Version: 18.x

DB Resource Reference

The DB resource contains a configuration of a database that can be accessed through Teleport.

kind: db
version: v3
metadata:
  # Database resource name.
  name: example

  # Database resource description.
  description: "Example database"

  # Database resource static labels.
  labels:
    env: example

spec:
  # Database protocol. Valid options are:
  # "cassandra"
  # "clickhouse"
  # "clickhouse-http"
  # "cockroachdb"
  # "dynamodb"
  # "elasticsearch"
  # "mongodb"
  # "mysql"
  # "oracle"
  # "postgres"
  # "redis"
  # "snowflake"
  # "spanner"
  # "sqlserver"
  protocol: "postgres"

  # Database connection endpoint.
  uri: "localhost:5432"

  # Optional TLS configuration.
  tls:
    # TLS verification mode. Valid options are:
    # 'verify-full' - performs full certificate validation (default).
    # 'verify-ca' - the same as `verify-full`, but skips the server name validation.
    # 'insecure' - accepts any certificate provided by database (not recommended).
    mode: verify-full
    # Optional database DNS server name. It allows to override the DNS name on
    # a client certificate when connecting to a database.
    # Use only with 'verify-full' mode.
    server_name: db.example.com
    # Optional CA for validating the database certificate.
    ca_cert: |
      -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
      ...
      -----END CERTIFICATE-----
    # Optional configuration that allows Teleport to trust certificate
    # authorities available on the host system. If not set (by default),
    # Teleport only trusts self-signed databases with TLS certificates signed
    # by Teleport's Database Server CA or the ca_cert specified in this TLS
    # setting. For cloud-hosted databases, Teleport downloads the corresponding
    # required CAs for validation.
    trust_system_cert_pool: false

  # Database admin user for automatic user provisioning.
  admin_user:
    # Database admin user name.
    name: "teleport-admin"

  # MySQL only options.
  mysql:
    # The MySQL server version reported by the Teleport Proxy Service.
    # Teleport uses this string when reporting the server version to a 
    # connecting client.
    #
    # When this option is not set, the Database Service will try to connect to
    # a MySQL instance on startup and fetch the server version. Otherwise, 
    # it will use the provided value without connecting to a database. 
    #
    # In both cases, the MySQL server version reported to a client will be 
    # updated on the first successful connection made by a user.
    server_version: 8.0.28
    # the server version to a connecting client. When this option is not set, the Database Service will try
    # to connect to MySQL instance on startup and fetch the server version.
    # Otherwise, it will use the provided value without connecting to a database.
    # In both cases MySQL server version reported to a client will be updated on the first successful
    # connection made by a user.
    server_version: 8.0.28

  # Oracle only options.
  oracle:
    # Randomize host order per connection attempt to spread load. Optional.
    shuffle_hostnames: true
    # Retries per host on network errors only; non-network errors stop (default: 2). Optional.
    retry_count: 5            

  # Optional AWS configuration for RDS/Aurora/Redshift. Can be auto-detected from the endpoint.
  aws:
    # Region the database is deployed in.
    region: "us-east-1"
    # Optional AWS role that the Database Service will assume to access
    # this database.
    assume_role_arn: "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role-name"
    # Optional AWS external ID that the Database Service will use to assume
    # a role in an external AWS account.
    external_id: "example-external-id"
    # Redshift specific configuration.
    redshift:
      # Redshift cluster identifier.
      cluster_id: "redshift-cluster-1"

  # GCP configuration (required for Cloud SQL and Spanner databases).
  gcp:
    # GCP project ID.
    project_id: "xxx-1234"
    # Cloud SQL instance ID.
    instance_id: "example"

  # Settings specific to Active Directory authentication e.g. for SQL Server.
  ad:
    # Path to Kerberos keytab file.
    keytab_file: /path/to/keytab
    # Active Directory domain name.
    domain: EXAMPLE.COM
    # Service Principal Name to obtain Kerberos tickets for.
    spn: MSSQLSvc/ec2amaz-4kn05du.dbadir.teleportdemo.net:1433
    # Optional path to Kerberos configuration file. Defaults to /etc/krb5.conf.
    krb5_file: /etc/krb5.conf

  # Optional dynamic labels.
  dynamic_labels:
  - name: "hostname"
    command: ["hostname"]
    period: 1m0s