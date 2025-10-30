Step 1 - Sign up for Teleport Enterprise Cloud
Teleport Enterprise Cloud is the fastest and easiest way to get started.
Infrastructure and certificates are managed for you. All that's left is deploying agents to enroll your resources.
To get started, simply sign up for a 14-day free trial. We'll automatically provision and manage a fully featured Teleport cluster in a dedicated tenant with a unique
example.teleport.sh domain.
To deploy your cluster:
- Go to goteleport.com/signup
- Follow the sign-up steps to launch your cluster
When setup is finished, you'll have a production-grade Teleport cluster configured with secure defaults, automatic updates, and built-in scalability.
Next step: Connect infrastructure
At this point, you've launched your own Teleport Enterprise Cloud cluster and created a user in the process. You can now move on to the next step of connecting your infrastructure.