specific to the Kubernetes join method when the joining entity is a service account token. This will only be present if the joining entity is a service account (as opposed to a human user or similar). Join Attrs Kubernetes Service Account subject The fully qualified identifier of the entity based on the Kubernetes token. For a service account, this takes the form of system:serviceaccount:\<namespace\>:\<service-account-name\> . string

Attributes that are specific to the Kubernetes ( kubernetes ) join method when a pod-bound service account token is used.

Example:

name: "string"

Field Name Description Type name The name of the service account that the joining entity is running as. string

Attributes that are specific to the Kubernetes ( kubernetes ) join method when a service account token is used.

Example:

name: "string" namespace: "string"

Field Name Description Type name The name of the service account that the joining entity is running as. string namespace The namespace of the service account that the joining entity is running as. string

The collection of attributes that result from the join process but are not specific to any particular join method.

Example:

join_token_name: "string" join_method: "string"

Field Name Description Type join_method The name of the join method that was used to join. Example: gitlab string join_token_name The name of the join token that was used to join. This field is omitted if the join token that was used to join was of the token method as in this case, the name of the join token is sensitive. Example: my-gitlab-join-token string

Attributes that are specific to the Oracle ( oracle ) join method.

Example:

tenancy_id: "string" compartment_id: "string" instance_id: "string"

Field Name Description Type compartment_id The ID of the instance's compartment. string instance_id The ID of the instance. string tenancy_id The ID of the instance's tenant. string

Attributes that are specific to the Spacelift ( spacelift ) join method. These are mapped from the claims of the JWT issued by Spacelift to runs, which is documented at: https://docs.spacelift.io/integrations/cloud-providers/oidc/#standard-claims

Example:

sub: "string" space_id: "string" caller_type: "string" caller_id: "string" run_type: "string" run_id: "string" scope: "string"

Field Name Description Type caller_id The ID of the caller that generated the run. string caller_type The type of the caller that owns the run, either stack or module . string run_id The ID of the run. string run_type The type of the run, either PROPOSED , TRACKED , TASK , TESTING or DESTROY . string scope The configured scope of the token, either read or write . string space_id The ID of the space in which the run is executing. string sub The sub claim of the Spacelift JWT that was used to join. string

Attributes that are specific to the TPM ( tpm ) join method.

Example:

ek_pub_hash: "string" ek_cert_serial: "string" ek_cert_verified: true

Field Name Description Type ek_cert_serial The serial number of the EK certificate, if present. string ek_cert_verified Whether or not the EK certificate was verified against a certificate authority. Boolean ek_pub_hash The SHA256 hash of the PKIX formatted EK public key, encoded in hex. This effectively identifies a specific TPM. string

Attributes that are specific to the Terraform Cloud ( terraform_cloud ) join method. These are mapped from the claims of the JWT issued by Terraform Cloud to runs, which is documented at: https://developer.hashicorp.com/terraform/enterprise/workspaces/dynamic-provider-credentials/workload-identity-tokens

Example:

sub: "string" organization_name: "string" project_name: "string" workspace_name: "string" full_workspace: "string" run_id: "string" run_phase: "string"

Field Name Description Type full_workspace The fully qualified workspace path, including the organization and project name. For example: organization:\<name\>:project:\<name\>:workspace:\<name\> string organization_name The name of the organization the project and workspace belong to. string project_name The name of the project the workspace belongs to. string run_id The ID of the run that is being executed. string run_phase The phase of the run that is being executed, either plan or apply . string sub The sub claim of the Terraform Cloud JWT that was used to join. string workspace_name The name of the workspace that the plan/apply is running within. string

Resource metadata.

Example:

name: "string" namespace: "string" description: "string" labels: "string": "string" "string": "string" "string": "string" expires: revision: "string"

Field Name Description Type description Description is object description. string expires Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system. labels Labels is a set of labels. map[string]string name Name is an object name. string namespace Namespace is object namespace. The field should be called "namespace" when it returns in Teleport 2.4. string revision Revision is an opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource. string

Indicates the status of automatic updates as determined by an agent. 1: The updater status is okay. 2: Automatic updates appear disabled or paused. 3: A specific version is pinned. 4: The agent failed to read its update status.

Used by Teleport to send information about how the Teleport updater is doing.

Example:

UpdateGroup: "string" UpdateUUID: BASE64_STRING UpdaterStatus:

Field Name Description Type UpdateGroup The update group the agent's updater is part of. The autoupdate_agent_rollout resource controls when different groups update. Reporting the update group in the Hello allows us to track the update progress per group. See RFD 184 for more details. string UpdateUUID The agent's updater UUID. Each updater has a UUID, this can be used in two cases: - To update individual agents when doing canary updates - To track the lowest non-updated agent to avoid a deadlock when doing a progressive rollout base64-encoded string UpdaterStatus Represents any updater-related status information that the Teleport cluster should be aware of. For example, the fact the updater got disabled, the version pinned, or that the updater seems to not be running. Updater Status