SAML Connector V2 Reference

Kind: saml

Version: v2

Represents a SAML connector.

Example:

kind: "string" sub_kind: "string" version: "string" metadata: spec:

Field Name Description Type kind A resource kind. string metadata Holds resource metadata. Metadata spec An SAML connector specification. SAML Connector Spec V2 sub_kind An optional resource sub kind, used in some resources. string version The resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are: v2 . string

A combination of a public certificate and private key that can be used for encryption and signing.

Example:

private_key: "string" cert: "string"

Field Name Description Type cert A PEM-encoded x509 certificate. string private_key A PEM encoded x509 private key. string

Maps a SAML attribute statement to teleport roles.

Example:

name: "string" value: "string" roles: - "string" - "string" - "string"

Field Name Description Type name An attribute statement name. string roles A list of static teleport roles to map to. []string value An attribute statement value to match. string

Resource metadata

Example:

name: "string" description: "string" labels: "string": "string" "string": "string" "string": "string" expires: revision: "string"

Field Name Description Type description Object description string expires A global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system. labels A set of labels map[string]string name An object name string revision An opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource. string

Contains SAML MFA settings.

Example:

enabled: true entity_descriptor: "string" entity_descriptor_url: "string" force_authn: issuer: "string" sso: "string" cert: "string"

Field Name Description Type cert The identity provider certificate PEM. IDP signs \<Response\> responses using this certificate. string enabled Specified whether this SAML connector supports MFA checks. Defaults to false. Boolean entity_descriptor XML with descriptor. It can be used to supply configuration parameters in one XML file rather than supplying them in the individual elements. Usually set from EntityDescriptorUrl. string entity_descriptor_url A URL that supplies a configuration XML. string force_authn Specified whether re-authentication should be forced for MFA checks. UNSPECIFIED is treated as YES to always re-authentication for MFA checks. This should only be set to NO if the IdP is setup to perform MFA checks on top of active user sessions. SAML Force Authn issuer The identity provider issuer. Usually set from EntityDescriptor. string sso SSO is the URL of the identity provider's SSO service. Usually set from EntityDescriptor. string

A SAML connector specification.

Example:

issuer: "string" sso: "string" cert: "string" display: "string" acs: "string" audience: "string" service_provider_issuer: "string" entity_descriptor: "string" entity_descriptor_url: "string" attributes_to_roles: - - - signing_key_pair: provider: "string" assertion_key_pair: allow_idp_initiated: true client_redirect_settings: single_logout_url: "string" mfa: force_authn: preferred_request_binding: "string" user_matchers: - "string" - "string" - "string"

Field Name Description Type acs A URL for assertion consumer service on the service provider (Teleport's side). string allow_idp_initiated A flag that indicates if the connector can be used for IdP-initiated logins. Boolean assertion_key_pair A key pair used for decrypting SAML assertions. Asymmetric Key Pair attributes_to_roles A list of mappings of attribute statements to roles. []Attribute Mapping audience Uniquely identifies our service provider. string cert The identity provider certificate PEM. IDP signs \<Response\> responses using this certificate. string client_redirect_settings Defines which client redirect URLs are allowed for non-browser SSO logins other than the standard localhost ones. SSO Client Redirect Settings display Controls how this connector is displayed. string entity_descriptor XML with descriptor. It can be used to supply configuration parameters in one XML file rather than supplying them in the individual elements. string entity_descriptor_url A URL that supplies a configuration XML. string force_authn Specified whether re-authentication should be forced on login. UNSPECIFIED is treated as NO. SAML Force Authn issuer The identity provider issuer. string mfa Contains settings to enable SSO MFA checks through this auth connector. SAML Connector MFA Settings preferred_request_binding A preferred SAML request binding method. Value must be either "http-post" or "http-redirect". In general, the SAML identity provider lists request binding methods it supports. And the SAML service provider uses one of the IdP supported request binding method that it prefers. But we never honored request binding value provided by the IdP and always used http-redirect binding as a default. Setting up PreferredRequestBinding value lets us preserve existing auth connector behavior and only use http-post binding if it is explicitly configured. string provider The external identity provider. string service_provider_issuer The issuer of the service provider (Teleport). string signing_key_pair An x509 key pair used to sign AuthnRequest. Asymmetric Key Pair single_logout_url The SAML Single log-out URL to initiate SAML SLO (single log-out). If this is not provided, SLO is disabled. string sso The URL of the identity provider's SSO service. string user_matchers A set of glob patterns to narrow down which username(s) this auth connector should match for identifier-first login. []string

Specified whether existing SAML sessions should be accepted or re-authentication should be forced.

Contains settings to define which additional client redirect URLs should be allowed for non-browser SSO logins.

Example:

allowed_https_hostnames: - "string" - "string" - "string" insecure_allowed_cidr_ranges: - "string" - "string" - "string"