Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Database Object Import Rule Resource Reference

Report an issue with this page

Database object import rules define the labels to be applied to database objects imported into Teleport.

See Database Access Controls for more details.

kind: db_object_import_rule
metadata:
  name: my_custom_rule
spec:
  # Priority determines how important the rule is, with lower number indicating lower priority.
  # In case of conflicts, when the same label is applied by two rules,
  # the label applied by rule with higher priority wins.
  priority: 123
  # database_labels is a filter specifying which database resources are in scope of this rule.
  database_labels:
  - name: 'env'
    values:
    - 'test'
    - 'staging'
  - name: 'dept'
    values:
    - '*'
  # Each mapping, if matched, introduces a set of labels applied to database object.
  # Database objects without labels are not imported.
  mappings:
  - add_labels:
      # the following properties are supported; 'obj' stands for 'database object'.
      database: '{{obj.database}}'
      object_kind: '{{obj.object_kind}}'
      name: '{{obj.name}}'
      protocol: '{{obj.protocol}}'
      schema: '{{obj.schema}}'
      database_service_name: '{{obj.database_service_name}}'
      # you may use fixed strings or mix with templates
      fixed: const_value
      template: 'foo-{{obj.name}}'
    # match adds objects to be imported; it cannot be empty.
    match:
      # list of all table names
      table_names:
      - 'fixed_table_name'
      - 'partial_wildcard_*'
    # scope reduces scope of import; it may be empty.
    scope:
      database_names:
        - Widget*
      schema_names:
        - public
        - secret
  # Additional mappings can be added here.
  - add_labels:
      confidential: true
    match:
      table_names:
      - '*'
    scope:
      schema_names:
        - secret
version: v1