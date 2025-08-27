Version: 19.x (unreleased)

On this page

Teleport Client Tool Managed Updates Report an issue with this page

This documentation explains how to keep Teleport client tools like tsh and tctl up-to-date. Updates can be managed by cluster or self-managed, ensuring tools are secure, free from bugs, and compatible with your Teleport cluster.

Why keep client tools updated?

Security : Updates deliver patches for known vulnerabilities.

: Updates deliver patches for known vulnerabilities. Bug Fixes : Resolved issues are pushed to endpoints.

: Resolved issues are pushed to endpoints. Compatibility: Avoid manual understanding of Teleport component compatibility rules.

When you run tsh login , the tsh tool will check if updates are enabled for your cluster. If your client version differs from the cluster's required version, it will:

Download the updated version. Validate the package with a checksum. Extract the package and store the binaries in ~/.tsh/bin ( $TELEPORT_HOME/bin ). Records the client tools version advertised by the cluster in ~/.tsh/bin/.config.json ( $TELEPORT_HOME/bin/.config.json ). Re-execute using the updated version (with the same environment variables).

Binary Management: Original binaries are preserved, and updates are stored separately. Updates are installed in the $TELEPORT_HOME/bin folder (if TELEPORT_HOME is not defined, the home folder is used $HOME/.tsh/bin ). When client tools ( tctl or tsh ) are executed from any other path, they consistently check for binaries in the update folder and re-execute them if found.

Validation: Downloaded packages are verified with a hash sum to ensure integrity. Package downloads are directed to the cdn.teleport.dev endpoint and depend on the operating system, platform, and edition. The edition must be identified by the original client tools binary. The URL pattern is as follows:

https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-{ent-}vX.Y.Z-{linux,darwin,windows}-{amd64,arm64,arm,386}-{fips-}bin.{tar.gz,pkg,zip}

https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-{ent-}vX.Y.Z-{linux,darwin,windows}-{amd64,arm64,arm,386}-{fips-}bin.{tar.gz,pkg,zip}.sha256 The base URL of the CDN can be overridden using the TELEPORT_CDN_BASE_URL environment variable. Allows mirroring the CDN in a private network or using custom builds.

Concurrency: Tools use a locking mechanism to enable smooth operation during updates. Only one process can acquire the lock to update client tools, while other processes wait for the lock to be released. If the first process cancels the update, the next process in line will initiate the update.

Client tools managed updates support multi-cluster environments. When you log in to different clusters that use different versions (including different major versions), the client makes a request to the /v1/webapi/find endpoint before executing the login command. This request retrieves the client tools version required by the target cluster. The specified version is then downloaded, extracted to the tools directory, and used to re-execute the command. As a result, the login command runs using the version required by that cluster.

The required version for each cluster is tracked in $TELEPORT_HOME/bin/.config.json (defaults to ~/.tsh/bin/.config.json ). This file stores the proxy address, the required version for each cluster, and the update mode. If managed updates are disabled for a cluster (i.e., the mode is set to "disable"), re-execution is skipped and the currently installed version is used instead.

Example of managed updates configuration file:

{ "version" : "v1" , "configs" : { "proxy1.example.com" : { "version" : "18.1.0" , "disabled" : false } , "proxy2.example.com" : { "version" : "17.5.5" , "disabled" : false } , "proxy3.example.com" : { "version" : "16.5.5" , "disabled" : false } , "proxy4.example.com" : { "version" : "16.5.5" , "disabled" : true } } }

By default, client tools managed updates store up to three different versions in the $TELEPORT_HOME/bin directory. If multiple clusters require the same version, a single shared copy is used. Once the update process is complete, the relative path to the client tools is recorded in the configuration file.

{ "version" : "v1" , "configs" : { "proxy1.example.com" : { "version" : "18.1.0" , "disabled" : false } } , "tools" : [ { "version" : "18.1.0" , "path" : { "tctl" : "1921b970-807f-4d36-a769-fbda149d8970-update-pkg-v2/tctl-18.1.0.pkg/Payload/tctl.app/Contents/MacOS/tctl" , "tsh" : "1921b970-807f-4d36-a769-fbda149d8970-update-pkg-v2/tsh-18.1.0.pkg/Payload/tsh.app/Contents/MacOS/tsh" } } ] , "max_tools" : 3 }

After each tctl or tsh command is re-executed using a specific version from the tools list, the list is reordered to move the most recently used version to the top. If the number of cached versions exceeds the allowed limit, the least recently used version (at the bottom of the list) will be removed during the next update.

To reduce the need for repeated downloads, you can increase the number of stored versions by manually setting the max_tools value to the desired limit.

Client tools make a request to the Teleport Proxy Service discovery endpoint /v1/webapi/find during every login in order to retrieve the required version of Teleport client tools and check the update mode for the target cluster.

To enable version checks for tsh ssh or tsh proxy ssh commands in case a login is not required, set the TELEPORT_TOOLS_CHECK_UPDATE=t environment variable to initiate this check. For example:

TELEPORT_TOOLS_CHECK_UPDATE=t tsh ssh user@host Update progress: [▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒] (Ctrl-C to cancel update) user@host ~ #

Managed update local checks are triggered during the execution of any command. If there is an active session with a cluster and the cluster advertises a required client tools version, both tsh and tctl will be re-executed using that version. If the version is not already present in the tools directory, it will be downloaded, extracted, and executed automatically.

If there is no active session, but a versioned binary exists in the tools directory (e.g., ~/.tsh/bin/tsh or ~/.tsh/bin/tctl ), the corresponding tool will be re-executed with that version (for backward compatibility with older versions of managed updates).

To enable or disable client tools managed updates in the cluster, use the following command:

tctl autoupdate client-tools enable client tools auto update mode has been changed

tctl autoupdate client-tools disable client tools auto update mode has been changed

To set or remove the target version for automatic updates for all client tools:

tctl autoupdate client-tools target X.Y.Z client tools auto update target version has been set

tctl autoupdate client-tools target --clear client tools auto update target version has been cleared

If the target version is cleared, the cluster version will be used automatically, eliminating the need for manual updates each time the cluster version is upgraded.

The status command retrieves the target version and mode configured for the logged-in cluster. To use an unauthenticated endpoint for this configuration, include the --proxy flag.

tctl autoupdate client-tools status --format json { "mode": "enabled", "target_version": "X.Y.Z" }

tctl autoupdate client-tools status --proxy proxy.example.com --format json { "mode": "enabled", "target_version": "X.Y.Z" }

Values:

X.Y.Z : Use a specific version.

: Use a specific version. off : Disable updates.

The TELEPORT_TOOLS_VERSION environment variable can be used for pinning a specific version, for debugging, or for manual updates.

During re-execution, child process will inherit all environment variables and flags. To prevent infinite loops only version environment variable will be overridden to TELEPORT_TOOLS_VERSION=off .

Example of self-managed update by setting the version with environment variable:

$ TELEPORT_TOOLS_VERSION=18.1.0 tctl version Update progress: [▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒] (Ctrl-C to cancel update) Teleport v18.1.0 git:v18.1.0-0-g8cdb161 go1.24.5 $ tctl version Teleport v17.6.0 git:v17.6.0-0-g4c3b13b go1.23.11

To use the version specified by the environment variable, it must always be set. If the variable is set during the login command, we prioritize this version over the one provided by the cluster configuration. Even if the cluster indicates that client tools managed updates are disabled, setting the environment variable will force them to be enabled. Any tsh or tctl command executed with an active profile for this cluster will be re-executed using the recorded version.

$ TELEPORT_TOOLS_VERSION=18.1.0 tsh login --proxy proxy.example.com Update progress: [▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒] (Ctrl-C to cancel update) ... $ tctl version Teleport v18.1.0 git:v18.1.0-0-g8cdb161 go1.24.5 $ cat ~/.tsh/bin/.config.json { "version" : "v1" , "configs" : { "proxy.example.com" : { "version" : "18.1.0" , "disabled" : false } } }

To enable client tools managed updates in cluster, first create a file named autoupdate_config.yaml with the following content:

kind: autoupdate_config metadata: name: autoupdate-config spec: tools: mode: enabled

And write resource data to the cluster tctl create -f autoupdate_config.yaml , after that any new tsh login must check the target version and initiate downloading desired version to install in Teleport home folder.

The next resource is responsible for setting target version autoupdate_version.yaml .

kind: autoupdate_version metadata: name: autoupdate-version spec: tools: target_version: X.Y.Z

Create the resource using tctl create -f autoupdate_version.yaml . If the autoupdate_version resource hasn't been created yet, the cluster version will be used as the default target version.

note For self-hosted clusters, managed updates are disabled by default but can be enabled.

Cloud clusters are automatically enrolled in updates, managed by the Teleport Cloud team.

For clusters with multiple root versions, use self-managed updates to avoid frequent version switching.

To determine the version required to operate with the cluster, during the login process, tsh queries from the unauthenticated proxy discovery /v1/webapi/find endpoint. If .auto_update.tools_auto_update is enabled, the client tools must initiate the installation of the version specified in .auto_update.tools_version .

For manual updates, when scheduling updates at specific times or using custom CDN mirrors or with self-build packages, you can disable managed updates via configuration. In this case, you can monitor the tool's version separately or pair it with the TELEPORT_TOOLS_VERSION=off environment variable.