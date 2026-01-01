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Version: 18.x

Bot Instance Reference

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Kind: bot_instance
Version: v1

The bot_instance resource tracks the internal state of a Machine ID Bot registered with your Teleport cluster. It is possible to read and list bot_instance resources with tctl but not to create, modify, or delete them.

Top-level fields

Example:

kind: "string"
sub_kind: "string"
version: "string"
metadata: # [...]
spec: # [...]
status: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
kindThe kind of resource represented.string
metadataCommon metadata that all resources share.Metadata
specThe configured properties of a BotInstance.Bot Instance Spec
statusFields that are set by the server as results of operations. These should not be modified by users.Bot Instance Status
sub_kindDifferentiates variations of the same kind. All resources should contain one, even if it is never populated.string
versionThe version of the resource being represented.string

Bot Instance Health Status

Describes the healthiness of a tbot service.

Bot Instance Service Health

A snapshot of a tbot service's health.

Example:

service: # [...]
status: # [...]
reason: "string"
updated_at: # See description
Field NameDescriptionType
reasonA human-readable explanation for the service's status. It might include an error message.string
serviceIdentifies the service.Bot Instance Service Identifier
statusDescribes the service's healthiness.Bot Instance Health Status
updated_atThe time at which the service's health last changed.

Bot Instance Service Identifier

Uniquely identifies a tbot service.

Example:

type: "string"
name: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
nameOf the service, either given by the user or auto-generated.string
typeOf service (e.g. database-tunnel, ssh-multiplexer).string

Bot Instance Spec

Contains fields

Example:

bot_name: "string"
instance_id: "string"
previous_instance_id: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
bot_nameThe name of the bot associated with this instance.string
instance_idThe unique identifier for this instance.string
previous_instance_idThe previous instance ID, if any, set when a bot reauthenticates after the previous identity has expired. Currently only set during bound-keypair rejoining.string

Bot Instance Status

Holds the status of a BotInstance.

Example:

initial_authentication: # [...]
latest_authentications: 
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
initial_heartbeat: # [...]
latest_heartbeats: 
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
service_health: 
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
initial_authenticationThe initial authentication status for this bot instance.Bot Instance Status Authentication
initial_heartbeatThe initial heartbeat status for this bot instance.Bot Instance Status Heartbeat
latest_authenticationsThe N most recent authentication status records for this bot instance.[]Bot Instance Status Authentication
latest_heartbeatsThe N most recent heartbeats for this bot instance.[]Bot Instance Status Heartbeat
service_healthThe health of the services/output tbot is running.[]Bot Instance Service Health

Bot Instance Status Authentication

Contains information about a join or renewal. Ths information is entirely sourced by the Teleport Auth Service and can be trusted.

Example:

authenticated_at: # See description
join_method: "string"
join_token: "string"
metadata: # See description
generation: 1
public_key: BASE64_STRING
join_attrs: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
authenticated_atThe timestamp that the join or renewal was authenticated by the Teleport Auth Service.
generationOn each renewal, this generation is incremented. For delegated join methods, this counter is not checked during renewal. For the token join method, this counter is checked during renewal and the Bot is locked out if the counter in the certificate does not match the counter of the last authentication.number
join_attrsThe attributes generated during the join process. Typically, this is information from the join attestation process itself. This field will eventually replace the metadata field, which is structureless.Join Attrs
join_methodThe join method used for this join or renewal. Deprecated: prefer using join_attrs.meta.join_methodstring
join_tokenThe join token used for this join or renewal. This is only populated for delegated join methods as the value for token join methods is sensitive. Deprecated: prefer using join_attrs.meta.join_token_namestring
metadataThe metadata sourced from the join method. Deprecated: prefer using join_attrs.
public_keyThe public key of the Bot instance. This must be a PEM wrapped, PKIX DER encoded public key. This provides consistency and supports multiple types of public key algorithm.base64-encoded string

Bot Instance Status Heartbeat

Contains information self-reported by an instance of a Bot. This information is not verified by the server and should not be trusted.

Example:

recorded_at: # See description
is_startup: true
version: "string"
hostname: "string"
uptime: # See description
join_method: "string"
one_shot: true
architecture: "string"
os: "string"
external_updater: "string"
external_updater_version: "string"
updater_info: # [...]
kind: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
architectureThe architecture of the host that tbot is running on, determined by runtime.GOARCH.string
external_updaterIdentifies the external updater process.string
external_updater_versionIdentifies the external updated version. Empty if no updater is configured.string
hostnameThe hostname of the host that tbot is running on.string
is_startupIndicates whether this is the heartbeat submitted by tbot on startup.Boolean
join_methodThe currently configured join_method.string
kindIdentifies whether the bot is running in the tbot binary or embedded in another component.Bot Kind
one_shotIndicates whether tbot is running in one-shot mode.Boolean
osThe OS of the host that tbot is running on, determined by runtime.GOOS.string
recorded_atThe timestamp that the heartbeat was recorded by the Teleport Auth Service. Any value submitted by tbot for this field will be ignored.
updater_infoInformation provided by the external updater, including the update group and updater status.Updater V2Info
uptimeThe duration that tbot has been running for when it submitted this heartbeat.
versionThe version of tbot that submitted this heartbeat.string

Bot Kind

Identifies whether the bot is the tbot binary or embedded in another component.

Join Attrs

The collection of attributes that result from the join process.

Example:

meta: # [...]
gitlab: # [...]
github: # [...]
iam: # [...]
tpm: # [...]
azure: # [...]
circleci: # [...]
bitbucket: # [...]
terraform_cloud: # [...]
spacelift: # [...]
gcp: # [...]
kubernetes: # [...]
oracle: # [...]
azure_devops: # [...]
env0: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
azureAttributes that are specific to the Azure (azure) join method.Join Attrs Azure
azure_devopsAttributes that are specific to the Azure Devops (azure_devops) join method.Join Attrs Azure Devops
bitbucketAttributes that are specific to the Bitbucket (bitbucket) join method.Join Attrs Bitbucket
circleciAttributes that are specific to the CircleCI (circleci) join method.Join Attrs CircleCI
env0Attributes that are specific to the Env0 (env0) join method.Join Attrs Env0
gcpAttributes that are specific to the GCP (gcp) join method.Join Attrs GCP
githubAttributes that are specific to the GitHub (github) join method.Join Attrs GitHub
gitlabAttributes that are specific to the GitLab (gitlab) join method.Join Attrs GitLab
iamAttributes that are specific to the AWS IAM (iam) join method.Join Attrs AWS IAM
kubernetesAttributes that are specific to the Kubernetes (kubernetes) join method.Join Attrs Kubernetes
metaThe collection of attributes that result from the join process but are not specific to any particular join method.Join Attrs Meta
oracleAttributes that are specific to the Oracle (oracle) join method.Join Attrs Oracle
spaceliftAttributes that are specific to the Spacelift (spacelift) join method.Join Attrs Spacelift
terraform_cloudAttributes that are specific to the Terraform Cloud (terraform_cloud) join method.Join Attrs Terraform Cloud
tpmAttributes that are specific to the TPM (tpm) join method.Join Attrs TPM

Join Attrs AWS IAM

Attributes that are specific to the AWS IAM (iam) join method. Typically, these are mapped directly from the results of the STS GetCallerIdentity call that is made as part of the join process.

Example:

account: "string"
arn: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
accountThe identifier of the account that the joining entity is a part of. For example: 123456789012string
arnThe AWS ARN of the joining entity. For example: arn:aws:sts::123456789012:assumed-role/my-role-name/my-role-session-namestring

Join Attrs Azure

Attributes that are specific to the Azure (azure) join method.

Example:

subscription: "string"
resource_group: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
resource_groupThe resource group of the Azure account that the joining entity is a part of.string
subscriptionThe subscription ID of the Azure account that the joining entity is a part of.string

Join Attrs Azure Devops

Attributes that are specific to the Azure Devops (azure_devops) join method.

Example:

pipeline: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
pipelineAttributes specific to joins that occur with the pipeline ID token.Join Attrs Azure Devops Pipeline

Join Attrs Azure Devops Pipeline

Attributes that are specific to the Azure DevOps join method when the pipeline ID token is used for authentication

Example:

sub: "string"
organization_name: "string"
project_name: "string"
pipeline_name: "string"
organization_id: "string"
project_id: "string"
definition_id: "string"
repository_id: "string"
repository_version: "string"
repository_ref: "string"
run_id: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
definition_idThe ID of the pipeline that is running.string
organization_idThe ID of the organization that the pipeline is running within.string
organization_nameThe name of the organization that the pipeline is running within.string
pipeline_nameThe name of the pipeline that is running.string
project_idThe ID of the project that the pipeline is running within.string
project_nameThe name of the project that the pipeline is running within.string
repository_idThe ID of the repository that the pipeline is running within.string
repository_refThe ref of the repository that the pipeline is running against.string
repository_versionThe version of the repository that the pipeline is running against. For Git this will be the commit SHA.string
run_idThe ID of the run that is being executed.string
subThe sub claim of the Azure DevOps pipeline ID token that was used to join.string

Join Attrs Bitbucket

Attributes that are specific to the Bitbucket (bitbucket) join method. These are mapped from the claims of the JWT issued by BitBucket to runs, which is documented at: https://support.atlassian.com/bitbucket-cloud/docs/integrate-pipelines-with-resource-servers-using-oidc/

Example:

sub: "string"
step_uuid: "string"
repository_uuid: "string"
pipeline_uuid: "string"
workspace_uuid: "string"
deployment_environment_uuid: "string"
branch_name: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
branch_nameThe name of the branch the pipeline is running against.string
deployment_environment_uuidThe UUID of the deployment environment the pipeline is running against.string
pipeline_uuidThe UUID of the pipeline the step is running within.string
repository_uuidThe UUID of the repository the pipeline step is running within.string
step_uuidThe UUID of the pipeline step.string
subThe sub claim of the Bitbucket JWT that was used to join.string
workspace_uuidThe UUID of the workspace the pipeline belongs to.string

Join Attrs CircleCI

Attributes that are specific to the CircleCI (circleci) join method. These are mapped from the claims of the JWT issued by CircleCI to runs, which is documented at: https://circleci.com/docs/openid-connect-tokens/

Example:

sub: "string"
context_ids: 
  - "string"
  - "string"
  - "string"
project_id: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
context_idsThe UUIDs of the contexts used in the job.[]string
project_idThe UUID of the project in which the job is running.string
subThe sub claim of the CircleCI JWT that was used to join. For example: org/ORGANIZATION_ID/project/PROJECT_ID/user/USER_IDstring

Join Attrs Env0

Attributes that are specific to the Env0 (env0) join method.

Example:

sub: "string"
organization_id: "string"
project_id: "string"
project_name: "string"
template_id: "string"
template_name: "string"
environment_id: "string"
environment_name: "string"
workspace_name: "string"
deployment_log_id: "string"
deployment_type: "string"
deployer_email: "string"
env0_tag: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
deployer_emailThe email of the person that triggered the deployment, corresponding to deployerEmail in an Env0 OIDC token.string
deployment_log_idA unique ID for this deployment, corresponding to deploymentLogId in an Env0 OIDC token.string
deployment_typeThe env0 deployment type, such as "deploy", "destroy", etc. Corresponds to deploymentType in an Env0 OIDC token.string
env0_tagA custom tag value corresponding to env0Tag when ENV0_OIDC_TAG is set.string
environment_idThe unique identifier of the Env0 environment, corresponding to environmentId in an Env0 OIDC token.string
environment_nameThe name of the Env0 environment, corresponding to environmentName in an Env0 OIDC token.string
organization_idThe unique organization identifier, corresponding to organizationId in an Env0 OIDC token.string
project_idThe unique project identifier, corresponding to projectId in an Env0 OIDC token.string
project_nameThe name of the project under which the job was run corresponding to projectName in an Env0 OIDC token.string
subThe sub claim of an Env0 OIDC token.string
template_idThe unique identifier of the Env0 template, corresponding to templateId in an Env0 OIDC token.string
template_nameThe name of the Env0 template, corresponding to templateName in an Env0 OIDC token.string
workspace_nameThe name of the Env0 workspace, corresponding to workspaceName in an Env0 OIDC token.string

Join Attrs GCP

Attributes that are specific to the GCP (gcp) join method. These are mapped from the claims of the JWT instance identity token, which is documented at: https://cloud.google.com/compute/docs/instances/verifying-instance-identity#payload

Example:

service_account: "string"
gce: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
gceAttributes specific to the GCP join method when the joining entity is on a GCE instance. This may not be present if the joining entity is not on GCE.Join Attrs GCP GCE
service_accountThe service account email of the service account that the instance is running as.string

Join Attrs GCP GCE

Attributes specific to the GCP join method when the joining entity is on a GCE instance.

Example:

name: "string"
zone: "string"
id: "string"
project: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
idThe ID of the GCE instance that the joining entity is running on.string
nameThe name of the GCE instance that the joining entity is running on.string
projectThe project ID of the GCP project that the instance is running within.string
zoneThe zone of the GCE instance that the joining entity is running on.string

Join Attrs GitHub

Attributes that are specific to the GitHub (github) join method. Typically, these are mapped directly from the claims of the GitHub JWT that was used to join. You can view the documentation for those claims at: https://docs.github.com/en/actions/security-for-github-actions/security-hardening-your-deployments/about-security-hardening-with-openid-connect#understanding-the-oidc-token

Example:

sub: "string"
actor: "string"
environment: "string"
ref: "string"
ref_type: "string"
repository: "string"
repository_owner: "string"
workflow: "string"
event_name: "string"
sha: "string"
run_id: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
actorThe username of the actor that initiated the workflow run.string
environmentThe name of the environment that the workflow is running against, if any.string
event_nameThe name of the event that triggered the workflow run.string
refThe ref that the workflow is running against.string
ref_typeThe type of ref that the workflow is running against. For example, branch.string
repositoryThe name of the repository that the workflow is running within.string
repository_ownerThe name of the owner of the repository that the workflow is running within.string
run_idThe ID of this GitHub actions workflow run.string
shaThe SHA of the commit that triggered the workflow run.string
subThe sub claim of the GitHub JWT that was used to join.string
workflowThe name of the workflow that is running.string

Join Attrs GitLab

Attributes that are specific to the GitLab join method. Typically, these are mapped directly from the claims of the GitLab JWT that was used to join. You can view the documentation for those claims at: https://docs.gitlab.com/ee/ci/secrets/id_token_authentication.html#token-payload

Example:

sub: "string"
ref: "string"
ref_type: "string"
ref_protected: true
namespace_path: "string"
project_path: "string"
user_login: "string"
user_email: "string"
pipeline_id: "string"
pipeline_source: "string"
environment: "string"
environment_protected: true
runner_id: 1
runner_environment: "string"
sha: "string"
ci_config_ref_uri: "string"
ci_config_sha: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
ci_config_ref_uriThe ref URI of the CI config configuring the pipeline.string
ci_config_shaThe Git SHA of the CI config ref configuring the pipeline.string
environmentThe environment the pipeline is running against, if any.string
environment_protectedWhether or not the pipeline is running against a protected environment. If there is no configured environment, this field is false.Boolean
namespace_pathThe path of the namespace of the project that the pipeline is running within. For example: mygroupstring
pipeline_idThe ID of the pipeline.string
pipeline_sourceThe source of the pipeline. For example: push or webstring
project_pathThe full qualified path of the project that the pipeline is running within. This includes the namespace path. For example: mygroup/my-projectstring
refThe ref that the pipeline is running against. For example: mainstring
ref_protectedWhether or not the ref that the pipeline is running against is protected.Boolean
ref_typeThe type of ref that the pipeline is running against. This is typically branch or tag.string
runner_environmentThe type of runner that is processing the pipeline. Either gitlab-hosted or self-hosted.string
runner_idThe ID of the runner that this pipeline is running on.number
shaThe SHA of the commit that triggered the pipeline run.string
subThe sub claim of the GitLab JWT that was used to join. For example: project_path:mygroup/my-project:ref_type:branch:ref:mainstring
user_emailThe email of the user that triggered the pipeline run.string
user_loginThe name of the user that triggered the pipeline run.string

Join Attrs Kubernetes

Attributes that are specific to the Kubernetes (kubernetes) join method.

Example:

subject: "string"
service_account: # [...]
pod: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
podAttributes specific to the Kubernetes join method when the joining entity is a pod-bound service account token. This will only be present if the joining entity is a service account, and, the token has been bound to a pod.Join Attrs Kubernetes Pod
service_accountAttributes specific to the Kubernetes join method when the joining entity is a service account token. This will only be present if the joining entity is a service account (as opposed to a human user or similar).Join Attrs Kubernetes Service Account
subjectThe fully qualified identifier of the entity based on the Kubernetes token. For a service account, this takes the form of system:serviceaccount:\<namespace\>:\<service-account-name\>.string

Join Attrs Kubernetes Pod

Attributes that are specific to the Kubernetes (kubernetes) join method when a pod-bound service account token is used.

Example:

name: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
nameThe name of the service account that the joining entity is running as.string

Join Attrs Kubernetes Service Account

Attributes that are specific to the Kubernetes (kubernetes) join method when a service account token is used.

Example:

name: "string"
namespace: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
nameThe name of the service account that the joining entity is running as.string
namespaceThe namespace of the service account that the joining entity is running as.string

Join Attrs Meta

The collection of attributes that result from the join process but are not specific to any particular join method.

Example:

join_token_name: "string"
join_method: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
join_methodThe name of the join method that was used to join. Example: gitlabstring
join_token_nameThe name of the join token that was used to join. This field is omitted if the join token that was used to join was of the token method as in this case, the name of the join token is sensitive. Example: my-gitlab-join-tokenstring

Join Attrs Oracle

Attributes that are specific to the Oracle (oracle) join method.

Example:

tenancy_id: "string"
compartment_id: "string"
instance_id: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
compartment_idThe ID of the instance's compartment.string
instance_idThe ID of the instance.string
tenancy_idThe ID of the instance's tenant.string

Join Attrs Spacelift

Attributes that are specific to the Spacelift (spacelift) join method. These are mapped from the claims of the JWT issued by Spacelift to runs, which is documented at: https://docs.spacelift.io/integrations/cloud-providers/oidc/#standard-claims

Example:

sub: "string"
space_id: "string"
caller_type: "string"
caller_id: "string"
run_type: "string"
run_id: "string"
scope: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
caller_idThe ID of the caller that generated the run.string
caller_typeThe type of the caller that owns the run, either stack or module.string
run_idThe ID of the run.string
run_typeThe type of the run, either PROPOSED, TRACKED, TASK, TESTING or DESTROY.string
scopeThe configured scope of the token, either read or write.string
space_idThe ID of the space in which the run is executing.string
subThe sub claim of the Spacelift JWT that was used to join.string

Join Attrs TPM

Attributes that are specific to the TPM (tpm) join method.

Example:

ek_pub_hash: "string"
ek_cert_serial: "string"
ek_cert_verified: true
Field NameDescriptionType
ek_cert_serialThe serial number of the EK certificate, if present.string
ek_cert_verifiedWhether or not the EK certificate was verified against a certificate authority.Boolean
ek_pub_hashThe SHA256 hash of the PKIX formatted EK public key, encoded in hex. This effectively identifies a specific TPM.string

Join Attrs Terraform Cloud

Attributes that are specific to the Terraform Cloud (terraform_cloud) join method. These are mapped from the claims of the JWT issued by Terraform Cloud to runs, which is documented at: https://developer.hashicorp.com/terraform/enterprise/workspaces/dynamic-provider-credentials/workload-identity-tokens

Example:

sub: "string"
organization_name: "string"
project_name: "string"
workspace_name: "string"
full_workspace: "string"
run_id: "string"
run_phase: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
full_workspaceThe fully qualified workspace path, including the organization and project name. For example: organization:\<name\>:project:\<name\>:workspace:\<name\>string
organization_nameThe name of the organization the project and workspace belong to.string
project_nameThe name of the project the workspace belongs to.string
run_idThe ID of the run that is being executed.string
run_phaseThe phase of the run that is being executed, either plan or apply.string
subThe sub claim of the Terraform Cloud JWT that was used to join.string
workspace_nameThe name of the workspace that the plan/apply is running within.string

Metadata

Resource metadata.

Example:

name: "string"
namespace: "string"
description: "string"
labels: 
  "string": "string"
  "string": "string"
  "string": "string"
expires: # See description
revision: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
descriptionDescription is object description.string
expiresExpires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labelsLabels is a set of labels.map[string]string
nameName is an object name.string
namespaceNamespace is object namespace. The field should be called "namespace" when it returns in Teleport 2.4.string
revisionRevision is an opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource.string

Updater Status

Indicates the status of automatic updates as determined by an agent. 1: The updater status is okay. 2: Automatic updates appear disabled or paused. 3: A specific version is pinned. 4: The agent failed to read its update status.

Updater V2Info

Used by Teleport to send information about how the Teleport updater is doing.

Example:

UpdateGroup: "string"
UpdateUUID: BASE64_STRING
UpdaterStatus: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
UpdateGroupThe update group the agent's updater is part of. The autoupdate_agent_rollout resource controls when different groups update. Reporting the update group in the Hello allows us to track the update progress per group. See RFD 184 for more details.string
UpdateUUIDThe agent's updater UUID. Each updater has a UUID, this can be used in two cases: - To update individual agents when doing canary updates - To track the lowest non-updated agent to avoid a deadlock when doing a progressive rolloutbase64-encoded string
UpdaterStatusRepresents any updater-related status information that the Teleport cluster should be aware of. For example, the fact the updater got disabled, the version pinned, or that the updater seems to not be running.Updater Status