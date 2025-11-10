Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Health Check Config Resource Reference

The health check config resource specifies configuration options for resource endpoint health checks.

Currently, health checks can only be configured for database endpoints.

kind: health_check_config
version: v1
metadata:
  name: example
  description: Example healthcheck configuration
spec:
  # interval is the time between each health check. Default 30s.
  interval: 30s
  # timeout is the health check connection establishment timeout. Default 5s.
  timeout: 5s
  # healthy_threshold is the number of consecutive passing health checks
  # after which a target's health status becomes "healthy". Default 2.
  healthy_threshold: 2
  # unhealthy_threshold is the number of consecutive failing health checks
  # after which a target's health status becomes "unhealthy". Default 1.
  unhealthy_threshold: 1
  # match is used to select resources that these settings apply to.
  # Resources are matched by label selectors and at least one label selector
  # must be set.
  # If multiple `health_check_config` resources match the same resource, then
  # the matching health check configs are sorted by name and only the first
  # config applies.
  match:
    # db_labels matches database labels. An empty value is ignored.
    # If db_labels_expression is also set, then the match result is the logical
    # AND of both.
    db_labels:
      - name: env
        values:
          - dev
          - staging
    # db_labels_expression is a label predicate expression to match databases.
    # An empty value is ignored.
    # If db_labels is also set, then the match result is the logical AND of both.
    db_labels_expression: 'labels["owner"] == "database-team"'

See predicate language label expressions for more info about using predicate language to match resource labels.