Health Check Config Resource Reference
The health check config resource specifies configuration options for resource endpoint health checks.
Currently, health checks can only be configured for database endpoints.
kind: health_check_config
version: v1
metadata:
name: example
description: Example healthcheck configuration
spec:
# interval is the time between each health check. Default 30s.
interval: 30s
# timeout is the health check connection establishment timeout. Default 5s.
timeout: 5s
# healthy_threshold is the number of consecutive passing health checks
# after which a target's health status becomes "healthy". Default 2.
healthy_threshold: 2
# unhealthy_threshold is the number of consecutive failing health checks
# after which a target's health status becomes "unhealthy". Default 1.
unhealthy_threshold: 1
# match is used to select resources that these settings apply to.
# Resources are matched by label selectors and at least one label selector
# must be set.
# If multiple `health_check_config` resources match the same resource, then
# the matching health check configs are sorted by name and only the first
# config applies.
match:
# db_labels matches database labels. An empty value is ignored.
# If db_labels_expression is also set, then the match result is the logical
# AND of both.
db_labels:
- name: env
values:
- dev
- staging
# db_labels_expression is a label predicate expression to match databases.
# An empty value is ignored.
# If db_labels is also set, then the match result is the logical AND of both.
db_labels_expression: 'labels["owner"] == "database-team"'
See predicate language label expressions for more info about using predicate language to match resource labels.