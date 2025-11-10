Database Object Import Rule Resource Reference
Database object import rules define the labels to be applied to database objects imported into Teleport.
See Database Access Controls for more details.
kind: db_object_import_rule
metadata:
name: my_custom_rule
spec:
# Priority determines how important the rule is, with lower number indicating lower priority.
# In case of conflicts, when the same label is applied by two rules,
# the label applied by rule with higher priority wins.
priority: 123
# database_labels is a filter specifying which database resources are in scope of this rule.
database_labels:
- name: 'env'
values:
- 'test'
- 'staging'
- name: 'dept'
values:
- '*'
# Each mapping, if matched, introduces a set of labels applied to database object.
# Database objects without labels are not imported.
mappings:
- add_labels:
# the following properties are supported; 'obj' stands for 'database object'.
database: '{{obj.database}}'
object_kind: '{{obj.object_kind}}'
name: '{{obj.name}}'
protocol: '{{obj.protocol}}'
schema: '{{obj.schema}}'
database_service_name: '{{obj.database_service_name}}'
# you may use fixed strings or mix with templates
fixed: const_value
template: 'foo-{{obj.name}}'
# match adds objects to be imported; it cannot be empty.
match:
# list of all table names
table_names:
- 'fixed_table_name'
- 'partial_wildcard_*'
# scope reduces scope of import; it may be empty.
scope:
database_names:
- Widget*
schema_names:
- public
- secret
# Additional mappings can be added here.
- add_labels:
confidential: true
match:
table_names:
- '*'
scope:
schema_names:
- secret
version: v1