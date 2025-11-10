Access Monitoring Rule Resource Reference

access_request.spec.roles The set of roles requested.

access_request.spec.suggested_reviewers The set of reviewers specified in the request.

access_request.spec.system_annotations A map of system annotations on the request.

access_request.spec.user The requesting user.

access_request.spec.request_reason The request reason.

access_request.spec.creation_time The creation time of the request.

access_request.spec.expiry The expiry time of the request.

access_request.spec.resource_labels_intersection A map containing the intersection of all requested resource labels.

access_request.spec.resource_labels_union A map containing the union of all requested resource labels.