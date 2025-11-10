Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Cluster Maintenance Config Resource Reference

The cluster maintenance config resource represents global configuration options for the agents enrolled into automatic updates (v1).

warning

cluster_maintenance_config configures Managed Updates v1, which are currently supported but will be superseded by Managed Updates v2. The autoupdate_config and autoupdate_version resources further down configure Managed Updates v2.

kind: cluster_maintenance_config
spec:
  agent_upgrades:
    # Maintenance window start hour in UTC.
    # The maintenance window lasts 1 hour.
    utc_start_hour: 2
    # Week days when maintenance is allowed
    # Possible values are:
    # - Short names: Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat
    # - Long names: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
    weekdays:
      - Mon
      - Wed
      - Fri