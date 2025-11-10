Skip to main content
Auto-Update Config Resource Reference

The auto-update config resource contains configuration options for Teleport Agent and client tool Managed Updates (v2).

warning

The autoupdate_config and autoupdate_version resources configure Managed Updates v2 and Managed Updates v1.

cluster_maintenance_config above configures only Managed Updates v1 which are currently supported but will be deprecated in a future version.

kind: autoupdate_config
metadata:
  # autoupdate_config is a singleton resource. There can be only one instance
  # of this resource in the Teleport cluster, and it must be named `autoupdate-config`.
  name: autoupdate-config
spec:
  agents:
    # mode allows users to enable, disable, or suspend agent updates at the
    # cluster level. Disable agent automatic updates only if self-managed
    # updates are in place. This value may also be set in autoupdate_version.
    # If set in both places, disabled overrides suspended, which overrides enabled.
    # Possible values: "enabled", "disabled", "suspended"
    # Default: "disabled" (unless specified in autoupdate_version)
    mode: enabled

    # strategy used to roll out updates to agents. Applies to every group.
    # The halt-on-error strategy ensures that groups earlier in the schedule are
    # given the opportunity to update to the target_version before groups that are
    # later in the schedule. (Currently, the schedule must be stopped manually by
    # setting the mode to "suspended" or "disabled". In the future, errors will be
    # detected automatically).
    # The time-based strategy ensure that each group updates within a defined
    # time window, with no dependence between groups.
    # Possible values: "halt-on-error" or "time-based"
    # Default: "halt-on-error"
    strategy: halt-on-error

    # maintenance_window_duration configures the duration after the start_hour
    # when updates may occur. Only valid for the time-based strategy.
    # maintenance_window_duration: 1h

    # schedules define groups of agents with different update times.
    # Currently, only the regular schedule is configurable.
    schedules:
      regular:

        # name of each group, configured locally via "teleport-update enable --group"
        - name: staging

          # start_hour of the update, in UTC
          start_hour: 4

          # days that the update may occur on
          # Days are not configurable for most Enterprise cloud-hosted users.
          # Possible values: "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun", and "*"
          # Default: [ "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu" ]
          days: [ "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu" ]

        - name: production
          start_hour: 5

          # wait_hours ensures that the group executes at least a specific number of hours
          # after the previous group. Only valid for the halt-on-error schedule.
          # Default: 0
          wait_hours: 24

          # canary_count specifies the number of agents to update and verify before the rest
          # of the group. Only valid for the halt-on-error schedule.
          # Possible values: 0-5
          # Default: 0
          canary_count: 5

  tools:
    # mode allows users to enable or disable client tool updates at the
    # cluster level. Disable client tool automatic updates only if self-managed
    # updates are in place.
    # Possible values: "enabled" or "disabled"
    # Default: "disabled"
    mode: enabled

See Teleport Client Tool Managed Updates and Teleport Agent Managed Updates for more details.