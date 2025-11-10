Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Login Rules Resource Reference

Login rules contain logic to transform SSO user traits during login.

kind: login_rule
version: v1
metadata:
  # name is a unique name for the Login Rule in the cluster.
  name: example

  # expires is optional and usually should not be set for deployed login
  # rules, but it can be useful to set an expiry a short time in the future
  # while testing new Login Rules to prevent potentially locking yourself out of
  # your teleport cluster.
  # expires: "2023-01-31T00:00:00-00:00"
spec:
  # priority can be used to order the evaluation of multiple Login Rules within
  # a cluster.
  #
  # Login Rules with lower numbered priorities will be applied first, followed
  # by rules with priorities in increasing order. In case of a tie, Login Rules
  # with the same priority will be ordered by a lexicographical sort of their
  # names.
  #
  # The default value is 0, the supported range is -2147483648 to 2147483647
  # (inclusive).
  priority: 0

  # If set, traits_map will determine the traits of all users who log in to the
  # cluster.
  #
  # This is a YAML map where the key must be a static string which will be the
  # final trait key, and the value is a list of predicate expressions which each
  # must evaluate to a set of strings. The final trait will be set to the union
  # of the resulting string sets of all predicate expressions for that trait
  # key.
  #
  # traits_map must contain the complete set of desired traits. Any external
  # traits not found here will not be included in the user's certificates.
  #
  # Exactly one of traits_map or traits_expression must be set.
  traits_map:
    groups:
      - external.groups
    logins:
      - strings.lower(external.username)

  # traits_expression is a string holding a single predicate expression which
  # must evaluate to a dict. This will set all user's traits during login.
  #
  # Exactly one of traits_map or traits_expression must be set.
  traits_expression: |
    external.put("logins", strings.lower(external.logins))