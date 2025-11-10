Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

User Resource Reference

Teleport supports interactive local users, non-interactive local users (bots) and single-sign on users, and represents these with a dynamic resource:

kind: user
version: v2
metadata:
  name: joe
spec:
  # roles is a list of roles assigned to this user
  roles:
  - admin
  # status sets user temporarily locked in a Teleport system, for example
  # when users exceed predefined amount of failed login attempts
  status:
    is_locked: false
    lock_expires: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
    locked_time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
  # traits are key, list of values pairs assigned to a user resource.
  # Traits can be used in role templates as variables.
  traits:
    logins:
    - joe
    - root
  # expires, if not empty, sets automatic expiry of the resource
  expires: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
  # created_by is a system property that tracks
  # identity of the author of this user resource.
  created_by:
    time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
    user:
      name: builtin-Admin