Version: 18.x

SAML Connector V2 Reference

Kind: saml
Version: v2

Represents a SAML connector.

Example:

kind: "string"
sub_kind: "string"
version: "string"
metadata: # [...]
spec: # [...]
Field NameDescriptionType
kindA resource kind.string
metadataHolds resource metadata.Metadata
specAn SAML connector specification.SAML Connector Spec V2
sub_kindAn optional resource sub kind, used in some resources.string
versionThe resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are: v2.string

Asymmetric Key Pair

A combination of a public certificate and private key that can be used for encryption and signing.

Example:

private_key: "string"
cert: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
certA PEM-encoded x509 certificate.string
private_keyA PEM encoded x509 private key.string

Attribute Mapping

Maps a SAML attribute statement to teleport roles.

Example:

name: "string"
value: "string"
roles: 
  - "string"
  - "string"
  - "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
nameAn attribute statement name.string
rolesA list of static teleport roles to map to.[]string
valueAn attribute statement value to match.string

Metadata

Resource metadata

Example:

name: "string"
description: "string"
labels: 
  "string": "string"
  "string": "string"
  "string": "string"
expires: # See description
revision: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
descriptionObject descriptionstring
expiresA global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labelsA set of labelsmap[string]string
nameAn object namestring
revisionAn opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource.string

SAML Connector MFA Settings

Contains SAML MFA settings.

Example:

enabled: true
entity_descriptor: "string"
entity_descriptor_url: "string"
force_authn: # [...]
issuer: "string"
sso: "string"
cert: "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
certThe identity provider certificate PEM. IDP signs \<Response\> responses using this certificate.string
enabledSpecified whether this SAML connector supports MFA checks. Defaults to false.Boolean
entity_descriptorXML with descriptor. It can be used to supply configuration parameters in one XML file rather than supplying them in the individual elements. Usually set from EntityDescriptorUrl.string
entity_descriptor_urlA URL that supplies a configuration XML.string
force_authnSpecified whether re-authentication should be forced for MFA checks. UNSPECIFIED is treated as YES to always re-authentication for MFA checks. This should only be set to NO if the IdP is setup to perform MFA checks on top of active user sessions.SAML Force Authn
issuerThe identity provider issuer. Usually set from EntityDescriptor.string
ssoSSO is the URL of the identity provider's SSO service. Usually set from EntityDescriptor.string

SAML Connector Spec V2

A SAML connector specification.

Example:

issuer: "string"
sso: "string"
cert: "string"
display: "string"
acs: "string"
audience: "string"
service_provider_issuer: "string"
entity_descriptor: "string"
entity_descriptor_url: "string"
attributes_to_roles: 
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
  - # [...]
signing_key_pair: # [...]
provider: "string"
assertion_key_pair: # [...]
allow_idp_initiated: true
client_redirect_settings: # [...]
single_logout_url: "string"
mfa: # [...]
force_authn: # [...]
preferred_request_binding: "string"
user_matchers: 
  - "string"
  - "string"
  - "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
acsA URL for assertion consumer service on the service provider (Teleport's side).string
allow_idp_initiatedA flag that indicates if the connector can be used for IdP-initiated logins.Boolean
assertion_key_pairA key pair used for decrypting SAML assertions.Asymmetric Key Pair
attributes_to_rolesA list of mappings of attribute statements to roles.[]Attribute Mapping
audienceUniquely identifies our service provider.string
certThe identity provider certificate PEM. IDP signs \<Response\> responses using this certificate.string
client_redirect_settingsDefines which client redirect URLs are allowed for non-browser SSO logins other than the standard localhost ones.SSO Client Redirect Settings
displayControls how this connector is displayed.string
entity_descriptorXML with descriptor. It can be used to supply configuration parameters in one XML file rather than supplying them in the individual elements.string
entity_descriptor_urlA URL that supplies a configuration XML.string
force_authnSpecified whether re-authentication should be forced on login. UNSPECIFIED is treated as NO.SAML Force Authn
issuerThe identity provider issuer.string
mfaContains settings to enable SSO MFA checks through this auth connector.SAML Connector MFA Settings
preferred_request_bindingA preferred SAML request binding method. Value must be either "http-post" or "http-redirect". In general, the SAML identity provider lists request binding methods it supports. And the SAML service provider uses one of the IdP supported request binding method that it prefers. But we never honored request binding value provided by the IdP and always used http-redirect binding as a default. Setting up PreferredRequestBinding value lets us preserve existing auth connector behavior and only use http-post binding if it is explicitly configured.string
providerThe external identity provider.string
service_provider_issuerThe issuer of the service provider (Teleport).string
signing_key_pairAn x509 key pair used to sign AuthnRequest.Asymmetric Key Pair
single_logout_urlThe SAML Single log-out URL to initiate SAML SLO (single log-out). If this is not provided, SLO is disabled.string
ssoThe URL of the identity provider's SSO service.string
user_matchersA set of glob patterns to narrow down which username(s) this auth connector should match for identifier-first login.[]string

SAML Force Authn

Specified whether existing SAML sessions should be accepted or re-authentication should be forced.

SSO Client Redirect Settings

Contains settings to define which additional client redirect URLs should be allowed for non-browser SSO logins.

Example:

allowed_https_hostnames: 
  - "string"
  - "string"
  - "string"
insecure_allowed_cidr_ranges: 
  - "string"
  - "string"
  - "string"
Field NameDescriptionType
allowed_https_hostnamesA list of hostnames allowed for https client redirect URLs[]string
insecure_allowed_cidr_rangesA list of CIDRs allowed for HTTP or HTTPS client redirect URLs[]string