Version: 19.x (unreleased)

On this page

Step 1 - Deploy Teleport Community Edition Report an issue with this page

This guide will walk you through deploying Teleport Community Edition.

You'll spin up a single-instance Teleport cluster on a Linux server, ideal for small-scale demos or home lab environments. Once deployed, you can move ahead in the guide to connecting your infrastructure, setting up role-based access control (RBAC), and auditing your access.

The Teleport cluster consists of two services:

Teleport Auth Service: The certificate authority for your cluster. It issues certificates and conducts authentication challenges. The Auth Service is typically inaccessible outside your private network.

The certificate authority for your cluster. It issues certificates and conducts authentication challenges. The Auth Service is typically inaccessible outside your private network. Teleport Proxy Service: The cluster frontend, which handles user requests, forwards user credentials to the Auth Service, and communicates with Teleport instances that enable access to specific resources in your infrastructure.

You can read more about the architecture of Teleport in the Core Concepts page.

You will need the following to deploy a demo Teleport cluster. If your environment doesn't meet the prerequisites, you can get started with Teleport by signing up for a free trial of Teleport Enterprise Cloud and jumping ahead to Step 2: Connect infrastructure.

Also, if you want to get a feel for Teleport commands and capabilities without setting up any infrastructure, take a look at the browser-based Teleport Labs.

As for this guide, you can work through it with either a remote virtual machine (e.g., an Amazon EC2 instance) or a local Docker container. Make sure you have met the following requirements for your platform:

Remote virtual machine

Local Docker container A Linux host with only port 443 open to ingress traffic. You must be able to install and run software on the host. Either configure access to the host via SSH for the initial setup (and open an SSH port in addition to port 443 ) or enter the commands in this guide into an Amazon EC2 user data script, Google Compute Engine startup script, or similar. You must also have one of the following: A registered domain name.

An authoritative DNS nameserver managed by your organization, plus an existing certificate authority. If using this approach, ensure that your browser is configured to use your organization's nameserver. Install mkcert so you can set up a local certificate authority and create a certificate for running the Teleport Web UI with HTTPS. Install the mkcert CA: mkcert -install Create a directory on your workstation in which to place TLS credentials for Teleport: mkdir teleport-tls Generate a certificate and private key for Teleport: cd teleport-tls mkcert localhost Add the mkcert CA certificate to the teleport-tls directory so your Docker container can access it: cp "$(mkcert -CAROOT)/rootCA.pem" . Start a local Docker container where you can follow the remaining instructions in this guide: docker run -it -v .:/etc/teleport-tls -p 3080:443 ubuntu:22.04 Make sure curl is installed on your container: apt-get update && apt-get install -y curl On the container, move the mkcert CA certificate into the directory where your container stores CA certs (installing curl sets this up for you). When starting, Teleport verifies its TLS certificate against the CA: cp /etc/teleport-tls/rootCA.pem /etc/ssl/certs/mkcertCA.pem

Finally, you will need a multi-factor authenticator app such as Authy, Google Authenticator, or 1Password.

If you are following this guide with a local Docker container, you can skip to Step 2.

If you are following this guide with a virtual machine, set up two DNS A records, each pointing to the IP address of your Linux host. Assuming teleport.example.com is your domain name, set up records for:

Domain Reason teleport.example.com Traffic to the Proxy Service from users and services. *.teleport.example.com Traffic to web applications registered with Teleport. Teleport issues a subdomain of your cluster's domain name to each application.

In this step, you will log into your Linux host, download the Teleport binary, generate a Teleport configuration file, and start the Teleport Auth Service, Proxy Service, and SSH Service on the host.

On your Linux host or container, run the following command to install the Teleport binary:

curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s 19.0.0-dev

Generate a configuration file for Teleport using the teleport configure command. This command requires information about a TLS certificate and private key.

The instructions depend on whether you are running Teleport on the public internet, a local container, or a private network:

Public internet deployment with Let's Encrypt

Docker container

Private network deployment Let's Encrypt verifies that you control the domain name of your Teleport cluster by communicating with the HTTPS server listening on port 443 of your Teleport Proxy Service. You can configure the Teleport Proxy Service to complete the Let's Encrypt verification process when it starts up. On the host where you will start the Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service, run the following teleport configure command. Assign teleport.example.com to the domain name of your Teleport cluster and [email protected] to an email address used for notifications (you can use any domain): sudo teleport configure -o file \ [email protected] --acme --acme-email= --cluster-name= teleport.example.com Port 443 on your Teleport Proxy Service host must allow traffic from all sources. The Docker container you started while beginning this guide mounts the teleport-tls directory in /etc/ , including a TLS certificate and private key for Teleport. On the container, run the following teleport configure command: teleport configure -o file \ --cluster-name=localhost \ --public-addr=localhost:443 \ --cert-file=/etc/teleport-tls/localhost.pem \ --key-file=/etc/teleport-tls/localhost-key.pem On your Teleport host, place a valid private key and a certificate chain in /var/lib/teleport/privkey.pem and /var/lib/teleport/fullchain.pem respectively. The leaf certificate must have a subject that corresponds to the domain of your Teleport host, e.g., *.teleport.example.com . On the host where you will start the Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service, run the following teleport configure command. Assign teleport.example.com to the domain name of your Teleport cluster. sudo teleport configure -o file \ --cluster-name= teleport.example.com \ --public-addr= teleport.example.com :443 \ --cert-file=/var/lib/teleport/fullchain.pem \ --key-file=/var/lib/teleport/privkey.pem

Start Teleport on your virtual machine or container by following the instructions below: Virtual machine

Local container Enable and start the Teleport systemd service: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport Run the following command: teleport start --config="/etc/teleport.yaml" Access the Teleport Web UI via HTTPS at the domain you created earlier at teleport.example.com and accept the terms of using Teleport Community Edition. If you are running Teleport on a local Docker container, visit https://localhost:3080. You should see a welcome screen similar to the following:

In this step, we'll create a new Teleport user, teleport-admin , which is allowed to log into SSH hosts as any of the principals root , ubuntu , or ec2-user .

If you are following this guide on a local container, open another terminal and access your container: docker exec -it <CONTAINER_ID> /bin/bash On your VM or container, run the following command (remove sudo if using a local container). tctl is a client tool for configuring the Teleport Auth Service: sudo tctl users add teleport-admin --roles=editor,access --logins=root,ubuntu,ec2-user The command prints a message similar to the following: User "teleport-admin" has been created but requires a password. Share this URL with the user to complete user setup, link is valid for 1h: https://teleport.example.com:443/web/invite/123abc456def789ghi123abc456def78 NOTE: Make sure teleport.example.com:443 points at a Teleport proxy which users can access. If using a local container, replace the host and port with localhost:3080 . Visit the provided URL in order to create your Teleport user. OS User Mappings The users that you specify in the logins flag (e.g., root , ubuntu and ec2-user in our examples) must exist on your Linux host. Otherwise, you will get authentication errors later in this tutorial. If a user does not already exist, you can create it with adduser <login> or use host user creation. If you do not have the permission to create new users on the Linux host, run tctl users update teleport-admin --logins=root,ubuntu,ec2-user,$(whoami) to explicitly allow Teleport to authenticate as the user that you have currently logged in as. Teleport enforces the use of multi-factor authentication by default. It supports one-time passwords (OTP) and multi-factor authenticators (WebAuthn). In this guide, you will need to enroll an OTP authenticator application using the QR code on the Teleport welcome screen.

Logging in via the CLI In addition to Teleport's Web UI, you can access resources in your infrastructure via the tsh client tool. Install tsh on your local workstation: Mac

Windows - Powershell

Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes tsh . In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-19.0.0-dev.pkg danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v19.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include tsh . For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v19.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v19.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install Log in to receive short-lived certificates from Teleport. Replace teleport.example.com with your Teleport cluster's public address as configured above: tsh login --proxy= teleport.example.com --user=teleport-admin > Profile URL: https://teleport.example.com:443 Logged in as: teleport-admin Cluster: teleport.example.com Roles: access, editor Logins: root, ubuntu, ec2-user Kubernetes: enabled Valid until: 2022-04-26 03:04:46 -0400 EDT [valid for 12h0m0s] Extensions: permit-agent-forwarding, permit-port-forwarding, permit-pty

Now that you have Teleport running and a user configured, you can access your Linux server through the Teleport Web UI (it will be automatically enrolled since Teleport is running on it).

Click on Connect to access it via the web-based terminal, or use Teleport's tsh CLI tool to SSH into it:

tsh ssh root@<server-name>

At this point, you've launched your own Teleport Community Edition cluster and created a user. You can now move on to the next step of connecting your infrastructure.