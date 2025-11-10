Cluster Maintenance Config Resource Reference
The cluster maintenance config resource represents global configuration options for the agents enrolled into automatic updates (v1).
warning
cluster_maintenance_config configures Managed Updates v1,
which are currently supported but will be superseded by Managed Updates v2.
The
autoupdate_config and
autoupdate_version resources further down
configure Managed Updates v2.
kind: cluster_maintenance_config
spec:
agent_upgrades:
# Maintenance window start hour in UTC.
# The maintenance window lasts 1 hour.
utc_start_hour: 2
# Week days when maintenance is allowed
# Possible values are:
# - Short names: Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat
# - Long names: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
weekdays:
- Mon
- Wed
- Fri