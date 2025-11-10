Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Bot Resource Reference

The bot resources define a Machine ID Bot identity and its access.

Find out more on the Machine ID configuration reference.

kind: bot
version: v1
metadata:
  # name is a unique identifier for the bot in the cluster.
  name: robot
spec:
  # roles is a list of roles that the bot should be able to generate credentials
  # for.
  roles:
  - editor
  # traits controls the traits applied to the Bot user. These are fed into the
  # role templating system and can be used to grant a specific Bot access to
  # specific resources without the creation of a new role.
  traits:
  - name: logins
    values:
    - root