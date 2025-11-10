Login Rules Resource Reference
Login rules contain logic to transform SSO user traits during login.
kind: login_rule
version: v1
metadata:
# name is a unique name for the Login Rule in the cluster.
name: example
# expires is optional and usually should not be set for deployed login
# rules, but it can be useful to set an expiry a short time in the future
# while testing new Login Rules to prevent potentially locking yourself out of
# your teleport cluster.
# expires: "2023-01-31T00:00:00-00:00"
spec:
# priority can be used to order the evaluation of multiple Login Rules within
# a cluster.
#
# Login Rules with lower numbered priorities will be applied first, followed
# by rules with priorities in increasing order. In case of a tie, Login Rules
# with the same priority will be ordered by a lexicographical sort of their
# names.
#
# The default value is 0, the supported range is -2147483648 to 2147483647
# (inclusive).
priority: 0
# If set, traits_map will determine the traits of all users who log in to the
# cluster.
#
# This is a YAML map where the key must be a static string which will be the
# final trait key, and the value is a list of predicate expressions which each
# must evaluate to a set of strings. The final trait will be set to the union
# of the resulting string sets of all predicate expressions for that trait
# key.
#
# traits_map must contain the complete set of desired traits. Any external
# traits not found here will not be included in the user's certificates.
#
# Exactly one of traits_map or traits_expression must be set.
traits_map:
groups:
- external.groups
logins:
- strings.lower(external.username)
# traits_expression is a string holding a single predicate expression which
# must evaluate to a dict. This will set all user's traits during login.
#
# Exactly one of traits_map or traits_expression must be set.
traits_expression: |
external.put("logins", strings.lower(external.logins))