Access Monitoring Rule Resource Reference
Access monitoring rules allows cluster administrators to monitor Access Requests and apply notification routing and automatic review rules.
kind: access_monitoring_rule
version: v1
metadata:
name: example_rule
spec:
# subjects specifies the kinds of subjects to monitor.
# Possible values: "access_request"
subjects:
- access_request
# condition specifies the conditions that should be met to apply the access
# monitoring rule. The condition accepts a predicate expression which must
# evaluate to a boolean value.
#
# This condition would be satisfied if:
# - `access` role is requested
# - all requested resources have the label `env: dev`
# - requesting user has the `team: dev` user trait.
condition: |-
contains_all(set("access"), access_request.spec.roles) &&
access_request.spec.resource_labels_intersection["env"].contains("dev") &&
contains_any(user.traits["team"], set("dev"))
# Optional: desired_state specifies the desired reconciled state of the access
# request after the rule is applied. This field must be set to "reviewed" to
# enable automatic reviews.
# Possible values: "reviewed".
desired_state: reviewed
# Optional: automatic_review configures the automatic review rules.
automatic_review:
# integration specifies the name of an external integration source used to
# help determine if a requesting user satisfies the rule conditions.
# Use "builtin" to specify no external integration.
# Possible values: "builtin"
integration: builtin
# decision determines whether to automatically approve or deny the
# access request.
# Possible values: "APPROVED" or "DENIED"
decision: APPROVED
# Optional: notification configures notification routing rules.
notification:
# name specifies the external integration to which the notifications should
# be routed.
# Possible values: "email", "discord", "slack", "pagerduty", "jira",
# "mattermost", "msteams", "opsgenie", "servicenow", "datadog"
name: email
# recipients specifies the list of recipients to be notified when the
# access monitoring rule is applied.
recipients:
- [email protected]
Accepted fields within the condition predicate expression:
|Field
|Description
|access_request.spec.roles
|The set of roles requested.
|access_request.spec.suggested_reviewers
|The set of reviewers specified in the request.
|access_request.spec.system_annotations
|A map of system annotations on the request.
|access_request.spec.user
|The requesting user.
|access_request.spec.request_reason
|The request reason.
|access_request.spec.creation_time
|The creation time of the request.
|access_request.spec.expiry
|The expiry time of the request.
|access_request.spec.resource_labels_intersection
|A map containing the intersection of all requested resource labels.
|access_request.spec.resource_labels_union
|A map containing the union of all requested resource labels.
|user.traits
|A map of traits of the requesting user.
See Predicate Language for more details.