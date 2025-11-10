User Resource Reference
Teleport supports interactive local users, non-interactive local users (bots) and single-sign on users, and represents these with a dynamic resource:
kind: user
version: v2
metadata:
name: joe
spec:
# roles is a list of roles assigned to this user
roles:
- admin
# status sets user temporarily locked in a Teleport system, for example
# when users exceed predefined amount of failed login attempts
status:
is_locked: false
lock_expires: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
locked_time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
# traits are key, list of values pairs assigned to a user resource.
# Traits can be used in role templates as variables.
traits:
logins:
- joe
- root
# expires, if not empty, sets automatic expiry of the resource
expires: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
# created_by is a system property that tracks
# identity of the author of this user resource.
created_by:
time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
user:
name: builtin-Admin