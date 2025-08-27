Teleport Client Tool Managed Updates
This documentation explains how to keep Teleport client tools like
tsh and
tctl up-to-date.
Updates can be managed by cluster or self-managed, ensuring tools are secure, free from bugs,
and compatible with your Teleport cluster.
Why keep client tools updated?
- Security: Updates deliver patches for known vulnerabilities.
- Bug Fixes: Resolved issues are pushed to endpoints.
- Compatibility: Avoid manual understanding of Teleport component compatibility rules.
How it works
When you run
tsh login, the tsh tool will check if updates are enabled for your cluster.
If your client version differs from the cluster's required version, it will:
- Download the updated version.
- Validate the package with a checksum.
- Extract the package and store the binaries in
~/.tsh/bin(
$TELEPORT_HOME/bin).
- Records the client tools version advertised by the cluster in
~/.tsh/bin/.config.json(
$TELEPORT_HOME/bin/.config.json).
- Re-execute using the updated version (with the same environment variables).
Key features
Binary Management: Original binaries are preserved, and updates are stored separately.
Updates are installed in the
$TELEPORT_HOME/bin folder (if
TELEPORT_HOME is not defined, the home folder is used
$HOME/.tsh/bin).
When client tools (
tctl or
tsh) are executed from any other path, they consistently check for binaries in the update
folder and re-execute them if found.
Validation: Downloaded packages are verified with a hash sum to ensure integrity.
Package downloads are directed to the
cdn.teleport.dev endpoint and depend on the operating system,
platform, and edition. The edition must be identified by the original client tools binary.
The URL pattern is as follows:
https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-{ent-}vX.Y.Z-{linux,darwin,windows}-{amd64,arm64,arm,386}-{fips-}bin.{tar.gz,pkg,zip}
https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-{ent-}vX.Y.Z-{linux,darwin,windows}-{amd64,arm64,arm,386}-{fips-}bin.{tar.gz,pkg,zip}.sha256The base URL of the CDN can be overridden using the
TELEPORT_CDN_BASE_URLenvironment variable. Allows mirroring the CDN in a private network or using custom builds.
Concurrency: Tools use a locking mechanism to enable smooth operation during updates. Only one process can acquire the lock to update client tools, while other processes wait for the lock to be released. If the first process cancels the update, the next process in line will initiate the update.
Multi-cluster support and multi-version caching (v17.6.0+)
Client tools managed updates support multi-cluster environments. When you log in to different clusters that use
different versions (including different major versions), the client makes a request to the
/v1/webapi/find endpoint
before executing the login command. This request retrieves the client tools version required by the target cluster.
The specified version is then downloaded, extracted to the tools directory, and used to re-execute the command.
As a result, the login command runs using the version required by that cluster.
The required version for each cluster is tracked in
$TELEPORT_HOME/bin/.config.json (defaults to
~/.tsh/bin/.config.json).
This file stores the proxy address, the required version for each cluster, and the update mode.
If managed updates are disabled for a cluster (i.e., the mode is set to "disable"), re-execution
is skipped and the currently installed version is used instead.
Example of managed updates configuration file:
{
"version": "v1",
"configs": {
"proxy1.example.com": {"version": "18.1.0","disabled": false},
"proxy2.example.com": {"version": "17.5.5","disabled": false},
"proxy3.example.com": {"version": "16.5.5","disabled": false},
"proxy4.example.com": {"version": "16.5.5","disabled": true}
}
}
By default, client tools managed updates store up to three different versions in the
$TELEPORT_HOME/bin directory.
If multiple clusters require the same version, a single shared copy is used. Once the update process is complete,
the relative path to the client tools is recorded in the configuration file.
{
"version": "v1",
"configs": {
"proxy1.example.com": {"version": "18.1.0","disabled": false}
},
"tools": [
{
"version": "18.1.0",
"path": {
"tctl": "1921b970-807f-4d36-a769-fbda149d8970-update-pkg-v2/tctl-18.1.0.pkg/Payload/tctl.app/Contents/MacOS/tctl",
"tsh": "1921b970-807f-4d36-a769-fbda149d8970-update-pkg-v2/tsh-18.1.0.pkg/Payload/tsh.app/Contents/MacOS/tsh"
}
}
],
"max_tools": 3
}
After each
tctl or
tsh command is re-executed using a specific version from the tools list,
the list is reordered to move the most recently used version to the top. If the number of cached
versions exceeds the allowed limit, the least recently used version (at the bottom of the list)
will be removed during the next update.
To reduce the need for repeated downloads, you can increase the number of stored versions by manually setting the max_tools value to the desired limit.
Managed updates version checks
Client tools make a request to the Teleport Proxy Service discovery endpoint
/v1/webapi/find during every login
in order to retrieve the required version of Teleport client tools and check the update mode for the target cluster.
To enable version checks for
tsh ssh or
tsh proxy ssh commands in case a login is not required,
set the
TELEPORT_TOOLS_CHECK_UPDATE=t environment variable to initiate this check. For example:
TELEPORT_TOOLS_CHECK_UPDATE=t tsh ssh user@hostUpdate progress: [▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒] (Ctrl-C to cancel update)user@host ~ #
Managed update local checks are triggered during the execution of any command. If there is an active
session with a cluster and the cluster advertises a required client tools version,
both
tsh and
tctl will be re-executed using that version. If the version is not already present
in the tools directory, it will be downloaded, extracted, and executed automatically.
If there is no active session, but a versioned binary exists in the tools directory
(e.g.,
~/.tsh/bin/tsh or
~/.tsh/bin/tctl), the corresponding tool will be re-executed with that version
(for backward compatibility with older versions of managed updates).
Configuring client tool managed updates
Cluster-wide using
tctl
To enable or disable client tools managed updates in the cluster, use the following command:
tctl autoupdate client-tools enableclient tools auto update mode has been changedtctl autoupdate client-tools disableclient tools auto update mode has been changed
To set or remove the target version for automatic updates for all client tools:
tctl autoupdate client-tools target X.Y.Zclient tools auto update target version has been settctl autoupdate client-tools target --clearclient tools auto update target version has been cleared
If the target version is cleared, the cluster version will be used automatically, eliminating the need for manual updates each time the cluster version is upgraded.
The
status command retrieves the target version and mode configured for the logged-in cluster.
To use an unauthenticated endpoint for this configuration, include the
--proxy flag.
tctl autoupdate client-tools status --format json{ "mode": "enabled", "target_version": "X.Y.Z"}tctl autoupdate client-tools status --proxy proxy.example.com --format json{ "mode": "enabled", "target_version": "X.Y.Z"}
On a per-client basis using environment variables
Values:
X.Y.Z: Use a specific version.
off: Disable updates.
The
TELEPORT_TOOLS_VERSION environment variable can be used for pinning a specific version, for debugging, or for manual updates.
During re-execution, child process will inherit all environment variables and flags. To prevent infinite loops
only version environment variable will be overridden to
TELEPORT_TOOLS_VERSION=off.
Example of self-managed update by setting the version with environment variable:
$ TELEPORT_TOOLS_VERSION=18.1.0 tctl version
Update progress: [▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒] (Ctrl-C to cancel update)
Teleport v18.1.0 git:v18.1.0-0-g8cdb161 go1.24.5
# If the environment variable is not set, the currently installed version is used.
$ tctl version
Teleport v17.6.0 git:v17.6.0-0-g4c3b13b go1.23.11
To use the version specified by the environment variable, it must always be set. If the variable is set during the login command, we prioritize this version over the one provided by the cluster configuration. Even if the cluster indicates that client tools managed updates are disabled, setting the environment variable will force them to be enabled. Any tsh or tctl command executed with an active profile for this cluster will be re-executed using the recorded version.
$ TELEPORT_TOOLS_VERSION=18.1.0 tsh login --proxy proxy.example.com
Update progress: [▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒] (Ctrl-C to cancel update)
...
# The session is still active, and the profile at ~/.tsh/current-profile is set to proxy.example.com.
$ tctl version
Teleport v18.1.0 git:v18.1.0-0-g8cdb161 go1.24.5
$ cat ~/.tsh/bin/.config.json
{
"version": "v1",
"configs": {
"proxy.example.com": {"version": "18.1.0","disabled": false}
}
}
Using resource definitions
To enable client tools managed updates in cluster, first create a file named
autoupdate_config.yaml with the following content:
kind: autoupdate_config
metadata:
name: autoupdate-config
spec:
tools:
mode: enabled
And write resource data to the cluster
tctl create -f autoupdate_config.yaml, after that any new
tsh login must
check the target version and initiate downloading desired version to install in Teleport home folder.
The next resource is responsible for setting target version
autoupdate_version.yaml.
kind: autoupdate_version
metadata:
name: autoupdate-version
spec:
tools:
target_version: X.Y.Z
Create the resource using
tctl create -f autoupdate_version.yaml.
If the
autoupdate_version resource hasn't been created yet, the cluster version will be used as the default target version.
- For self-hosted clusters, managed updates are disabled by default but can be enabled.
- Cloud clusters are automatically enrolled in updates, managed by the Teleport Cloud team.
- For clusters with multiple root versions, use self-managed updates to avoid frequent version switching.
Determining a client tool version
To determine the version required to operate with the cluster, during the login process,
tsh queries from the
unauthenticated proxy discovery
/v1/webapi/find endpoint. If
.auto_update.tools_auto_update is enabled, the
client tools must initiate the installation of the version specified in
.auto_update.tools_version.
For manual updates, when scheduling updates at specific times or using custom CDN mirrors or with self-build packages,
you can disable managed updates via configuration. In this case, you can monitor the tool's version separately
or pair it with the
TELEPORT_TOOLS_VERSION=off environment variable.
$ curl https://proxy.example.com/v1/webapi/find | jq .auto_update
{
"tools_auto_update": true,
"tools_version": "X.Y.Z",
}