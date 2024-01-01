Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Installer V1 Reference

Kind: installer
Version: v1

Represents an installer script resource. Used to provide a script to install teleport on discovered nodes.

Example:

kind: "string"
sub_kind: "string"
version: "string"
metadata: # [...]
spec: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
kindThe resource kind.string
metadataThe resource metadata.Metadata
specThe resource spec.Installer Spec V1
sub_kindAn optional resource subkind. Currently unused for this resource.string
versionThe resource version.string

Installer Spec V1

The specification for an Installer

Example:

script: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
scriptRepresents the contents of a installer shell scriptstring

Metadata

Resource metadata

Example:

name: "string"
description: "string"
labels: 
  "string": "string"
  "string": "string"
  "string": "string"
expires: # See description
revision: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
descriptionObject descriptionstring
expiresA global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labelsA set of labelsmap[string]string
nameAn object namestring
revisionAn opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource.string