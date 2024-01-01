Installer V1 Reference
Kind:
installer
Version:
v1
Represents an installer script resource. Used to provide a script to install teleport on discovered nodes.
Example:
kind: "string"
sub_kind: "string"
version: "string"
metadata: # [...]
spec: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|kind
|The resource kind.
|string
|metadata
|The resource metadata.
|Metadata
|spec
|The resource spec.
|Installer Spec V1
|sub_kind
|An optional resource subkind. Currently unused for this resource.
|string
|version
|The resource version.
|string
Installer Spec V1
The specification for an Installer
Example:
script: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|script
|Represents the contents of a installer shell script
|string
Metadata
Resource metadata
Example:
name: "string"
description: "string"
labels:
"string": "string"
"string": "string"
"string": "string"
expires: # See description
revision: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|description
|Object description
|string
|expires
|A global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
|labels
|A set of labels
|map[string]string
|name
|An object name
|string
|revision
|An opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource.
|string