Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Installing Teleport

Whether you are installing Teleport as a cluster or as an agent that talks to the cluster, the Teleport binary is the same. The difference is only in how you configure it, which you will need to do after installation. Before choosing an installation method below, you should identify your particular use case. There are three:

Installing Teleport as a cluster: Install a self-hosted Teleport cluster to provide secure, identity-based access to all your infrastructure. If you are running Teleport Enterprise Cloud, you will not need this use case, as the cluster is managed for you. Installing Teleport as an agent: Install a Teleport agent on your infrastructure resource to enroll it with your cluster for centralized access management. Installing Teleport as a client: For interacting with and managing your clusters via CLI and Teleport Connect.

These use cases will be addressed in each platform page.

If you want to verify the integrity of a Teleport binary, SHA256 checksums are available for all downloads on our downloads page.

If you download Teleport via an automated system, you can programmatically obtain the checksum by adding .sha256 to the download link. This is the method shown in the installation examples.

export version=v17.0.0-dev export os=linux export arch=amd64 curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-$version-$os-$arch-bin.tar.gz.sha256

If you wish to uninstall Teleport at any time, see our documentation on Uninstalling Teleport.

Now that you know how to install Teleport, you can enable access to all of your infrastructure. Get started with enrolling resources in your Teleport cluster: