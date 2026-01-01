Bot Instance Reference
Kind:
bot_instance
Version:
v1
The
bot_instance resource tracks the internal state of a Machine ID Bot
registered with your Teleport cluster. It is possible to read and list
bot_instance resources with
tctl but not to create, modify, or delete
them.
Top-level fields
Example:
kind: "string"
sub_kind: "string"
version: "string"
metadata: # [...]
spec: # [...]
status: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|kind
|The kind of resource represented.
|string
|metadata
|Common metadata that all resources share.
|Metadata
|spec
|The configured properties of a BotInstance.
|Bot Instance Spec
|status
|Fields that are set by the server as results of operations. These should not be modified by users.
|Bot Instance Status
|sub_kind
|Differentiates variations of the same kind. All resources should contain one, even if it is never populated.
|string
|version
|The version of the resource being represented.
|string
Bot Instance Health Status
Describes the healthiness of a
tbot service.
Bot Instance Service Health
A snapshot of a
tbot service's health.
Example:
service: # [...]
status: # [...]
reason: "string"
updated_at: # See description
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|reason
|A human-readable explanation for the service's status. It might include an error message.
|string
|service
|Identifies the service.
|Bot Instance Service Identifier
|status
|Describes the service's healthiness.
|Bot Instance Health Status
|updated_at
|The time at which the service's health last changed.
Bot Instance Service Identifier
Uniquely identifies a
tbot service.
Example:
type: "string"
name: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|name
|Of the service, either given by the user or auto-generated.
|string
|type
|Of service (e.g. database-tunnel, ssh-multiplexer).
|string
Bot Instance Spec
Contains fields
Example:
bot_name: "string"
instance_id: "string"
previous_instance_id: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|bot_name
|The name of the bot associated with this instance.
|string
|instance_id
|The unique identifier for this instance.
|string
|previous_instance_id
|The previous instance ID, if any, set when a bot reauthenticates after the previous identity has expired. Currently only set during bound-keypair rejoining.
|string
Bot Instance Status
Holds the status of a BotInstance.
Example:
initial_authentication: # [...]
latest_authentications:
- # [...]
- # [...]
- # [...]
initial_heartbeat: # [...]
latest_heartbeats:
- # [...]
- # [...]
- # [...]
service_health:
- # [...]
- # [...]
- # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|initial_authentication
|The initial authentication status for this bot instance.
|Bot Instance Status Authentication
|initial_heartbeat
|The initial heartbeat status for this bot instance.
|Bot Instance Status Heartbeat
|latest_authentications
|The N most recent authentication status records for this bot instance.
|[]Bot Instance Status Authentication
|latest_heartbeats
|The N most recent heartbeats for this bot instance.
|[]Bot Instance Status Heartbeat
|service_health
|The health of the services/output
tbot is running.
|[]Bot Instance Service Health
Bot Instance Status Authentication
Contains information about a join or renewal. Ths information is entirely sourced by the Teleport Auth Service and can be trusted.
Example:
authenticated_at: # See description
join_method: "string"
join_token: "string"
metadata: # See description
generation: 1
public_key: BASE64_STRING
join_attrs: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|authenticated_at
|The timestamp that the join or renewal was authenticated by the Teleport Auth Service.
|generation
|On each renewal, this generation is incremented. For delegated join methods, this counter is not checked during renewal. For the
token join method, this counter is checked during renewal and the Bot is locked out if the counter in the certificate does not match the counter of the last authentication.
|number
|join_attrs
|The attributes generated during the join process. Typically, this is information from the join attestation process itself. This field will eventually replace the
metadata field, which is structureless.
|Join Attrs
|join_method
|The join method used for this join or renewal. Deprecated: prefer using join_attrs.meta.join_method
|string
|join_token
|The join token used for this join or renewal. This is only populated for delegated join methods as the value for
token join methods is sensitive. Deprecated: prefer using join_attrs.meta.join_token_name
|string
|metadata
|The metadata sourced from the join method. Deprecated: prefer using join_attrs.
|public_key
|The public key of the Bot instance. This must be a PEM wrapped, PKIX DER encoded public key. This provides consistency and supports multiple types of public key algorithm.
|base64-encoded string
Bot Instance Status Heartbeat
Contains information self-reported by an instance of a Bot. This information is not verified by the server and should not be trusted.
Example:
recorded_at: # See description
is_startup: true
version: "string"
hostname: "string"
uptime: # See description
join_method: "string"
one_shot: true
architecture: "string"
os: "string"
external_updater: "string"
external_updater_version: "string"
updater_info: # [...]
kind: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|architecture
|The architecture of the host that
tbot is running on, determined by runtime.GOARCH.
|string
|external_updater
|Identifies the external updater process.
|string
|external_updater_version
|Identifies the external updated version. Empty if no updater is configured.
|string
|hostname
|The hostname of the host that
tbot is running on.
|string
|is_startup
|Indicates whether this is the heartbeat submitted by
tbot on startup.
|Boolean
|join_method
|The currently configured join_method.
|string
|kind
|Identifies whether the bot is running in the tbot binary or embedded in another component.
|Bot Kind
|one_shot
|Indicates whether
tbot is running in one-shot mode.
|Boolean
|os
|The OS of the host that
tbot is running on, determined by runtime.GOOS.
|string
|recorded_at
|The timestamp that the heartbeat was recorded by the Teleport Auth Service. Any value submitted by
tbot for this field will be ignored.
|updater_info
|Information provided by the external updater, including the update group and updater status.
|Updater V2Info
|uptime
|The duration that
tbot has been running for when it submitted this heartbeat.
|version
|The version of
tbot that submitted this heartbeat.
|string
Bot Kind
Identifies whether the bot is the tbot binary or embedded in another component.
Join Attrs
The collection of attributes that result from the join process.
Example:
meta: # [...]
gitlab: # [...]
github: # [...]
iam: # [...]
tpm: # [...]
azure: # [...]
circleci: # [...]
bitbucket: # [...]
terraform_cloud: # [...]
spacelift: # [...]
gcp: # [...]
kubernetes: # [...]
oracle: # [...]
azure_devops: # [...]
env0: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|azure
|Attributes that are specific to the Azure (
azure) join method.
|Join Attrs Azure
|azure_devops
|Attributes that are specific to the Azure Devops (
azure_devops) join method.
|Join Attrs Azure Devops
|bitbucket
|Attributes that are specific to the Bitbucket (
bitbucket) join method.
|Join Attrs Bitbucket
|circleci
|Attributes that are specific to the CircleCI (
circleci) join method.
|Join Attrs CircleCI
|env0
|Attributes that are specific to the Env0 (
env0) join method.
|Join Attrs Env0
|gcp
|Attributes that are specific to the GCP (
gcp) join method.
|Join Attrs GCP
|github
|Attributes that are specific to the GitHub (
github) join method.
|Join Attrs GitHub
|gitlab
|Attributes that are specific to the GitLab (
gitlab) join method.
|Join Attrs GitLab
|iam
|Attributes that are specific to the AWS IAM (
iam) join method.
|Join Attrs AWS IAM
|kubernetes
|Attributes that are specific to the Kubernetes (
kubernetes) join method.
|Join Attrs Kubernetes
|meta
|The collection of attributes that result from the join process but are not specific to any particular join method.
|Join Attrs Meta
|oracle
|Attributes that are specific to the Oracle (
oracle) join method.
|Join Attrs Oracle
|spacelift
|Attributes that are specific to the Spacelift (
spacelift) join method.
|Join Attrs Spacelift
|terraform_cloud
|Attributes that are specific to the Terraform Cloud (
terraform_cloud) join method.
|Join Attrs Terraform Cloud
|tpm
|Attributes that are specific to the TPM (
tpm) join method.
|Join Attrs TPM
Join Attrs AWS IAM
Attributes that are specific to the AWS IAM (
iam) join method. Typically, these are mapped directly from the results of the STS GetCallerIdentity call that is made as part of the join process.
Example:
account: "string"
arn: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|account
|The identifier of the account that the joining entity is a part of. For example:
123456789012
|string
|arn
|The AWS ARN of the joining entity. For example:
arn:aws:sts::123456789012:assumed-role/my-role-name/my-role-session-name
|string
Join Attrs Azure
Attributes that are specific to the Azure (
azure) join method.
Example:
subscription: "string"
resource_group: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|resource_group
|The resource group of the Azure account that the joining entity is a part of.
|string
|subscription
|The subscription ID of the Azure account that the joining entity is a part of.
|string
Join Attrs Azure Devops
Attributes that are specific to the Azure Devops (
azure_devops) join method.
Example:
pipeline: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|pipeline
|Attributes specific to joins that occur with the pipeline ID token.
|Join Attrs Azure Devops Pipeline
Join Attrs Azure Devops Pipeline
Attributes that are specific to the Azure DevOps join method when the pipeline ID token is used for authentication
Example:
sub: "string"
organization_name: "string"
project_name: "string"
pipeline_name: "string"
organization_id: "string"
project_id: "string"
definition_id: "string"
repository_id: "string"
repository_version: "string"
repository_ref: "string"
run_id: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|definition_id
|The ID of the pipeline that is running.
|string
|organization_id
|The ID of the organization that the pipeline is running within.
|string
|organization_name
|The name of the organization that the pipeline is running within.
|string
|pipeline_name
|The name of the pipeline that is running.
|string
|project_id
|The ID of the project that the pipeline is running within.
|string
|project_name
|The name of the project that the pipeline is running within.
|string
|repository_id
|The ID of the repository that the pipeline is running within.
|string
|repository_ref
|The ref of the repository that the pipeline is running against.
|string
|repository_version
|The version of the repository that the pipeline is running against. For Git this will be the commit SHA.
|string
|run_id
|The ID of the run that is being executed.
|string
|sub
|The
sub claim of the Azure DevOps pipeline ID token that was used to join.
|string
Join Attrs Bitbucket
Attributes that are specific to the Bitbucket (
bitbucket) join method. These are mapped from the claims of the JWT issued by BitBucket to runs, which is documented at: https://support.atlassian.com/bitbucket-cloud/docs/integrate-pipelines-with-resource-servers-using-oidc/
Example:
sub: "string"
step_uuid: "string"
repository_uuid: "string"
pipeline_uuid: "string"
workspace_uuid: "string"
deployment_environment_uuid: "string"
branch_name: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|branch_name
|The name of the branch the pipeline is running against.
|string
|deployment_environment_uuid
|The UUID of the deployment environment the pipeline is running against.
|string
|pipeline_uuid
|The UUID of the pipeline the step is running within.
|string
|repository_uuid
|The UUID of the repository the pipeline step is running within.
|string
|step_uuid
|The UUID of the pipeline step.
|string
|sub
|The
sub claim of the Bitbucket JWT that was used to join.
|string
|workspace_uuid
|The UUID of the workspace the pipeline belongs to.
|string
Join Attrs CircleCI
Attributes that are specific to the CircleCI (
circleci) join method. These are mapped from the claims of the JWT issued by CircleCI to runs, which is documented at: https://circleci.com/docs/openid-connect-tokens/
Example:
sub: "string"
context_ids:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
project_id: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|context_ids
|The UUIDs of the contexts used in the job.
|[]string
|project_id
|The UUID of the project in which the job is running.
|string
|sub
|The
sub claim of the CircleCI JWT that was used to join. For example:
org/ORGANIZATION_ID/project/PROJECT_ID/user/USER_ID
|string
Join Attrs Env0
Attributes that are specific to the Env0 (
env0) join method.
Example:
sub: "string"
organization_id: "string"
project_id: "string"
project_name: "string"
template_id: "string"
template_name: "string"
environment_id: "string"
environment_name: "string"
workspace_name: "string"
deployment_log_id: "string"
deployment_type: "string"
deployer_email: "string"
env0_tag: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|deployer_email
|The email of the person that triggered the deployment, corresponding to
deployerEmail in an Env0 OIDC token.
|string
|deployment_log_id
|A unique ID for this deployment, corresponding to
deploymentLogId in an Env0 OIDC token.
|string
|deployment_type
|The env0 deployment type, such as "deploy", "destroy", etc. Corresponds to
deploymentType in an Env0 OIDC token.
|string
|env0_tag
|A custom tag value corresponding to
env0Tag when
ENV0_OIDC_TAG is set.
|string
|environment_id
|The unique identifier of the Env0 environment, corresponding to
environmentId in an Env0 OIDC token.
|string
|environment_name
|The name of the Env0 environment, corresponding to
environmentName in an Env0 OIDC token.
|string
|organization_id
|The unique organization identifier, corresponding to
organizationId in an Env0 OIDC token.
|string
|project_id
|The unique project identifier, corresponding to
projectId in an Env0 OIDC token.
|string
|project_name
|The name of the project under which the job was run corresponding to
projectName in an Env0 OIDC token.
|string
|sub
|The
sub claim of an Env0 OIDC token.
|string
|template_id
|The unique identifier of the Env0 template, corresponding to
templateId in an Env0 OIDC token.
|string
|template_name
|The name of the Env0 template, corresponding to
templateName in an Env0 OIDC token.
|string
|workspace_name
|The name of the Env0 workspace, corresponding to
workspaceName in an Env0 OIDC token.
|string
Join Attrs GCP
Attributes that are specific to the GCP (
gcp) join method. These are mapped from the claims of the JWT instance identity token, which is documented at: https://cloud.google.com/compute/docs/instances/verifying-instance-identity#payload
Example:
service_account: "string"
gce: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|gce
|Attributes specific to the GCP join method when the joining entity is on a GCE instance. This may not be present if the joining entity is not on GCE.
|Join Attrs GCP GCE
|service_account
|The service account email of the service account that the instance is running as.
|string
Join Attrs GCP GCE
Attributes specific to the GCP join method when the joining entity is on a GCE instance.
Example:
name: "string"
zone: "string"
id: "string"
project: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|id
|The ID of the GCE instance that the joining entity is running on.
|string
|name
|The name of the GCE instance that the joining entity is running on.
|string
|project
|The project ID of the GCP project that the instance is running within.
|string
|zone
|The zone of the GCE instance that the joining entity is running on.
|string
Join Attrs GitHub
Attributes that are specific to the GitHub (
github) join method. Typically, these are mapped directly from the claims of the GitHub JWT that was used to join. You can view the documentation for those claims at: https://docs.github.com/en/actions/security-for-github-actions/security-hardening-your-deployments/about-security-hardening-with-openid-connect#understanding-the-oidc-token
Example:
sub: "string"
actor: "string"
environment: "string"
ref: "string"
ref_type: "string"
repository: "string"
repository_owner: "string"
workflow: "string"
event_name: "string"
sha: "string"
run_id: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|actor
|The username of the actor that initiated the workflow run.
|string
|environment
|The name of the environment that the workflow is running against, if any.
|string
|event_name
|The name of the event that triggered the workflow run.
|string
|ref
|The ref that the workflow is running against.
|string
|ref_type
|The type of ref that the workflow is running against. For example,
branch.
|string
|repository
|The name of the repository that the workflow is running within.
|string
|repository_owner
|The name of the owner of the repository that the workflow is running within.
|string
|run_id
|The ID of this GitHub actions workflow run.
|string
|sha
|The SHA of the commit that triggered the workflow run.
|string
|sub
|The
sub claim of the GitHub JWT that was used to join.
|string
|workflow
|The name of the workflow that is running.
|string
Join Attrs GitLab
Attributes that are specific to the GitLab join method. Typically, these are mapped directly from the claims of the GitLab JWT that was used to join. You can view the documentation for those claims at: https://docs.gitlab.com/ee/ci/secrets/id_token_authentication.html#token-payload
Example:
sub: "string"
ref: "string"
ref_type: "string"
ref_protected: true
namespace_path: "string"
project_path: "string"
user_login: "string"
user_email: "string"
pipeline_id: "string"
pipeline_source: "string"
environment: "string"
environment_protected: true
runner_id: 1
runner_environment: "string"
sha: "string"
ci_config_ref_uri: "string"
ci_config_sha: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|ci_config_ref_uri
|The ref URI of the CI config configuring the pipeline.
|string
|ci_config_sha
|The Git SHA of the CI config ref configuring the pipeline.
|string
|environment
|The environment the pipeline is running against, if any.
|string
|environment_protected
|Whether or not the pipeline is running against a protected environment. If there is no configured environment, this field is false.
|Boolean
|namespace_path
|The path of the namespace of the project that the pipeline is running within. For example:
mygroup
|string
|pipeline_id
|The ID of the pipeline.
|string
|pipeline_source
|The source of the pipeline. For example:
push or
web
|string
|project_path
|The full qualified path of the project that the pipeline is running within. This includes the namespace path. For example:
mygroup/my-project
|string
|ref
|The ref that the pipeline is running against. For example:
main
|string
|ref_protected
|Whether or not the ref that the pipeline is running against is protected.
|Boolean
|ref_type
|The type of ref that the pipeline is running against. This is typically
branch or
tag.
|string
|runner_environment
|The type of runner that is processing the pipeline. Either
gitlab-hosted or
self-hosted.
|string
|runner_id
|The ID of the runner that this pipeline is running on.
|number
|sha
|The SHA of the commit that triggered the pipeline run.
|string
|sub
|The
sub claim of the GitLab JWT that was used to join. For example:
project_path:mygroup/my-project:ref_type:branch:ref:main
|string
|user_email
|The email of the user that triggered the pipeline run.
|string
|user_login
|The name of the user that triggered the pipeline run.
|string
Join Attrs Kubernetes
Attributes that are specific to the Kubernetes (
kubernetes) join method.
Example:
subject: "string"
service_account: # [...]
pod: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|pod
|Attributes specific to the Kubernetes join method when the joining entity is a pod-bound service account token. This will only be present if the joining entity is a service account, and, the token has been bound to a pod.
|Join Attrs Kubernetes Pod
|service_account
|Attributes specific to the Kubernetes join method when the joining entity is a service account token. This will only be present if the joining entity is a service account (as opposed to a human user or similar).
|Join Attrs Kubernetes Service Account
|subject
|The fully qualified identifier of the entity based on the Kubernetes token. For a service account, this takes the form of
system:serviceaccount:\<namespace\>:\<service-account-name\>.
|string
Join Attrs Kubernetes Pod
Attributes that are specific to the Kubernetes (
kubernetes) join method when a pod-bound service account token is used.
Example:
name: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|name
|The name of the service account that the joining entity is running as.
|string
Join Attrs Kubernetes Service Account
Attributes that are specific to the Kubernetes (
kubernetes) join method when a service account token is used.
Example:
name: "string"
namespace: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|name
|The name of the service account that the joining entity is running as.
|string
|namespace
|The namespace of the service account that the joining entity is running as.
|string
Join Attrs Meta
The collection of attributes that result from the join process but are not specific to any particular join method.
Example:
join_token_name: "string"
join_method: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|join_method
|The name of the join method that was used to join. Example:
gitlab
|string
|join_token_name
|The name of the join token that was used to join. This field is omitted if the join token that was used to join was of the
token method as in this case, the name of the join token is sensitive. Example:
my-gitlab-join-token
|string
Join Attrs Oracle
Attributes that are specific to the Oracle (
oracle) join method.
Example:
tenancy_id: "string"
compartment_id: "string"
instance_id: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|compartment_id
|The ID of the instance's compartment.
|string
|instance_id
|The ID of the instance.
|string
|tenancy_id
|The ID of the instance's tenant.
|string
Join Attrs Spacelift
Attributes that are specific to the Spacelift (
spacelift) join method. These are mapped from the claims of the JWT issued by Spacelift to runs, which is documented at: https://docs.spacelift.io/integrations/cloud-providers/oidc/#standard-claims
Example:
sub: "string"
space_id: "string"
caller_type: "string"
caller_id: "string"
run_type: "string"
run_id: "string"
scope: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|caller_id
|The ID of the caller that generated the run.
|string
|caller_type
|The type of the caller that owns the run, either
stack or
module.
|string
|run_id
|The ID of the run.
|string
|run_type
|The type of the run, either
PROPOSED,
TRACKED,
TASK,
TESTING or
DESTROY.
|string
|scope
|The configured scope of the token, either
read or
write.
|string
|space_id
|The ID of the space in which the run is executing.
|string
|sub
|The
sub claim of the Spacelift JWT that was used to join.
|string
Join Attrs TPM
Attributes that are specific to the TPM (
tpm) join method.
Example:
ek_pub_hash: "string"
ek_cert_serial: "string"
ek_cert_verified: true
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|ek_cert_serial
|The serial number of the EK certificate, if present.
|string
|ek_cert_verified
|Whether or not the EK certificate was verified against a certificate authority.
|Boolean
|ek_pub_hash
|The SHA256 hash of the PKIX formatted EK public key, encoded in hex. This effectively identifies a specific TPM.
|string
Join Attrs Terraform Cloud
Attributes that are specific to the Terraform Cloud (
terraform_cloud) join method. These are mapped from the claims of the JWT issued by Terraform Cloud to runs, which is documented at: https://developer.hashicorp.com/terraform/enterprise/workspaces/dynamic-provider-credentials/workload-identity-tokens
Example:
sub: "string"
organization_name: "string"
project_name: "string"
workspace_name: "string"
full_workspace: "string"
run_id: "string"
run_phase: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|full_workspace
|The fully qualified workspace path, including the organization and project name. For example:
organization:\<name\>:project:\<name\>:workspace:\<name\>
|string
|organization_name
|The name of the organization the project and workspace belong to.
|string
|project_name
|The name of the project the workspace belongs to.
|string
|run_id
|The ID of the run that is being executed.
|string
|run_phase
|The phase of the run that is being executed, either
plan or
apply.
|string
|sub
|The
sub claim of the Terraform Cloud JWT that was used to join.
|string
|workspace_name
|The name of the workspace that the plan/apply is running within.
|string
Metadata
Resource metadata.
Example:
name: "string"
namespace: "string"
description: "string"
labels:
"string": "string"
"string": "string"
"string": "string"
expires: # See description
revision: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|description
|Description is object description.
|string
|expires
|Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
|labels
|Labels is a set of labels.
|map[string]string
|name
|Name is an object name.
|string
|namespace
|Namespace is object namespace. The field should be called "namespace" when it returns in Teleport 2.4.
|string
|revision
|Revision is an opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource.
|string
Updater Status
Indicates the status of automatic updates as determined by an agent. 1: The updater status is okay. 2: Automatic updates appear disabled or paused. 3: A specific version is pinned. 4: The agent failed to read its update status.
Updater V2Info
Used by Teleport to send information about how the Teleport updater is doing.
Example:
UpdateGroup: "string"
UpdateUUID: BASE64_STRING
UpdaterStatus: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|UpdateGroup
|The update group the agent's updater is part of. The autoupdate_agent_rollout resource controls when different groups update. Reporting the update group in the Hello allows us to track the update progress per group. See RFD 184 for more details.
|string
|UpdateUUID
|The agent's updater UUID. Each updater has a UUID, this can be used in two cases: - To update individual agents when doing canary updates - To track the lowest non-updated agent to avoid a deadlock when doing a progressive rollout
|base64-encoded string
|UpdaterStatus
|Represents any updater-related status information that the Teleport cluster should be aware of. For example, the fact the updater got disabled, the version pinned, or that the updater seems to not be running.
|Updater Status