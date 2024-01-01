SAML Connector V2 Reference
Kind:
saml
Version:
v2
Represents a SAML connector.
Example:
kind: "string"
sub_kind: "string"
version: "string"
metadata: # [...]
spec: # [...]
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|kind
|A resource kind.
|string
|metadata
|Holds resource metadata.
|Metadata
|spec
|An SAML connector specification.
|SAML Connector Spec V2
|sub_kind
|An optional resource sub kind, used in some resources.
|string
|version
|The resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are:
v2.
|string
Asymmetric Key Pair
A combination of a public certificate and private key that can be used for encryption and signing.
Example:
private_key: "string"
cert: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|cert
|A PEM-encoded x509 certificate.
|string
|private_key
|A PEM encoded x509 private key.
|string
Attribute Mapping
Maps a SAML attribute statement to teleport roles.
Example:
name: "string"
value: "string"
roles:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|name
|An attribute statement name.
|string
|roles
|A list of static teleport roles to map to.
|[]string
|value
|An attribute statement value to match.
|string
Metadata
Resource metadata
Example:
name: "string"
description: "string"
labels:
"string": "string"
"string": "string"
"string": "string"
expires: # See description
revision: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|description
|Object description
|string
|expires
|A global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
|labels
|A set of labels
|map[string]string
|name
|An object name
|string
|revision
|An opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource.
|string
SAML Connector MFA Settings
Contains SAML MFA settings.
Example:
enabled: true
entity_descriptor: "string"
entity_descriptor_url: "string"
force_authn: # [...]
issuer: "string"
sso: "string"
cert: "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|cert
|The identity provider certificate PEM. IDP signs
\<Response\> responses using this certificate.
|string
|enabled
|Specified whether this SAML connector supports MFA checks. Defaults to false.
|Boolean
|entity_descriptor
|XML with descriptor. It can be used to supply configuration parameters in one XML file rather than supplying them in the individual elements. Usually set from EntityDescriptorUrl.
|string
|entity_descriptor_url
|A URL that supplies a configuration XML.
|string
|force_authn
|Specified whether re-authentication should be forced for MFA checks. UNSPECIFIED is treated as YES to always re-authentication for MFA checks. This should only be set to NO if the IdP is setup to perform MFA checks on top of active user sessions.
|SAML Force Authn
|issuer
|The identity provider issuer. Usually set from EntityDescriptor.
|string
|sso
|SSO is the URL of the identity provider's SSO service. Usually set from EntityDescriptor.
|string
SAML Connector Spec V2
A SAML connector specification.
Example:
issuer: "string"
sso: "string"
cert: "string"
display: "string"
acs: "string"
audience: "string"
service_provider_issuer: "string"
entity_descriptor: "string"
entity_descriptor_url: "string"
attributes_to_roles:
- # [...]
- # [...]
- # [...]
signing_key_pair: # [...]
provider: "string"
assertion_key_pair: # [...]
allow_idp_initiated: true
client_redirect_settings: # [...]
single_logout_url: "string"
mfa: # [...]
force_authn: # [...]
preferred_request_binding: "string"
user_matchers:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|acs
|A URL for assertion consumer service on the service provider (Teleport's side).
|string
|allow_idp_initiated
|A flag that indicates if the connector can be used for IdP-initiated logins.
|Boolean
|assertion_key_pair
|A key pair used for decrypting SAML assertions.
|Asymmetric Key Pair
|attributes_to_roles
|A list of mappings of attribute statements to roles.
|[]Attribute Mapping
|audience
|Uniquely identifies our service provider.
|string
|cert
|The identity provider certificate PEM. IDP signs
\<Response\> responses using this certificate.
|string
|client_redirect_settings
|Defines which client redirect URLs are allowed for non-browser SSO logins other than the standard localhost ones.
|SSO Client Redirect Settings
|display
|Controls how this connector is displayed.
|string
|entity_descriptor
|XML with descriptor. It can be used to supply configuration parameters in one XML file rather than supplying them in the individual elements.
|string
|entity_descriptor_url
|A URL that supplies a configuration XML.
|string
|force_authn
|Specified whether re-authentication should be forced on login. UNSPECIFIED is treated as NO.
|SAML Force Authn
|issuer
|The identity provider issuer.
|string
|mfa
|Contains settings to enable SSO MFA checks through this auth connector.
|SAML Connector MFA Settings
|preferred_request_binding
|A preferred SAML request binding method. Value must be either "http-post" or "http-redirect". In general, the SAML identity provider lists request binding methods it supports. And the SAML service provider uses one of the IdP supported request binding method that it prefers. But we never honored request binding value provided by the IdP and always used http-redirect binding as a default. Setting up PreferredRequestBinding value lets us preserve existing auth connector behavior and only use http-post binding if it is explicitly configured.
|string
|provider
|The external identity provider.
|string
|service_provider_issuer
|The issuer of the service provider (Teleport).
|string
|signing_key_pair
|An x509 key pair used to sign AuthnRequest.
|Asymmetric Key Pair
|single_logout_url
|The SAML Single log-out URL to initiate SAML SLO (single log-out). If this is not provided, SLO is disabled.
|string
|sso
|The URL of the identity provider's SSO service.
|string
|user_matchers
|A set of glob patterns to narrow down which username(s) this auth connector should match for identifier-first login.
|[]string
SAML Force Authn
Specified whether existing SAML sessions should be accepted or re-authentication should be forced.
SSO Client Redirect Settings
Contains settings to define which additional client redirect URLs should be allowed for non-browser SSO logins.
Example:
allowed_https_hostnames:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
insecure_allowed_cidr_ranges:
- "string"
- "string"
- "string"
|Field Name
|Description
|Type
|allowed_https_hostnames
|A list of hostnames allowed for https client redirect URLs
|[]string
|insecure_allowed_cidr_ranges
|A list of CIDRs allowed for HTTP or HTTPS client redirect URLs
|[]string