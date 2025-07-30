Skip to main content
Teleport User Guides

  • Introduction: The basics of connecting to resources with Teleport
  • Using tsh: This reference shows you how to use Teleport's tsh tool to authenticate to a cluster, explore your infrastructure, and connect to a resource.
  • Using the Web UI: Using the Teleport Web UI
  • Using Teleport Connect: Using Teleport Connect
  • Using VNet: Using VNet
  • Using PuTTY and WinSCP: This reference shows you how to use PuTTY to connect to SSH nodes and WinSCP to transfer files through Teleport
  • Database GUI Clients: How to configure graphical database clients for Teleport database access.
  • Notifications: Provides a detailed breakdown of Teleport's notification system.