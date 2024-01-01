DB Resource Reference
The DB resource contains a configuration of a database that can be accessed through Teleport.
kind: db
version: v3
metadata:
# Database resource name.
name: example
# Database resource description.
description: "Example database"
# Database resource static labels.
labels:
env: example
spec:
# Database protocol. Valid options are:
# "cassandra"
# "clickhouse"
# "clickhouse-http"
# "cockroachdb"
# "dynamodb"
# "elasticsearch"
# "mongodb"
# "mysql"
# "oracle"
# "postgres"
# "redis"
# "snowflake"
# "spanner"
# "sqlserver"
protocol: "postgres"
# Database connection endpoint.
uri: "localhost:5432"
# Optional TLS configuration.
tls:
# TLS verification mode. Valid options are:
# 'verify-full' - performs full certificate validation (default).
# 'verify-ca' - the same as `verify-full`, but skips the server name validation.
# 'insecure' - accepts any certificate provided by database (not recommended).
mode: verify-full
# Optional database DNS server name. It allows to override the DNS name on
# a client certificate when connecting to a database.
# Use only with 'verify-full' mode.
server_name: db.example.com
# Optional CA for validating the database certificate.
ca_cert: |
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...
-----END CERTIFICATE-----
# Optional configuration that allows Teleport to trust certificate
# authorities available on the host system. If not set (by default),
# Teleport only trusts self-signed databases with TLS certificates signed
# by Teleport's Database Server CA or the ca_cert specified in this TLS
# setting. For cloud-hosted databases, Teleport downloads the corresponding
# required CAs for validation.
trust_system_cert_pool: false
# Database admin user for automatic user provisioning.
admin_user:
# Database admin user name.
name: "teleport-admin"
# MySQL only options.
mysql:
# The MySQL server version reported by the Teleport Proxy Service.
# Teleport uses this string when reporting the server version to a
# connecting client.
#
# When this option is not set, the Database Service will try to connect to
# a MySQL instance on startup and fetch the server version. Otherwise,
# it will use the provided value without connecting to a database.
#
# In both cases, the MySQL server version reported to a client will be
# updated on the first successful connection made by a user.
server_version: 8.0.28
# Oracle only options.
oracle:
# Randomize host order per connection attempt to spread load. Optional.
shuffle_hostnames: true
# Retries per host on network errors only; non-network errors stop (default: 2). Optional.
retry_count: 5
# Optional AWS configuration for RDS/Aurora/Redshift. Can be auto-detected from the endpoint.
aws:
# Region the database is deployed in.
region: "us-east-1"
# Optional AWS role that the Database Service will assume to access
# this database.
assume_role_arn: "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role-name"
# Optional AWS external ID that the Database Service will use to assume
# a role in an external AWS account.
external_id: "example-external-id"
# Redshift specific configuration.
redshift:
# Redshift cluster identifier.
cluster_id: "redshift-cluster-1"
# GCP configuration (required for Cloud SQL and Spanner databases).
gcp:
# GCP project ID.
project_id: "xxx-1234"
# Cloud SQL instance ID.
instance_id: "example"
# Settings specific to Active Directory authentication e.g. for SQL Server.
ad:
# Path to Kerberos keytab file.
keytab_file: /path/to/keytab
# Active Directory domain name.
domain: EXAMPLE.COM
# Service Principal Name to obtain Kerberos tickets for.
spn: MSSQLSvc/ec2amaz-4kn05du.dbadir.teleportdemo.net:1433
# Optional path to Kerberos configuration file. Defaults to /etc/krb5.conf.
krb5_file: /etc/krb5.conf
# Optional dynamic labels.
dynamic_labels:
- name: "hostname"
command: ["hostname"]
period: 1m0s