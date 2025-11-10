Version: 18.x

Health Check Config Resource Reference

The health check config resource specifies configuration options for resource endpoint health checks.

Currently, health checks can only be configured for database endpoints.

kind: health_check_config version: v1 metadata: name: example description: Example healthcheck configuration spec: interval: 30s timeout: 5s healthy_threshold: 2 unhealthy_threshold: 1 match: db_labels: - name: env values: - dev - staging db_labels_expression: 'labels["owner"] == "database-team"'

See predicate language label expressions for more info about using predicate language to match resource labels.