Auto-Update Config Resource Reference
The auto-update config resource contains configuration options for Teleport Agent and client tool Managed Updates (v2).
warning
The
autoupdate_config and
autoupdate_version resources configure Managed
Updates v2 and Managed Updates v1.
cluster_maintenance_config above configures only Managed Updates v1
which are currently supported but will be deprecated in a future version.
kind: autoupdate_config
metadata:
# autoupdate_config is a singleton resource. There can be only one instance
# of this resource in the Teleport cluster, and it must be named `autoupdate-config`.
name: autoupdate-config
spec:
agents:
# mode allows users to enable, disable, or suspend agent updates at the
# cluster level. Disable agent automatic updates only if self-managed
# updates are in place. This value may also be set in autoupdate_version.
# If set in both places, disabled overrides suspended, which overrides enabled.
# Possible values: "enabled", "disabled", "suspended"
# Default: "disabled" (unless specified in autoupdate_version)
mode: enabled
# strategy used to roll out updates to agents. Applies to every group.
# The halt-on-error strategy ensures that groups earlier in the schedule are
# given the opportunity to update to the target_version before groups that are
# later in the schedule. (Currently, the schedule must be stopped manually by
# setting the mode to "suspended" or "disabled". In the future, errors will be
# detected automatically).
# The time-based strategy ensure that each group updates within a defined
# time window, with no dependence between groups.
# Possible values: "halt-on-error" or "time-based"
# Default: "halt-on-error"
strategy: halt-on-error
# maintenance_window_duration configures the duration after the start_hour
# when updates may occur. Only valid for the time-based strategy.
# maintenance_window_duration: 1h
# schedules define groups of agents with different update times.
# Currently, only the regular schedule is configurable.
schedules:
regular:
# name of each group, configured locally via "teleport-update enable --group"
- name: staging
# start_hour of the update, in UTC
start_hour: 4
# days that the update may occur on
# Days are not configurable for most Enterprise cloud-hosted users.
# Possible values: "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun", and "*"
# Default: [ "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu" ]
days: [ "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu" ]
- name: production
start_hour: 5
# wait_hours ensures that the group executes at least a specific number of hours
# after the previous group. Only valid for the halt-on-error schedule.
# Default: 0
wait_hours: 24
# canary_count specifies the number of agents to update and verify before the rest
# of the group. Only valid for the halt-on-error schedule.
# Possible values: 0-5
# Default: 0
canary_count: 5
tools:
# mode allows users to enable or disable client tool updates at the
# cluster level. Disable client tool automatic updates only if self-managed
# updates are in place.
# Possible values: "enabled" or "disabled"
# Default: "disabled"
mode: enabled
See Teleport Client Tool Managed Updates and Teleport Agent Managed Updates for more details.