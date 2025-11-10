Bot Resource Reference
The bot resources define a Machine ID Bot identity and its access.
Find out more on the Machine ID configuration reference.
kind: bot
version: v1
metadata:
# name is a unique identifier for the bot in the cluster.
name: robot
spec:
# roles is a list of roles that the bot should be able to generate credentials
# for.
roles:
- editor
# traits controls the traits applied to the Bot user. These are fed into the
# role templating system and can be used to grant a specific Bot access to
# specific resources without the creation of a new role.
traits:
- name: logins
values:
- root