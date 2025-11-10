Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Access Monitoring Rule Resource Reference

Access monitoring rules allows cluster administrators to monitor Access Requests and apply notification routing and automatic review rules.

kind: access_monitoring_rule
version: v1
metadata:
  name: example_rule
spec:
  # subjects specifies the kinds of subjects to monitor.
  # Possible values: "access_request"
  subjects:
  - access_request

  # condition specifies the conditions that should be met to apply the access
  # monitoring rule. The condition accepts a predicate expression which must
  # evaluate to a boolean value.
  #
  # This condition would be satisfied if:
  # - `access` role is requested
  # - all requested resources have the label `env: dev`
  # - requesting user has the `team: dev` user trait.
  condition: |-
    contains_all(set("access"), access_request.spec.roles) &&
    access_request.spec.resource_labels_intersection["env"].contains("dev") &&
    contains_any(user.traits["team"], set("dev"))

  # Optional: desired_state specifies the desired reconciled state of the access
  # request after the rule is applied. This field must be set to "reviewed" to
  # enable automatic reviews.
  # Possible values: "reviewed".
  desired_state: reviewed

  # Optional: automatic_review configures the automatic review rules.
  automatic_review:
    # integration specifies the name of an external integration source used to
    # help determine if a requesting user satisfies the rule conditions.
    # Use "builtin" to specify no external integration.
    # Possible values: "builtin"
    integration: builtin

    # decision determines whether to automatically approve or deny the
    # access request.
    # Possible values: "APPROVED" or "DENIED"
    decision: APPROVED

  # Optional: notification configures notification routing rules.
  notification:
    # name specifies the external integration to which the notifications should
    # be routed.
    # Possible values: "email", "discord", "slack", "pagerduty", "jira",
    # "mattermost", "msteams", "opsgenie", "servicenow", "datadog"
    name: email

    # recipients specifies the list of recipients to be notified when the
    # access monitoring rule is applied.
    recipients:
    - [email protected]

Accepted fields within the condition predicate expression:

FieldDescription
access_request.spec.rolesThe set of roles requested.
access_request.spec.suggested_reviewersThe set of reviewers specified in the request.
access_request.spec.system_annotationsA map of system annotations on the request.
access_request.spec.userThe requesting user.
access_request.spec.request_reasonThe request reason.
access_request.spec.creation_timeThe creation time of the request.
access_request.spec.expiryThe expiry time of the request.
access_request.spec.resource_labels_intersectionA map containing the intersection of all requested resource labels.
access_request.spec.resource_labels_unionA map containing the union of all requested resource labels.
user.traitsA map of traits of the requesting user.

See Predicate Language for more details.